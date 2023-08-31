The general secretary of school leaders union NAHT has called the news “shocking, but not hugely surprising”.

Paul Whiteman says: “The government is right to put the safety of pupils and staff first - if the safety of buildings cannot be guaranteed, there is no choice but to close them so urgent building work can take place.

"But there is no escaping the fact that the timing of this couldn't be worse, with children due to return from the summer holidays next week”, he adds.