Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the UK's Covid inquiry, on the 17th day of public hearings.

This phase is one of six and is examining how prepared the UK was for the pandemic.

From 10:00, we're expecting to hear from Dr Claas Kirchhelle, a lecturer at University College Dublin with expertise in the history of pandemics and vaccines.

From 14:00, Northern Ireland's chief medical officer Prof Sir Michael McBride is expected to speak.

We will begin text coverage of this afternoon’s hearing at 14:00, but you can watch this morning’s proceedings live at the top of this page by clicking the Play button.

