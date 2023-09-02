Calls to investigate scale of crumbly concrete in public buildings

Hospitals have known about the problem of aerated concrete in its buildings for years, an NHS boss has said.

Matthew Taylor, CEO of the NHS Confederation, which represents health service organisations and their employees, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "We have known about this problem for a long time. There is a commitment to rebuild the hospitals which are entirely RAAC.

"The situations in those hospitals aren't great. Props are being used to ensure the safety of the buildings.

"It does have an impact - areas of those hospitals are not in use. Hospitals are fighting every day to tackle waiting lists - but I don't think anyone should worry they are at risk going into these buildings because work is being done to make them safe.

"The bigger issue is we have known about this for many years, but the hospital rebuilding programme has been delayed and delayed."