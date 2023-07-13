Can due process take place in the current environment?
Statements from the Metropolitan Police that there was no criminal case to answer and from Huw Edwards's wife explaining he is in hospital "acted like a dash of cold water to the face of all journalists", a former senior editor at BBC News says.
Speaking on the Today programme, Sir Craig Oliver says both the Sun and the BBC must be asking themselves how to manage their duty of care to people involved in what has become a "frenzied" media environment.
Oliver, who was also director of communication for former-PM David Cameron, asks if news should in fact slow down to allow a more measured investigative process to take place.
He also describes Edwards as a man who is "capable of being a very positive, ebullient human being" but also struggles with "dark moods", highlighting the broadcaster's honesty over his depression for many years.
Media must consider how they have conducted themselves - Purvis
Stewart Purvis, a former chief executive at ITN, says there are
three issues arising for the media.
Firstly, he says journalists will need to consider the
legitimacy of reporting on someone’s private life, secondly, whether allegations made by
other news organisations should be repeated, and thirdly if further inquiries
into someone’s personal affairs should be made.
He's been on BBC Breakfast and the Today programme this morning, calling for The Sun
newspaper, which first published the allegations, and the BBC to look at how
they have conducted themselves.
“I have to say colleagues in the US are looking
over at this case with some amazement -
no news organisation would report on its parent company in the way the BBC has.
“It is legitimate to ask whether BBC News, in its wish to
show its independence from the BBC corporate entity, perhaps has gone too far
– I think that’s a legitimate question for debate.”
Thursday's front page papers
BBCCopyright: BBC
Just to set the scene, Thursday's newspapers are still dominated by the disclosures about Huw Edwards.
In brief, here's what some of them are saying this morning:
"My husband has serious mental health issues" is the headline on the cover of the Daily Mail, which calls it a "bombshell"
The Daily Telegraph says the developments mean the BBC will now come under pressure to justify its suspension of the broadcaster
The Times, owned by the same Murdoch group as the Sun which published the original allegations, says the tabloid stands by its reporting.
But, the Guardian's Media Editor, Jim Waterson, writes of a growing "defensiveness and nervousness" in the Sun's story over recent days. He says the paper faces "serious questions and a potential legal risk" from its journalism
The i newspaper says the crisis will make it harder for ministers to appoint a high-quality chair of the BBC to replace Richard Sharp, who resigned over claims he had helped secure a loan for Boris Johnson
Good morning and welcome
Emma Owen
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome back to our coverage of the Huw Edwards story.
As you probably know by now, he was named by his wife last night as the presenter The Sun claims paid a young person for sexually explicit images
The police have concluded there has not been any criminality, and the BBC's director general Tim Davie said an internal inquiry will "follow due process".
This morning we're hearing from a number of media experts who have views on how the story has unfolded and where it goes from here.
A reminder again that as BBC News journalists, we report on stories within our own organisation with the same impartiality as we do on other stories.
Live Reporting
Edited by Emma Owen
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
-
"My husband has serious mental health issues" is the headline on the cover of the Daily Mail, which calls it a "bombshell"
-
"It IS Huw Edwards" writes the Metro
- The Daily Telegraph says the developments mean the BBC will now come under pressure to justify its suspension of the broadcaster
- The Times, owned by the same Murdoch group as the Sun which published the original allegations, says the tabloid stands by its reporting.
-
But, the Guardian's Media Editor, Jim Waterson, writes of a growing "defensiveness and nervousness" in the Sun's story over recent days. He says the paper faces "serious questions and a potential legal risk" from its journalism
- The i newspaper says the crisis will make it harder for ministers to appoint a high-quality chair of the BBC to replace Richard Sharp, who resigned over claims he had helped secure a loan for Boris Johnson
Can due process take place in the current environment?
Statements from the Metropolitan Police that there was no criminal case to answer and from Huw Edwards's wife explaining he is in hospital "acted like a dash of cold water to the face of all journalists", a former senior editor at BBC News says.
Speaking on the Today programme, Sir Craig Oliver says both the Sun and the BBC must be asking themselves how to manage their duty of care to people involved in what has become a "frenzied" media environment.
Oliver, who was also director of communication for former-PM David Cameron, asks if news should in fact slow down to allow a more measured investigative process to take place.
He also describes Edwards as a man who is "capable of being a very positive, ebullient human being" but also struggles with "dark moods", highlighting the broadcaster's honesty over his depression for many years.
Media must consider how they have conducted themselves - Purvis
Stewart Purvis, a former chief executive at ITN, says there are three issues arising for the media.
Firstly, he says journalists will need to consider the legitimacy of reporting on someone’s private life, secondly, whether allegations made by other news organisations should be repeated, and thirdly if further inquiries into someone’s personal affairs should be made.
He's been on BBC Breakfast and the Today programme this morning, calling for The Sun newspaper, which first published the allegations, and the BBC to look at how they have conducted themselves.
“I have to say colleagues in the US are looking over at this case with some amazement - no news organisation would report on its parent company in the way the BBC has.
“It is legitimate to ask whether BBC News, in its wish to show its independence from the BBC corporate entity, perhaps has gone too far – I think that’s a legitimate question for debate.”
Thursday's front page papers
Just to set the scene, Thursday's newspapers are still dominated by the disclosures about Huw Edwards.
In brief, here's what some of them are saying this morning:
Good morning and welcome
Emma Owen
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome back to our coverage of the Huw Edwards story.
As you probably know by now, he was named by his wife last night as the presenter The Sun claims paid a young person for sexually explicit images
The police have concluded there has not been any criminality, and the BBC's director general Tim Davie said an internal inquiry will "follow due process".
This morning we're hearing from a number of media experts who have views on how the story has unfolded and where it goes from here.
A reminder again that as BBC News journalists, we report on stories within our own organisation with the same impartiality as we do on other stories.