Watch: Welsh health chiefs appear at Covid inquiry

It’s been a huge controversy in Wales that there isn’t a homespun version of this inquiry.

Campaigners and opposition politicians say that would be the only way decisions taken in Wales can be properly scrutinised.

Despite the existence of a Scottish inquiry, the Welsh government refused to commission one of its own.

First Minister Mark Drakeford argued that because Welsh decisions were often intertwined with what Westminster politicians did, they had to be understood in a UK-wide context.

Months of argument did lead to the establishment of a committee in the Senedd/Welsh Parliament, though, which will assess whether there should be separate Welsh Parliament probes into anything the inquiry overlooks.