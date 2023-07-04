The judge has just told jurors that he had a note from one of the jury indicating that they “inadvertently” came across a clip of a film with Kevin Spacey in it either last night or this morning. “That's not at all a problem,” the judge tells the jury. “The defendant is, as you know, a high profile actor, and no doubt there are clips of his films on social media.” Justice Wall adds: “You are not here to judge him as an actor…you are here to judge him as a man against the evidence presented."
Jury told to judge Spacey as a man, not an actor
The judge has just told jurors that he had a note from one of the jury indicating that they “inadvertently” came across a clip of a film with Kevin Spacey in it either last night or this morning.
“That's not at all a problem,” the judge tells the jury.
“The defendant is, as you know, a high profile actor, and no doubt there are clips of his films on social media.”
Justice Wall adds: “You are not here to judge him as an actor…you are here to judge him as a man against the evidence presented."
Who are the legal teams in court
Let’s remind ourselves who the legal teams are in the case.
Christine Agnew KC is the prosecutor. Working alongside her is another barrister called Shauna Ritchie.
They’re known as leading and junior counsel, respectively.
Their role is to present the case against Kevin Spacey on behalf of the Crown Prosecution Service.
Kevin Spacey has his own barrister. He is called Patrick Gibbs KC. He’ll be doing the talking on behalf of the American actor.
The barristers sit in the well of the courtroom.
Sat in front of them on a raised platform on what’s known as the “bench” is the judge. He is called Mr Justice Mark Wall.
Spacey enters the courtroom
Kevin Spacey has entered courtroom one at Southwark Crown Court for the third day of his trial.
The American actor is wearing a dark blue suit, white shirt and grey spotted tie.
The hearing should begin in the next few minutes.
What we expect to happen today
Today is the third day of the trial.
We expect the hearing to get under way shortly.
The jury will be brought into court and Kevin Spacey will be back in the large glass dock where he has been on previous days.
We expect to hear further prosecution evidence today.
Evidence can come in various forms, including video, live witness evidence and written evidence where witness statements are read to the court.
What happened in court yesterday
The court heard from the first of four complainants in this case yesterday.
The session began with the jury being shown a recording of the first interview the complainant gave to police, where he detailed allegations of Spacey assaulting him “up to 12 times”.
He said the actor would make him very uncomfortable, describing him as a “slippery, snaky, difficult person”.
The man was then cross-examined in court from behind a curtain by defence barrister Patrick Gibbs KC.
The complainant said the first time an alleged incident happened he felt “shocked” and over time, he said he experienced a mixture of emotions including embarrassment.
"I was not flirtatious," the accuser told the court, adding that the alleged incidents made him feel sick.
Spacey has denied all the allegations.
What is Spacey accused of?
The actor faces twelve counts of alleged sexual offences, dating from 2001 to 2013.
They are:
Spacey denies the charges.
Spacey in court for third day of trial
Good morning and thanks for joining our coverage of Kevin Spacey’s trial in London.
The Oscar-winning actor is facing 12 allegations of sexual offences against four men, now in their 30s and 40s, allegations he denies.
This is the third day of the trial, and the prosecution evidence will continue this morning.
Spacey will be appearing in court under his birth name Kevin Spacey Fowler.
We’ve got Helena Wilkinson, Sanchia Berg and Bruce Thain watching proceedings from Southwark Crown Court, so stay with us.