Moore, the police family liaison officer, tells reporters that some families did not receive the verdict they were expecting - possibly referring to the six charges that the jury were undecided on.
She calls this a "bittersweet result".
Quote Message: We are heartbroken, devastated, angry and feel numb. We may never truly know why this has happened".
We are heartbroken, devastated, angry and feel numb. We may never truly know why this has happened".
We are stunned, says spokesperson for famiies
Janet Moore, family liaison officer, has been speaking on behalf
of the babies' families.
“We are quite simply stunned”, she says. “To loose a baby,
or have a baby harmed in these circumstances, is unimaginable.
Quote Message: Over the last seven to eight years, we’ve had to go through a long, torturous and emotional journey.”
Over the last seven to eight years, we’ve had to go through a long, torturous and emotional journey.”
'Innocuous substances became lethal' - prosecutor
Pascale Jones from the CPS says "innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids - or medication like insulin - would become lethal" in the hands of Lucy Letby.
"She perverted her learning and weaponised her craft to inflict harm, grief and death," Jones says.
"Time and again, she harmed babies, in an environment which should have been safe for them and their families.
"Parents were exposed to her morbid curiosity and her fake compassion. Too many of them returned home to empty baby rooms. Many surviving children live with permanent consequences of her assaults upon their lives."
Post update
We've also just heard from Crown Prosecution Service's Pascale Jones, who says Letby did her utmost to conceal crimes by varying the ways she harmed babies.
Families' dignity has been truly overwhelming, says police
DCI Evans says it's been a long and emotional journey for all of the families in this case.
She says all of their babies "will forever be in our hearts", and thanks the families "for their exceptional resilience and strength throughout this entire investigation".
"Their composure and dignity in this trial has been truly overwhelming," she says.
Post update
We've just heard from Cheshire Constabulary who investigated the case.
Det Ch Insp Nicola Evans was speaking on the steps of Manchester Crown Court.
Liverpool hospital investigating Letby's time there
Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies who were being looked after on a neonatal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
A BBC Panorama has been investigating how Letby was able to murder and harm so many babies for so long - more here.
It found two other babies died while Letby was working at Liverpool Women's Hospital.
Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation "relating to the full period of Lucy Letby’s career", including training placements at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
These took place between October and December 2012, and January and February 2015, the statement says.
The trust will continue to liaise with police, and due to the ongoing investigation, it says it cannot provide any further details at this time.
Watch the moment Letby was arrested for the first time
Letby has been remanded in custody since November 2020 and has spent time in four different prisons.
We need an inquiry, says ex-medical director of Chester hospital
Ian Harvey, former medical director at the Countess of Chester Hospital, where the babies were targed, has put out a statement saying: "My thoughts are with the babies whose treatment has been the focus of the trial and with their parents and relatives who have been through something unimaginable and I am sorry for all their suffering.
"As medical director, I was determined to keep the baby unit safe and support our staff. I wanted the reviews and investigations carried out, so that we could tell the parents what had happened to their children.
"I believe there should be an inquiry that looks at all events leading up to this trial and I will help it in whatever way I can.”
Find support on BBC Action Line website
This is an extremely distressing case so if you, or someone you know, need help after reading about it, the details of organisations offering assistance can be found on the BBC Action Line website.
Breaking'I am truly sorry' - former hospital CEO
The former boss of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, who was in charge at the time of the babies' murders, has released a statement.
"All my thoughts are with the children at the heart of this case and their families and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time," says Tony Chambers, the ex-chief executive.
"I am truly sorry for what all the families have gone through.
"The crimes that have been committed are appalling and I am deeply saddened by what has come to light.
"The trial, and the lengthy police investigation, have shown the complex nature of the issues raised. I will co-operate fully and openly with any post-trial inquiry."
Countess of Chester HospitalCopyright: Countess of Chester Hospital
How Letby was on shift when the babies died
Letby was charged with murder and attempted murder against a total of 17 different babies.
She was found guilty of murdering seven babies (babies A, C, D, E, I, O and P) and attempting to murder another six babies.
The jury were undecided in relation to the attempted murder charges against Baby J, K and Q. Letby was found not guilty of attempting to murder Baby H.
