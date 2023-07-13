Spacey is being led into the dock now, exchanging a few words with the security guard.
He is remaining on his feet while waiting for the judge to enter.
Spacey and lawyer arrive in court
The defence barrister for Kevin Spacey has arrived in court - Patrick Gibbs KC.
Spacey has walked into court wearing glasses and a dark suit and blue tie.
The prosecution team have also arrived in court and taken their seats.
We’re just waiting for the judge now, Justice Mark Wall.
An important day in this trial
Kevin Spacey arrived at court just before 09:00 BST this morning to a couple of dozen reporters and camera crews.
The press benches are full, with others in an overspill court - journalists are here from around the world, including right here in the UK, the US and Europe.
Today is an important day in the trial as Spacey’s defence team are due to start giving evidence. He may give evidence himself, but we will only know that as and when it happens.
At the beginning of the trial Spacey's lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, said his client "strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case".
He said the defendant had returned to the UK "to establish his innocence" and "proceed with his life".
The media take their seats
Court has opened and press being allowed in to locate seats.
The witness stand at Southwark Crown Court is in fact a desk with a swivel office chair in front of the judge’s bench.
Court sketch artists are taking their position next to where Kevin Spacey could shortly be giving evidence.
Who is Kevin Spacey?
Born Kevin Spacey Fowler, the American actor, is 63-years-old.
Spacey began his career in theatre before moving into film and television - winning the Oscar for best actor for his role in the 1999 film, American Beauty.
Other films that gained him success include The Usual Suspects - which he also won an Oscar for - and Seven.
He also appeared in Netflix's long-running political series House of Cards.
Spacey was appointed as artistic director of London’s The Old Vic theatre in 2004, a position he held until 2015.
Spacey came out as gay in 2017, saying: “I choose now to live as a gay man”.
In January, he was given a lifetime achievement award in Italy in recognition of his “contribution to the development of the art of drama”.
What Spacey is accused of
The actor faces charges of twelve allegations of sexual offences.
These charges include:
three counts of indecent assault
seven counts of sexual assault
one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent
one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.
The allegations date from between 2001-2013.
As we've said in earlier posts, Spacey denies all charges.
What have we heard from the prosecution?
The House of Cards actor was labelled a “sexual bully” when the proceedings began last month.
Over the course of the trial at Southwark Crown Court, each of Spacey’s accusers have given evidence, variously describing the actor as a “vile sexual predator”, “slippery” and “atrocious, despicable, disgusting”.
One complainant alleges the actor "aggressively" grabbed his crotch "like a cobra" while in a West End theatre
Another, an aspiring actor, claimed he woke up to the star performing a sex act on him.
Spacey denies all the charges against him, and today we’ll hear his defence team set out their response to the accusations.
Welcome
Nathan Williams
Live reporter
Hello and thanks for joining us as we prepare to hear from Kevin Spacey’s team, who are due to set out their case for the defence in his trial at Southwark Crown Court in London.
Prosecutors have concluded their case against the Hollywood star, which covers 12 sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013.
Spacey denies all the charges.
I'm here at New Broadcasting House, in central London, ready to bring you all the latest - with colleagues reporting from inside the courtroom. Stay with us.
