Speaking at his Downing Street meeting with Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden says that the US-UK relationship is “rock solid”.
BreakingUS President Joe Biden arrives at Downing Street
US President Joe
Biden has now arrived at Downing Street.
Arriving in his presidential car
nicknamed The Beast, Biden stepped on to the red carpet to shake hands with Sunak
and pose for photographs.
What the White House says about Biden’s trip
We heard from national security adviser of the United States Jake
Sullivan on Friday, who gave us some insight into what President Biden hopes to
achieve this week.
On meeting
with King Charles: “He will engage with a forum that will focus on
mobilising climate finance, especially bringing private finance off the
sidelines.”
On meeting
with Rishi Sunak: “To consult on a range of bilateral and global
issues.”
On
the Nato summit: “They will discuss a range of subjects from
strengthening Nato's eastern flank to modernising its deterrence and
defence capabilities.”
On Ukraine
joining Nato:“Ukraine will not be joining Nato coming out of this
summit.”
WATCH: When Biden called Sunak ‘Mr President’ by mistake
Rishi Sunak travelled to Washington last month for talks with President Biden.
One memorable moment was when Biden called Sunak “Mr President”. He corrected himself and said he had “just demoted” the prime minister.
Biden went on to joke that the pair would be able to solve all the world's problems in "the next 20 minutes".
Biden a frequent visitor to the UK
Sean Coughlan
Royal correspondent
When President Biden and King Charles settle down for a cup
of tea at Windsor Castle later, it will be their first meeting since the
Coronation.
There were some claims about Biden not going to the
Coronation as being a snub, but in fact it would have been more unusual if he
had attended.
No US president has ever gone to a Coronation. It’s never been a
convention that they attend and the First Lady Jill Biden went on his behalf.
Both Joe and Jill Biden had been at the late Queen’s funeral last September.
Biden also hasn’t been dodging trips to the UK, quite the
opposite. In terms of US presidential visitors, Biden is already one of the
most frequent to the UK.
This will be his fifth trip, more than Donald Trump or
Ronald Reagan and equal with Barack Obama and George W Bush.
Bill Clinton remains the president who came most often to
the UK.
A busy morning on Downing Street
Chris Mason
Political editor, reporting from Downing Street
This is what Downing Street looks like just
before the president of the United States rolls up.
Busy.
The red carpet gets rolled out - literally.
And then a bloke with a brush turns up to brush it.
What happened when Sunak visited the US?
Rishi Sunak flew into Washington in June for talks with President Joe Biden.
Ahead of the talks, Sunak laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
Sunak also attended the Washington Nationals versus Arizona Diamondbacks baseball game in the US capital.
He apparently declined to throw the ceremonial first pitch and - after the UK and US anthems were played by a military band - said to Nats manager Dave Martinez: "They should put a (cricket) bat in my hand… that's more my thing."
At the end of the visit Sunak and Biden unveiled the Atlantic Declaration with the aim to strengthen economic ties between the UK and the US.
It is not a full trade deal but Sunak said the agreement would bring benefits “as quickly as possible”.
Back in the UK, opposition Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Sunak had failed to meet one of his party's key pledges.
Larry the cat keeping watch
The media is getting ready for the president’s arrival, but they’re not the only ones gearing up.
Earlier, Larry the cat was on the No 10 doorstep. He is Downing Street's chief mouser and has been a resident of the building since 2011, after being adopted by then-Prime Minister David Cameron.
Was he waiting patiently for Joe Biden to show up? Or just enjoying some early morning sun?
Either way, Downing Street is preparing for this morning’s visit from President Biden, stay with us for updates.
Welcome
Jamie Whitehead
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of US President Joe Biden’s flying visit to the UK as he makes his way to the Nato summit which starts tomorrow in Lithuania.
Biden is meeting Rishi Sunak this morning. These two are getting quite familiar with one another - it’s the fifth time in as many months they have met.
On Friday, the United States announced it would be sending cluster bombs to Ukraine. This hasn’t gone down well in the UK - it’s one of 123 countries which have signed up to an international treaty which bans their use and production - so this could be something the pair discuss.
And then it’s an audience with the King this afternoon as Biden travels to Windsor Castle. Remember, President Biden didn’t go to his Coronation back in May, First Lady Jill Biden and his granddaughter were there in his place.
We’ll be following Biden’s movements all day so stay with myself, Ali Abbas Ahmadi and Andre Rhoden-Paul as we bring you all the updates.
On meeting
with King Charles: “He will engage with a forum that will focus on
mobilising climate finance, especially bringing private finance off the
sidelines.”
On meeting
with Rishi Sunak: “To consult on a range of bilateral and global
issues.”
On
the Nato summit: “They will discuss a range of subjects from
strengthening Nato's eastern flank to modernising its deterrence and
defence capabilities.”
On Ukraine
joining Nato:“Ukraine will not be joining Nato coming out of this
summit.”