BBCCopyright: BBC
BreakingHospital bosses ignored months of doctors' warnings about Letby
Judith Moritz, Jonathan Coffey & Michael Buchanan
BBC News
The lead consultant at the neonatal unit where Lucy Letby worked has told the BBC that hospital bosses failed to investigate allegations against the nurse and tried to silence doctors.
The hospital also delayed calling the police despite months of warnings that the nurse may have been killing babies.
The unit's lead consultant Dr Stephen Brearey first raised concerns about Letby in October 2015.
No action was taken and she went on to attack five more babies, killing two.
BBC Panorama and BBC News have been investigating how Letby was able to murder and harm so many babies for so long.
We spoke to the lead consultant in the unit - who first raised concerns about Letby - and examined hospital documents. The investigation reveals a catalogue of failures and raises serious questions about how the hospital responded to the deaths. You can read it in full here.
Letby used air, milk and fluids to kill... she weaponised her craft - prosecutor
SWNSCopyright: SWNS
More now from Pascale Jones, prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, who has released a statement.
"In her hands, innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids - or medication like insulin - would become lethal. She perverted her learning and weaponised her craft to inflict harm, grief and death," Jones says.
"Time and again, she harmed babies, in an environment which should have been safe for them and their families."
Jones goes on to say that "parents were exposed to her morbid curiosity and her fake compassion".
She says thoughts are with the babies' families.
Quote Message: Too many of them returned home to empty baby rooms. Many surviving children live with permanent consequences of her assaults upon their lives. Her attacks were a complete betrayal of the trust placed in her." from Pascale Jones Senior Crown prosecutor, CPS Mersey-Cheshire
Too many of them returned home to empty baby rooms. Many surviving children live with permanent consequences of her assaults upon their lives. Her attacks were a complete betrayal of the trust placed in her."
Letby to be sentenced on Monday
The sentencing of Lucy Letby will be at 10am on Monday 21 August.
Letby did utmost to conceal crimes and varied how she hurt babies - prosecutor
We've just received some reaction from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to today's verdicts against Lucy Letby.
The nurse "was entrusted to protect some of the most vulnerable babies... little did those working alongside her know that there was a murderer in their midst," says Pascale Jones, senior Crown Prosecutor with the complex casework unit of CPS Mersey-Cheshire.
Letby "did her utmost to conceal her crimes, by varying the ways in which she repeatedly harmed babies in her care", Jones said.
"She sought to deceive her colleagues and pass off the harm she caused as nothing more than a worsening of each baby’s existing vulnerability."
What this case is about
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
To recap, Letby was accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
The jury heard nine months of evidence, including claims Letby deliberately injected babies with air, force fed others milk and poisoned some with insulin.
Letby insisted she did not harm any of the babies and pointed to issues of poor hygiene and staffing levels in the hospital.
The prosecuting barrister said Letby had been on shift at the time when each baby collapsed.
He also included 11 other common themes, from unusual skin discolouration to the babies collapsing just after having been visited by parents.
A most distressing case, says judge
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
As the judge discharged the jury, he told them "this has been a most distressing and upsetting case".
One of the babies' family members left the courtroom when the jury foreman said it was not possible to return verdicts on six remaining counts.
A couple of jurors appeared upset. The judge told them they are excused from serving on juries in future.
He thanked them for their service and said they were welcome to return to court (but are not obliged to) when he passes sentence on Monday.
Watch: Moment police arrest Lucy Letby at home
Cheshire Police has released video of the moment Lucy Letby was arrested at her home and taken away in a police car.
Letby's mother sobbed 'this can't be right' as verdicts delivered
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
The verdicts have been delivered over several hearings, as the jury deliberated for more than 110 hours.
Reporting restrictions have now been lifted, allowing us to report all verdicts.
When the first verdicts came in last week, Letby sobbed in the dock. At the more recent verdict hearings this week, she has refused to appear in court.
Letby’s own parents were in court for the previous verdict hearings - her father sat with his head bowed. Her mother sobbed loudly “this can’t be right - you can’t be serious”.
They were supported by one of Letby’s friends.
