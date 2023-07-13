Statements from the Metropolitan Police that there was no criminal case to answer and from Huw Edwards's wife explaining he is in hospital "acted like a dash of cold water to the face of all journalists", a former senior editor at BBC News says.

Speaking on the Today programme, Sir Craig Oliver says both the Sun and the BBC must be asking themselves how to manage their duty of care to people involved in what has become a "frenzied" media environment.

Oliver, who was also director of communication for former-PM David Cameron, asks if news should in fact slow down to allow a more measured investigative process to take place.

He also describes Edwards as a man who is "capable of being a very positive, ebullient human being" but also struggles with "dark moods", highlighting the broadcaster's honesty over his depression for many years.