This has been a long time coming.

The government's plan to house some asylum seekers on a barge has been delayed multiple times - including after more health and safety checks were needed.

Ministers hope this will help tackle the asylum backlog and reduce government spending on hotel accommodation.

But it's not without its political - and local - controversy.

The government has eyed other bases for barges and inland alternatives like former RAF bases.

Touted plans have often received a backlash from local MPs and residents.