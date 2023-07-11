Covid outbreak - what was happening at Stormont at the time?
Northern Ireland went into lockdown along with the rest of the UK in March 2020, a few weeks after the Covid outbreak spread to Europe.
Stormont's devolved government was restored in January 2020 after a three-year suspension.
Northern Ireland's power-sharing institutions had collapsed in January 2017 because of a bitter dispute over the public cost of a green energy project.
Sinn Féin walked out of the power-sharing executive over the scandal and it took the New Decade, New Approach deal to get the institutions up and running again.
Who is Arlene Foster?
The Democratic Unionist Party politician entered office as first minister of Northern Ireland for the second time in January 2020.
Just weeks after taking up the role she was at the forefront of the devolved Northern Ireland Executive’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, along with Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from Sinn Féin.
The two roles – despite their job titles – have equal powers.
The two women often fronted televised press conferences along with other figures such as the NI health minister, chief medical officer and chief scientific advisor.
However these press conferences stopped for a number of months during the summer of 2020 after relations between Foster and O’Neill became strained when the deputy first minister was criticised for joining about 2,000 mourners at the funeral of a senior republican at a time when many restrictions were still in place.
Foster was forced out of office after a letter of no confidence was signed by many of her party's elected representatives in April 2021, officially resigning two months later.
She was later made a dame commander of the Order of the British Empire and subsequently a baronness, allowing her to sit in the House of Lords.
Welcome to our live stream of the Covid inquiry
Good morning and welcome back to to our live coverage of the Covid inquiry as the UK examines its response to the pandemic.
Tuesday will be the 18th day of public hearings.
From about 10:00 BST we will hear from Arlene Foster, who was the first minister of Northern Ireland when the coronovirus pandemic was at its heigh.
Baroness Foster is a former leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) which at the time was the largest party at Stormont.
On Tuesday afternoon, the inquiry will take evidence from Richard Pengelly, former permanent secretary at Stormont's Department of Health.
Baroness Foster was pictured arriving at the inquiry a short time ago and we will be following her evidence.
You can watch today's proceedings live at the top of this page by clicking the Play button.
This first phase of the inquiry is one of six and is examining how prepared the UK was for the pandemic.
More than 5,000 Covid deaths in Northern Ireland
Records held by Northern Ireland's official statistics body show that between 19 March 2020 and 23 June 2023 the virus was mentioned on the death certificates of 5,325 people.
Northern Ireland stopped recording new cases of the virus in May 2022. Up until that point there had been 713,294 positive tests since the start of the pandemic.
More than 1.43 million people out of a population of about 1.9 million have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.
Just under 227,000 people died in the UK with Covid-19 listed as one of the causes on their death certificate. This includes those who had not been tested for the virus prior to their death.
Read more: The UK pandemic in numbers
Read more about the Covid inquiry in our explainer here.