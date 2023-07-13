Kevin Spacey arrived at court just before 09:00 BST this morning to a couple of dozen reporters and camera crews.

The press benches are full, with others in an overspill court - journalists are here from around the world, including right here in the UK, the US and Europe.

Today is an important day in the trial as Spacey’s defence team are due to start giving evidence. He may give evidence himself, but we will only know that as and when it happens.

At the beginning of the trial Spacey's lawyer, Patrick Gibbs KC, said his client "strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case".

He said the defendant had returned to the UK "to establish his innocence" and "proceed with his life".