The judge has just told jurors that he had a note from one of the jury indicating that they “inadvertently” came across a clip of a film with Kevin Spacey in it either last night or this morning.

“That's not at all a problem,” the judge tells the jury.

“The defendant is, as you know, a high profile actor, and no doubt there are clips of his films on social media.”

Justice Wall adds: “You are not here to judge him as an actor…you are here to judge him as a man against the evidence presented."