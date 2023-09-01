BPM Media Copyright: BPM Media A burned out Skoda, split in two across an barrier on the side of the A46 Image caption: A burned out Skoda, split in two across an barrier on the side of the A46

Let's recap a few of the details from the case. Married mother Ansreen Bukhari, 46, had been having an affair with Saqib Hussain, 21, but the relationship turned sour when she ended it.

The court heard Hussain, who was “begging her” to continue the relationship, had threatened to send sexually explicit material of her to her husband and son.

After being lured to meet Ansreen and her daughter Mahek Bukhari in a Tesco car park in Hamilton, Leicester, on the pretence he would be given back £3,000 he said he had spent during their affair, Hussain and friend Hashim Ijazuddin were chased by two cars.

The men, driving in a Skoda, were pursued in the early hours of 11 February 2022. In a 999 call to police made by front-seat passenger Hussain moments before his death, he said their car was being "rammed off” the A46 dual carriageway by balaclava-wearing assailants in two pursuing cars.

In the call, played to the jury during the trial, a distressed Hussain could be heard saying: "They're trying to kill me, I'm going to die… please sir, I just need help.

"They're hitting the back of the car, really fast… please I'm begging you. I'm going to die."

A scream was heard on the line before the call abruptly ended.