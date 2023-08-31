The general secretary of school leaders union NAHT has called the news “shocking, but not hugely surprising”.
Paul Whiteman says: “The government is right to put the safety of pupils and staff first - if the safety of buildings cannot be guaranteed, there is no choice but to close them so urgent building work can take place.
"But there is no escaping the fact that the timing of this couldn't be worse, with children due to return from the summer holidays next week”, he adds.
Education Secretary: Our plan will minimise impact on pupil learning
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said a “cautious approach” is needed in response to concerns over school buildings that still contain aerated concrete.
Guidance issued by the Department for Education advised that "any space or area” with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) “should no longer be open without mitigations in place".
The DfE had identified 572 schools where RAAC might be present and that 65 had been confirmed, of which 24 required immediate action.
Keegan said: “The plan we have set out will minimise the impact on pupil learning and provide schools with the right funding and support they need to put mitigations in place to deal with RAAC”.
School closures result of government neglect - Lib Dems
We’ve just heard reaction from the Liberal Democrats, who say the closure of schools in England over safety concerns is the result of “years of Conservative neglect of our school buildings”.
"Parents, teachers and pupils will be horrified that children have been taught in unsafe buildings and cannot return to school next week, the party’s education spokesperson Munira Wilson says.
"Instead pupils face more misery learning in temporary classrooms or being bussed miles to local schools."
She says pupil safety is paramount but "for this to come out just days before term starts is totally unacceptable".
School leaders want urgent plan to fix buildings
No timeline has been given for when the work on the affected school buildings needs to be done by, but school leaders want an “urgent plan” to get them fixed.
Back in June, a report by the National Audit Office assessed the risk of injury or death from a school building collapse as "very likely and critical".
The affected buildings are made with RAAC concrete, which is lightweight and prone to collapse, and was used widely between the 1950s and 1990s.
That report says 572 schools had been identified where RAAC might be present, 65 had been confirmed to have it and 24 schools required immediate attention.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan says today’s decision followed “new evidence about RAAC”.
The government says that schools in England will need to immediately close buildings which are made out of a certain type of concrete which is prone to collapsing unless safety measures are put in place.
The Department for Education says it won’t be releasing the list of 156 schools affected, but we do expect the names of the affected to schools to become public once parents start being emailed.
Teachers union NAHT says the timing of this couldn’t be worse, with children due to return from summer holidays next week.
We’ll be bringing you updates on this developing story throughout the afternoon, so stay with us.
The government says that schools in England will need to immediately close buildings which are made out of a certain type of concrete which is prone to collapsing unless safety measures are put in place.
The Department for Education says it won’t be releasing the list of 156 schools affected, but we do expect the names of the affected to schools to become public once parents start being emailed.
Teachers union NAHT says the timing of this couldn’t be worse, with children due to return from summer holidays next week.
We’ll be bringing you updates on this developing story throughout the afternoon, so stay with us.