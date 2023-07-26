Kevin Spacey found not guilty in sex offences trial

We've just had a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which says its prosecutors "respect" the jury's decision to find Kevin Spacey not guilty.
"The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges," a spokesman says.
"It is the role of the jury to consider the charges and we respect the decision of the court."
Analysis
Spacey promised to clear his name - he's done just that
Lucy Manning
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
He’s an Oscar winner, an acclaimed stage actor, the star of American Beauty and House of Cards, and was the Old Vic theatre’s creative director.
But for all the awards and applause, this verdict could be Kevin Spacey’s most satisfying moment.
The actor had promised he would return to England to defend himself and clear his name, and he’s done that. He’d called the case weak, said the men were after money or lying, or in one case, he had just mistakenly made a drunken pass.
The jury agreed with him.
Verdicts arrive on Spacey's 64th birthday
Charley Adams
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
Spacey, who has been cleared of nine sexual offences, is celebrating his 64th birthday today.
After being let out of the glass dock, he was greeted by his legal team.
Still looking emotional after the jury cleared him, Spacey hugged his legal team and manager.
He thanked the courtroom staff and went to speak to his defence barrister, Patrick Gibbs KC.
Spacey left the courtroom shortly after the verdicts.
Why we're not naming the complainants
You might notice throughout our coverage of this trial that we've not been naming the four complainants.
That’s because we are not allowed to under UK law.
Anyone who alleges that they are the victim of a sexual offence is automatically legally entitled to lifelong anonymity.
That means it is a criminal offence for the media - or anyone else - to publish their name or anything which identifies them.
This applies to posting on social media too.
Jury thanked for its service
Charley Adams
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
A short time ago, the judge thanked the jury for its service.
Justice Mark Wall told the court the jury had deliberated for 12 hours and 26 minutes.
The jury and the judge then left the courtroom.
What the defence had argued
It's been almost four weeks of hearings at Southwark Crown Court, and we've heard statements from both the prosecution and defence.
Here are some of the arguments that were made by Spacey's legal team:
Defence barrister Patrick Gibbs KC said that Spacey had been “tried by social media”
He said three of the four accusers had lied when they made allegations against Spacey, and had done so “for reasons which, ultimately, will only ever be known to themselves". He suggested that a fourth complainant was intoxicated
Gibbs told jurors: "It's not a crime to like sex, even if you're famous and it's not a crime to have sex, even if you're famous, and it's not a crime to have casual sex. And it's not a crime to have sex with someone of the same sex because it's 2023 not 1823"
Tears and hugs in court from Spacey
Lucy Manning
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
Kevin Spacey stood in the dock of court 1 to hear the verdicts read out - decisions from the jury that would have such an enormous impact on his life.
Earlier he’d been smiling and chatting to the security guards but this was a much more serious moment.
With a pensive face he heard the jury forewoman say "not guilty" nine times.
He started crying in the dock as he heard the verdicts.
Then he hugged his manager and legal team, still in tears, and thanked the court staff. This was the verdict he had wanted and had hoped for.
Spacey looked emotional as verdicts read out
Charley Adams
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
The verdicts have been read out in court.
Kevin Spacey looked around the court room and looked emotional upon hearing the verdicts.
The charges Spacey faced
Here's a look at the charges Kevin Spacey was facing. Other initial charges were struck out.
Count 4: sexual assault
Count 5: sexual assault
Count 6: causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent
Count 7: sexual assault
Count 8: sexual assault
Count 9: sexual assault
Count 10: sexual assault
Count 11: causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity
Count 12: sexual assault
He was found not guilty on all counts.
BreakingSpacey cleared of all charges
The jury has returned its verdicts: Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty on all nine counts of sexual offences.
Jury returns verdicts
Welcome to our live coverage of the sex offences trail of Kevin Spacey.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Analysis
-
Defence barrister Patrick Gibbs KC said that Spacey had been “tried by social media”
-
He said three of the four accusers had lied when they made allegations against Spacey, and had done so “for reasons which, ultimately, will only ever be known to themselves". He suggested that a fourth complainant was intoxicated
-
Gibbs told jurors: "It's not a crime to like sex, even if you're famous and it's not a crime to have sex, even if you're famous, and it's not a crime to have casual sex. And it's not a crime to have sex with someone of the same sex because it's 2023 not 1823"
-
Count 4: sexual assault
-
Count 5: sexual assault
-
Count 6: causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent
-
Count 7: sexual assault
-
Count 8: sexual assault
-
Count 9: sexual assault
-
Count 10: sexual assault
-
Count 11: causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity
-
Count 12: sexual assault
CPS respects decision of the court
We've just had a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which says its prosecutors "respect" the jury's decision to find Kevin Spacey not guilty.
"The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges," a spokesman says.
"It is the role of the jury to consider the charges and we respect the decision of the court."
Spacey promised to clear his name - he's done just that
Lucy Manning
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
He’s an Oscar winner, an acclaimed stage actor, the star of American Beauty and House of Cards, and was the Old Vic theatre’s creative director.
But for all the awards and applause, this verdict could be Kevin Spacey’s most satisfying moment.
The actor had promised he would return to England to defend himself and clear his name, and he’s done that. He’d called the case weak, said the men were after money or lying, or in one case, he had just mistakenly made a drunken pass.
The jury agreed with him.
Verdicts arrive on Spacey's 64th birthday
Charley Adams
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
Spacey, who has been cleared of nine sexual offences, is celebrating his 64th birthday today.
After being let out of the glass dock, he was greeted by his legal team.
Still looking emotional after the jury cleared him, Spacey hugged his legal team and manager.
He thanked the courtroom staff and went to speak to his defence barrister, Patrick Gibbs KC.
Spacey left the courtroom shortly after the verdicts.
Why we're not naming the complainants
You might notice throughout our coverage of this trial that we've not been naming the four complainants.
That’s because we are not allowed to under UK law.
Anyone who alleges that they are the victim of a sexual offence is automatically legally entitled to lifelong anonymity.
That means it is a criminal offence for the media - or anyone else - to publish their name or anything which identifies them.
This applies to posting on social media too.
Jury thanked for its service
Charley Adams
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
A short time ago, the judge thanked the jury for its service.
Justice Mark Wall told the court the jury had deliberated for 12 hours and 26 minutes.
The jury and the judge then left the courtroom.
What the defence had argued
It's been almost four weeks of hearings at Southwark Crown Court, and we've heard statements from both the prosecution and defence.
Here are some of the arguments that were made by Spacey's legal team:
Tears and hugs in court from Spacey
Lucy Manning
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
Kevin Spacey stood in the dock of court 1 to hear the verdicts read out - decisions from the jury that would have such an enormous impact on his life.
Earlier he’d been smiling and chatting to the security guards but this was a much more serious moment.
With a pensive face he heard the jury forewoman say "not guilty" nine times. He started crying in the dock as he heard the verdicts.
Then he hugged his manager and legal team, still in tears, and thanked the court staff. This was the verdict he had wanted and had hoped for.
Spacey looked emotional as verdicts read out
Charley Adams
Reporting from Southwark Crown Court
The verdicts have been read out in court.
Kevin Spacey looked around the court room and looked emotional upon hearing the verdicts.
The charges Spacey faced
Here's a look at the charges Kevin Spacey was facing. Other initial charges were struck out.
He was found not guilty on all counts.
BreakingSpacey cleared of all charges
The jury has returned its verdicts: Kevin Spacey has been found not guilty on all nine counts of sexual offences.
Jury returns verdicts
Welcome to our live coverage of the sex offences trail of Kevin Spacey.
The jury is returning its verdicts now.