The energy price cap is the maximum amount suppliers can charge households on a standard tariff per unit of energy.

It is set every three months by the energy industry regulator Ofgem and applies to England, Wales and Scotland.

The government has also brought prepayment energy charges in line with the price cap.

Currently a typical household pays £2,074 a year on its gas and electricity bill, but the actual amount paid will vary depending on the amount of gas and electricity you use.

Today Ofgem will announce the figure that will kick in from October to December and consultancy firm Cornwall Insight has forecast a drop to £1,926.

That would mean the typical household’s bill would come down by £148 - however this year there is no £400 winter support from government.