When President Biden and King Charles settle down for a cup of tea at Windsor Castle later, it will be their first meeting since the Coronation.

There were some claims about Biden not going to the Coronation as being a snub, but in fact it would have been more unusual if he had attended.

No US president has ever gone to a Coronation. It’s never been a convention that they attend and the First Lady Jill Biden went on his behalf.

Both Joe and Jill Biden had been at the late Queen’s funeral last September.

Biden also hasn’t been dodging trips to the UK, quite the opposite. In terms of US presidential visitors, Biden is already one of the most frequent to the UK.

This will be his fifth trip, more than Donald Trump or Ronald Reagan and equal with Barack Obama and George W Bush.

Bill Clinton remains the president who came most often to the UK.