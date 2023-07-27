Met Police Copyright: Met Police Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, died of a chest wound. Image caption: Sgt Matiu Ratana, 54, died of a chest wound.

Good morning – you join us for the sentencing of the man who murdered Met Police officer Sgt Matt Ratana.

Louis De Zoysa fatally shot Ratana, 54, in the chest on 25 September 2020 with an antique gun he’d smuggled into a custody centre in Croydon, South London.

He managed to discharge the weapon despite being handcuffed. Sgt Ratana was a keen sportsman just months away from retirement age.

De Zoysa claimed diminished responsibility – but a jury ruled that he acted deliberately.

He’s listed to appear before Mr Justice Johnson at Northampton Crown Court at 10:00 this morning.

Televised sentencing remarks are a relatively new thing in England and Wales, and you’ll be able to stream them live at the top of this page.

Our correspondent Daniel Sandford will be following events in court - and my colleagues and I are coordinating coverage in the London newsroom.