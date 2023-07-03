Watch: Welsh health chiefs appear at Covid inquiry

It’s been a huge controversy in Wales that there isn’t a
homespun version of this inquiry.
Campaigners and opposition politicians say that would be the
only way decisions taken in Wales can be properly scrutinised.
Despite the existence of a Scottish inquiry, the Welsh
government refused to commission one of its own.
First Minister Mark Drakeford argued that because Welsh
decisions were often intertwined with what Westminster politicians did, they
had to be understood in a UK-wide context.
Months of argument did lead to the establishment of a
committee in the Senedd/Welsh Parliament, though, which will assess whether there should be
separate Welsh Parliament probes into anything the inquiry overlooks.
Why is Wales being discussed at the Covid inquiry?
Because health in Wales is controlled in Cardiff, the
Labour-run Welsh government had an enormous role in how Wales dealt with Covid-19.
It operated the hospitals that responded and set the rules
the public had to follow.
Ministers in Cardiff Bay were responsible for how the Welsh NHS prepared
for a pandemic, the subject of what will be discussed today.
Initially much of what happened in Wales was the same as the
other three nations.
But as the pandemic went on that changed, and Labour
ministers became happier to take decisions separate from counterparts in the other UK nations.
Welcome
Thanks for joining us today for our live page following day
13 of the Covid-19 inquiry.
Today two senior officials from the Welsh government will be
quizzed on how prepared the country was for a pandemic.
It is the first time officials from Wales have given
evidence to the inquiry.
First up at 14:00 BST will be Sir Frank Atherton, the current
chief medical officer for Wales – the most senior medical adviser to the
government.
After him we will hear from Dr Andrew Goodall. He is Wales
most senior civil servant – currently serving as the permanent secretary to the
Welsh government.
But when the pandemic began he was chief executive of the
Welsh NHS.
