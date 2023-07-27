A smiling Matiu Ratana stands next to a rugby pitch
Live

Killer of Met policeman Matt Ratana to be sentenced

preview
26
viewing this page

With updates from Daniel Sandford at Northampton Crown Court

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Edited by James FitzGerald

All times stated are UK

  1. Murderer of Sgt Matiu Ratana to be sentenced

    James FitzGerald

    Live reporter

    Matiu Ratana.
    Copyright: Met Police
    Image caption: Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, died of a chest wound.

    Good morning – you join us for the sentencing of the man who murdered Met Police officer Sgt Matt Ratana.

    Louis De Zoysa fatally shot Ratana, 54, in the chest on 25 September 2020 with an antique gun he’d smuggled into a custody centre in Croydon, South London.

    He managed to discharge the weapon despite being handcuffed. Sgt Ratana was a keen sportsman just months away from retirement age.

    De Zoysa claimed diminished responsibility – but a jury ruled that he acted deliberately.

    He’s listed to appear before Mr Justice Johnson at Northampton Crown Court at 10:00 this morning.

    Televised sentencing remarks are a relatively new thing in England and Wales, and you’ll be able to stream them live at the top of this page.

    Our correspondent Daniel Sandford will be following events in court - and my colleagues and I are coordinating coverage in the London newsroom.

Back to top