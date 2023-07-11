Records held by Northern Ireland's official statistics body show that between 19 March 2020 and 23 June 2023 the virus was mentioned on the death certificates of 5,325 people.

Northern Ireland stopped recording new cases of the virus in May 2022. Up until that point there had been 713,294 positive tests since the start of the pandemic.

More than 1.43 million people out of a population of about 1.9 million have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine.

Just under 227,000 people died in the UK with Covid-19 listed as one of the causes on their death certificate. This includes those who had not been tested for the virus prior to their death.