The trial lasted for more than 10 months, and it’s believed to be the longest murder trial in the UK.
Letby becomes the most prolific baby killer in modern times.
Live Reporting
Edited by Owen Amos and Jasmine Taylor-Coleman
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Countess of Chester HospitalCopyright: Countess of Chester Hospital BBCCopyright: BBC SWNSCopyright: SWNS PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
'We may never know why this has happened'
Moore, the police family liaison officer, tells reporters that some families did not receive the verdict they were expecting - possibly referring to the six charges that the jury were undecided on.
She calls this a "bittersweet result".
We are stunned, says spokesperson for famiies
Janet Moore, family liaison officer, has been speaking on behalf of the babies' families.
“We are quite simply stunned”, she says. “To loose a baby, or have a baby harmed in these circumstances, is unimaginable.
'Innocuous substances became lethal' - prosecutor
Pascale Jones from the CPS says "innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids - or medication like insulin - would become lethal" in the hands of Lucy Letby.
"She perverted her learning and weaponised her craft to inflict harm, grief and death," Jones says.
"Time and again, she harmed babies, in an environment which should have been safe for them and their families.
"Parents were exposed to her morbid curiosity and her fake compassion. Too many of them returned home to empty baby rooms. Many surviving children live with permanent consequences of her assaults upon their lives."
Post update
We've also just heard from Crown Prosecution Service's Pascale Jones, who says Letby did her utmost to conceal crimes by varying the ways she harmed babies.
Families' dignity has been truly overwhelming, says police
DCI Evans says it's been a long and emotional journey for all of the families in this case.
She says all of their babies "will forever be in our hearts", and thanks the families "for their exceptional resilience and strength throughout this entire investigation".
"Their composure and dignity in this trial has been truly overwhelming," she says.
Post update
We've just heard from Cheshire Constabulary who investigated the case.
Det Ch Insp Nicola Evans was speaking on the steps of Manchester Crown Court.
Liverpool hospital investigating Letby's time there
Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies who were being looked after on a neonatal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
A BBC Panorama has been investigating how Letby was able to murder and harm so many babies for so long - more here.
It found two other babies died while Letby was working at Liverpool Women's Hospital.
Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation "relating to the full period of Lucy Letby’s career", including training placements at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
These took place between October and December 2012, and January and February 2015, the statement says.
The trust will continue to liaise with police, and due to the ongoing investigation, it says it cannot provide any further details at this time.
Watch the moment Letby was arrested for the first time
Early in the morning on 3 July 2018, Lucy Letby was led away from her Chester home in handcuffs after being arrested for the first time.
She was initially released on police bail, but was subsequently arrested twice more.
The 33-year-old was re-arrested on 10 June 2019 and then for a third time on 10 November 2020 where she was then ultimately charged in November 2020 as the police investigation developed.
The attacks happened in 2015 and 2016.
Letby has been remanded in custody since November 2020 and has spent time in four different prisons.
We need an inquiry, says ex-medical director of Chester hospital
Ian Harvey, former medical director at the Countess of Chester Hospital, where the babies were targed, has put out a statement saying: "My thoughts are with the babies whose treatment has been the focus of the trial and with their parents and relatives who have been through something unimaginable and I am sorry for all their suffering.
"As medical director, I was determined to keep the baby unit safe and support our staff. I wanted the reviews and investigations carried out, so that we could tell the parents what had happened to their children.
"I believe there should be an inquiry that looks at all events leading up to this trial and I will help it in whatever way I can.”
Find support on BBC Action Line website
This is an extremely distressing case so if you, or someone you know, need help after reading about it, the details of organisations offering assistance can be found on the BBC Action Line website.
Breaking'I am truly sorry' - former hospital CEO
The former boss of the Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, who was in charge at the time of the babies' murders, has released a statement.
"All my thoughts are with the children at the heart of this case and their families and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time," says Tony Chambers, the ex-chief executive.
"I am truly sorry for what all the families have gone through.
"The crimes that have been committed are appalling and I am deeply saddened by what has come to light.
"The trial, and the lengthy police investigation, have shown the complex nature of the issues raised. I will co-operate fully and openly with any post-trial inquiry."
