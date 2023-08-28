Technical issue hits UK air traffic control as airlines warn of delays

Airlines and airports hoping for a speedy resolution
As we've been reporting, airlines are reporting long delays to flights due to this nationwide issue at the UK's National Air Traffic Services - which is responsible for the safe passage of aircraft into, out of, and through the country's airspace.
Obviously there is never a good time for the air traffic control system to go wrong, but on a bank holiday Monday for much of the UK near the end of the school summer holidays, it couldn't get much worse.
For many people hoping to fly today it will mean their journey home from overseas will likely be delayed as it's easier to keep aircraft sitting on the ground rather than coming back to the UK to find their destination airport is full because the aircraft there can't leave.
And the other concern will be long-haul jets already on their way which will need to land as they will only be carrying enough fuel to hold in the sky for a while while they wait to land.
Given this appears to be a nationwide issue - even processing aircraft needing to divert to other airports will be a challenge. So for now, there will be an awful lot of people facing a long wait to get into the air - and airline and airport staff hoping the technicians fix the problem quickly.
Disruption 'highly likely' at Belfast airports
Airports in Northern Ireland have issued their own updates.
Belfast City and International Airports say "disruption is highly likely", and the ongoing UK-wide technical issue is "out of our control".
They advise passengers to keep checking the status of their flight before travelling to the airport.
Check with airlines for latest updates - London Luton Airport
We've just had this from London Luton Airport: “We are aware of an air traffic control issue affecting UK
airspace, resulting in disruption to flights.
"We are working with all relevant
authorities to understand the full impact of the issue and when normal
operations are likely to resume.
"Passengers should check with their airline for
the latest status of their flight.”
'It’s a bit of a nightmare scenario, really'
Alistair Rosenschein is a former 747 pilot for British Airways and now an aviation consultant.
He's speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live - and says it appears that a full air traffic control system
has gone down in the UK.
For context, he says the equivalent situation for vehicular traffic would be if every
road was closed in the country.
“The disruptions are huge and customers around the world
(will) have to be put up in hotels if the delay is particularly too long,” he adds.
“It’s a bit of a nightmare scenario, really.”
UK airspace not closed, air traffic firm says
We're just had another short statement from National Air Traffic Services (Nats):
We are continuing to work hard to resolve the technical issue. To clarify, UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety."
We are continuing to work hard to resolve the technical issue. To clarify, UK airspace is not closed, we have had to apply air traffic flow restrictions which ensures we can maintain safety."
My flight has been delayed by nearly eight hours
Jeremy Gahagan
Reporting from Cavtat, Croatia
I’m currently in Croatia where I’ve been at a friend’s wedding.
I was due to travel home at 18:20 local time - but am now scheduled to leave at 02:05 on Tuesday morning.
Thankfully, I'm still at the hotel - but others have already left and are now stuck at Dubrovnik Airport. Some are on planes that have since returned to the terminal.
Shelves in the terminal have now been cleared of food and drink.
Dublin Airport confirms flight cancellations and delays
Today's air traffic control issues in the UK today are "resulting in delays and cancellations to
some flights into and out of Dublin Airport," the airport itself has told BBC News in a statement.
It advises all its passengers to check the status of their flights in advance.
The BBC team in Northern Ireland has also contacted Belfast International Airport and George Best Belfast City Airport for updates.
What we know so far
If you're just coming to us, here's a look at what's going on.
Many of the fact are still emerging, and our colleagues are making calls to airlines and other authorities to establish the facts.
The UK's leading provider of air traffic control, Nats, has confirmed it's experiencing "technical issues"
It says its engineers are working to "find and fix the fault"
That statement came after Scottish airline Loganair reported a "network-wide failure of UK air traffic control systems this morning"
Amid fears of grounded flights, travel expert Simon Calder has warned that there could be "an awful lot of people waking up tomorrow where they don't want to be"
The disruption comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year - with many people returning from summer holidays
EasyJet customer told of issue affecting 'all flights into or out of UK'
Emmet Lyons, a journalist for BBC's US partner CBS News, says he received an update from his EasyJet while sitting on the airport tarmac in Spain.
He posts a screenshot which he says is from the airline, and reads: "We have been advised of an air traffic control issue currently affecting all flights due to fly into or out of United Kingdom airspace.
"We are working with the relevant authorities to understand the impact of this issue and the timescale for normal operations to resume."
We've put in calls to EasyJet for an official statement - we'll bring it to you as soon as we get it.
'No certainty about when it's going to be fixed'
Travel journalist Simon Calder has just spoken to BBC News, saying it appears the entire Nats digital air traffic control system has failed.
He says aircraft are coming down safely but the "flow rate" – at
which aircraft can land - has been significantly reduced.
Calder notes that London Gatwick is the busiest single runway airport in the world, and as people look to return from long weekend trips abroad, today is one of its busiest days of the year.
There is “no certainty about when it is going to be fixed” he says, and adds that officials appear to "not know at this stage what caused the problem
nor indeed how to fix it”.
“I fear there are going to be an awful lot of people waking up
tomorrow where they don’t want to be”.
What is air traffic service Nats?
This story emerged from the UK's National Air Traffic Services (Nats), which describes itself as the UK's leading provider of air traffic control services.
Its website adds that it handles 2.5 million flights in a "normal year" - and 250 million passengers travelling in UK airspace.
The firm says it also offers its services in parts of Europe, the Middle East and Asia.
Gabby Logan reports flight to UK grounded at Budapest airport
Broadcaster Gabby Logan says on X, formerly Twitter, she was on a plane on a runway at Budapest airport, and has "just been told UK airspace is shut", adding "we could be here for 12 hours".
We're getting more information on this story by the minute so stick with us.
UK air traffic service confirms 'technical issues'
The UK's National Air Traffic Services (Nats) has confirmed “technical issues”, and that it has “applied traffic flow restrictions to maintain safety”.
In a brief statement, it adds: “Engineers are working to find and the fix the fault. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The firm does not provide any further information about the cause or timescale.
It follows reports of widespread disruption to UK aviation.
We'll bring you more as we get it.
Loganair statement in full
Here's what Scottish airline Loganair said a few moments ago:
There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning. Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays. If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport."
There has been a network-wide failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning. Although we are hopeful of being able to operate most intra-Scotland flights on the basis of local coordination and with a minimum of disruption, north-south and international flights maybe subject to delays. If you are flying with us today, please check our website for the latest information about your flight before setting off for the airport."
BreakingWidespread UK air traffic control issues reported
James FitzGerald
Live reporter
“Technical issues” are hitting air traffic control in the UK, the National Air Traffic Services confirms, saying it has “applied traffic flow restrictions
to maintain safety”.
It follows a report from Scottish airline Loganair of a “network-wide
failure of UK air traffic control computer systems this morning”.
There have been reports of flight delays – with warnings of
more to come.
Stay with us as we update you on this breaking story.
The UK's leading provider of air traffic control, Nats, has confirmed it's experiencing "technical issues"
-
It says its engineers are working to "find and fix the fault"
-
That statement came after Scottish airline Loganair reported a "network-wide failure of UK air traffic control systems this morning"
-
Amid fears of grounded flights, travel expert Simon Calder has warned that there could be "an awful lot of people waking up tomorrow where they don't want to be"
-
The disruption comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year - with many people returning from summer holidays
