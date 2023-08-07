This has been a long time coming. The government's plan to house some asylum seekers on a barge has been delayed multiple times - including after more health and safety checks were needed. Ministers hope this will help tackle the asylum backlog and reduce government spending on hotel accommodation. But it's not without its political - and local - controversy. The government has eyed other bases for barges and inland alternatives like former RAF bases. Touted plans have often received a backlash from local MPs and residents.
First asylum seekers arrive on Bibby Stockholm barge
The BBC understands that the first migrants have arrived on the Bibby Stockholm barge, with further arrivals expected today.
First asylum seekers to board barge off south coast
The government is due to start boarding asylum seekers onto the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset shortly, as part of its plans to reduce the cost of asylum accommodation.
It’s the first time a barge has been used in this way in the UK, and ministers say it’ll be more cost-effective than using hotels - but critics have called it "cruel and inhumane".
The move-in date has been delayed several times, and local residents have raised objections - both worries about the asylum seekers’ welfare and the potential impact on local services.
The Home Office has repeatedly insisted the barge, which will house about 500 asylum seekers, meets all safety standards.
