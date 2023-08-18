Pascale Jones from the CPS says "innocuous substances like air, milk, fluids - or medication like insulin - would become lethal" in the hands of Lucy Letby.

"She perverted her learning and weaponised her craft to inflict harm, grief and death," Jones says.

"Time and again, she harmed babies, in an environment which should have been safe for them and their families.

"Parents were exposed to her morbid curiosity and her fake compassion. Too many of them returned home to empty baby rooms. Many surviving children live with permanent consequences of her assaults upon their lives."