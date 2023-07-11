BBC presenter row continues as lawyer for young person disputes claims

Tuesday's front pages are dominated by questions over the
The BBC is due to publish its annual report today, which was in the diary before these allegations became public.These reports are an assessment of the BBC’s performance over the last 12 months.Director-General Tim Davie traditionally hosts a press conference, which is likely to be dominated by this story this year.Davie said in an email to staff on Sunday that the corporation took the claims "incredibly seriously".
Welcome to today's coverage of the latest events as a BBC presenter faces allegations of paying a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos.Officers from the Metropolitan Police are working to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence but say there is "no investigation at this time".And on Monday evening, a lawyer representing the young person at the centre of the allegations disputed their mother’s account of events. The male presenter has been suspended and the BBC says it is working to "establish the facts". The corporation has also said it takes any allegations very seriously and has "processes in place to proactively deal with them".We will be bringing you all the latest on this story over the course of the day - so stay with us.
Tuesday's front pages are dominated by questions over the validity of the allegations surrounding the unnamed BBC presenter.
The i and the Mirror among the newspapers leading with stories on the remarks from the young person’s lawyer, who says the claims made in the Sun’s story by the young person’s mother are "totally wrong".
The Sun - which broke the story last week - quotes the family as saying that they only spoke out to help save their "vulnerable, addict child".
The Times reports that the story took a "new twist" after the lawyer acting for the young person said "nothing unlawful" had taken place.
Director-general due before reporters
The BBC is due to publish its annual report today, which was in the diary before these allegations became public.These reports are an assessment of the BBC’s performance over the last 12 months.Director-General Tim Davie traditionally hosts a press conference, which is likely to be dominated by this story this year.Davie said in an email to staff on Sunday that the corporation took the claims "incredibly seriously".
Welcome to today's coverage of the latest events as a BBC presenter faces allegations of paying a young person thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos.Officers from the Metropolitan Police are working to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence but say there is "no investigation at this time".And on Monday evening, a lawyer representing the young person at the centre of the allegations disputed their mother’s account of events. The male presenter has been suspended and the BBC says it is working to "establish the facts". The corporation has also said it takes any allegations very seriously and has "processes in place to proactively deal with them".We will be bringing you all the latest on this story over the course of the day - so stay with us.