How Letby was on shift when the babies died
Letby was charged with murder and attempted murder against a total of 17 different babies.
She was found guilty of murdering seven babies (babies A, C, D, E, I, O and P) and attempting to murder another six babies.
The jury were undecided in relation to the attempted murder charges against Baby J, K and Q. Letby was found not guilty of attempting to murder Baby H.
BreakingHospital bosses ignored months of doctors' warnings about Letby
Judith Moritz, Jonathan Coffey & Michael Buchanan
BBC News
The lead consultant at the neonatal unit where Lucy Letby worked has told the BBC that hospital bosses failed to investigate allegations against the nurse and tried to silence doctors.
The hospital also delayed calling the police despite months of warnings that the nurse may have been killing babies.
The unit's lead consultant Dr Stephen Brearey first raised concerns about Letby in October 2015.
No action was taken and she went on to attack five more babies, killing two.
BBC Panorama and BBC News have been investigating how Letby was able to murder and harm so many babies for so long.
We spoke to the lead consultant in the unit - who first raised concerns about Letby - and examined hospital documents. The investigation reveals a catalogue of failures and raises serious questions about how the hospital responded to the deaths. You can read it in full here.
Letby used air, milk and fluids to kill... she weaponised her craft - prosecutor
More now from Pascale Jones, prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, who has released a statement.
"In her hands, innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids - or medication like insulin - would become lethal. She perverted her learning and weaponised her craft to inflict harm, grief and death," Jones says.
"Time and again, she harmed babies, in an environment which should have been safe for them and their families."
Jones goes on to say that "parents were exposed to her morbid curiosity and her fake compassion".
She says thoughts are with the babies' families.
Letby to be sentenced on Monday
The sentencing of Lucy Letby will be at 10am on Monday 21 August.
Letby did utmost to conceal crimes and varied how she hurt babies - prosecutor
We've just received some reaction from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to today's verdicts against Lucy Letby.
The nurse "was entrusted to protect some of the most vulnerable babies... little did those working alongside her know that there was a murderer in their midst," says Pascale Jones, senior Crown Prosecutor with the complex casework unit of CPS Mersey-Cheshire.
Letby "did her utmost to conceal her crimes, by varying the ways in which she repeatedly harmed babies in her care", Jones said.
"She sought to deceive her colleagues and pass off the harm she caused as nothing more than a worsening of each baby’s existing vulnerability."
What this case is about
To recap, Letby was accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
The jury heard nine months of evidence, including claims Letby deliberately injected babies with air, force fed others milk and poisoned some with insulin.
Letby insisted she did not harm any of the babies and pointed to issues of poor hygiene and staffing levels in the hospital.
The prosecuting barrister said Letby had been on shift at the time when each baby collapsed.
He also included 11 other common themes, from unusual skin discolouration to the babies collapsing just after having been visited by parents.
A most distressing case, says judge
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
As the judge discharged the jury, he told them "this has been a most distressing and upsetting case".
One of the babies' family members left the courtroom when the jury foreman said it was not possible to return verdicts on six remaining counts.
A couple of jurors appeared upset. The judge told them they are excused from serving on juries in future.
He thanked them for their service and said they were welcome to return to court (but are not obliged to) when he passes sentence on Monday.
Watch: Moment police arrest Lucy Letby at home
Cheshire Police has released video of the moment Lucy Letby was arrested at her home and taken away in a police car.
Letby's mother sobbed 'this can't be right' as verdicts delivered
Judith Moritz
Inside the courtroom
The verdicts have been delivered over several hearings, as the jury deliberated for more than 110 hours.
Reporting restrictions have now been lifted, allowing us to report all verdicts.
When the first verdicts came in last week, Letby sobbed in the dock. At the more recent verdict hearings this week, she has refused to appear in court.
Letby’s own parents were in court for the previous verdict hearings - her father sat with his head bowed. Her mother sobbed loudly “this can’t be right - you can’t be serious”.
They were supported by one of Letby’s friends.
The trial lasted for more than 10 months, and it’s believed to be the longest murder trial in the UK. Letby becomes the most prolific baby killer in modern times.