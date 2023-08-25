The energy price cap is the maximum amount suppliers can charge households on a standard tariff per unit of energy. It is set every three months by the energy industry regulator Ofgem and applies to England, Wales and Scotland. The government has also brought prepayment energy charges in line with the price cap. Currently a typical household pays £2,074 a year on its gas and electricity bill, but the actual amount paid will vary depending on the amount of gas and electricity you use. Today Ofgem will announce the figure that will kick in from October to December and consultancy firm Cornwall Insight has forecast a drop to £1,926. That would mean the typical household’s bill would come down by £148 - however this year there is no £400 winter support from government.
Welcome to our live coverage of this morning’s energy price cap announcement, which will tell us how much households can expect to pay for gas and electricity from October.
At 07:00 BST, energy watchdog Ofgem will announce the new cap on prices for homes in England, Scotland and Wales.
We're expecting a drop – if we get one, bills for millions of households will go down.
But last winter’s £400 energy bill support from government has ended, meaning many will not feel better off.
I’m here in London with colleagues from our Money and Work team, and together we'll bring you the announcement, the reaction and expert analysis on what this means for you.