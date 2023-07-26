Kevin Spacey found not guilty in sex offences trial

We've just had a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which says its prosecutors "respect" the jury's decision to find Kevin Spacey not guilty.

"The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges," a spokesman says.

"It is the role of the jury to consider the charges and we respect the decision of the court."