The family of Elle Edwards takes up the entire public gallery.

On the other side of the court is another set of seats where police officers involved in the case and journalists are sitting.

The legal teams from the prosecution and the defence teams for Chapman and Waring are in position.

The judge, Mr Justice Goose will come in soon.

A large book of sentencing guidelines are to hand.

Although their job has now finished, the jury has been invited back by the judge if they want to be here to hear what the judge has to say.

Five members are sitting in the seats: four women and one man, including the forewoman of the jury who delivered the verdicts yesterday.