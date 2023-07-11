BBC presenter row continues as lawyer for young person disputes claims

Tuesday's front pages are dominated by questions over the validity of the allegations surrounding the unnamed BBC presenter.

The i and the Mirror among the newspapers leading with stories on the remarks from the young person’s lawyer, who says the claims made in the Sun’s story by the young person’s mother are "totally wrong".

The Sun - which broke the story last week - quotes the family as saying that they only spoke out to help save their "vulnerable, addict child".

The Times reports that the story took a "new twist" after the lawyer acting for the young person said "nothing unlawful" had taken place.

