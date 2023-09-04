A taped off door at a primary school in Leicester
Return to school disrupted over unsafe building fears

Edited by Rob Corp

All times stated are UK

  1. Troubling memories of lockdown for some parents

    Speaking to the BBC last week, some parents described their shock at being told their children's schools need to close due to the risk of dangerous concrete collapses.

    Some said the short notice left them scrambling to arrange childcare.

    "This is an absolute disgrace," said Wendy Kirwood, who was told several corridors, a library and sports hall at her son's school in Workington, Cumbria, were affected.

    Martina Eliasova's daughter had been due to start Year Two at Katherines Primary Academy in Harlow, but the start of term has been postponed to 11 September.

    "I don't have family here. I can't say 'mum, can you help my daughter?' I have to either take holiday, or just have her home and somehow battle through," she said.

    Pascal Dowling, whose child's school in Somerset has been affected, said she wanted the government to "bear responsibility for yet another catastrophic failure".

    "Our children have already had two years of their education turned upside down by Covid countermeasures and now face a winter trying to catch up in hastily constructed sheds," she said.

    Read more on the reaction from parents here.

    Martina Eliasova speaking on the street
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Martina Eliasova's daughter was due to return to school this week

  2. It’s not just schools

    As we mentioned earlier, it’s not just schools that have been built with the lightweight concrete at risk of collapse.

    ​​Hospitals, courts, police stations and other public buildings have also been built with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) - a popular choice for roofs, floors and walls between the 1950s and 1990s.

    ​​RAAC planks are thought to be present in 26 hospitals, while six court buildings are affected, according to government sources.

    ​​The government says it is yet to draw up a definitive list of its own buildings affected by RAAC.

    ​​So, as with the RAAC crisis in schools, the scale of the issue across the public sector is relatively unknown.

  3. What is RAAC and why is it a safety risk?

    Video content

    Video caption: School closures: BBC correspondent explains why this concrete is dangerous

    You will likely have heard the word RAAC (pronounced: rack) a lot over the past few days. But what actually is it?

    ​​Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is a lightweight material that was used mostly in flat roofing - but also in floors and walls - between the 1950s and 1990s.

    ​​It is aerated, or "bubbly", and a cheaper alternative to standard concrete, and is quicker to produce and easier to install.

    ​​But it is less durable and has a lifespan of around 30 years.

    ​​It can also deteriorate when exposed to moisture.

    ​​The bubbles can allow water to enter the material, and if that happens, any steel bar reinforcing the RAAC can also decay, rust and weaken.

  4. How much will it cost to fix?

    Video content

    Video caption: We'll spend what it takes to ensure safe schools - Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

    So what exactly did the Chancellor say on Laura Kuenssberg's Sunday programme?

    ​​When asked if he would commit to covering "whatever costs" were required to remove dangerous concrete from schools, he said: "We will spend what it takes to make sure children can go to school safely, yes."

    ​​He didn't give an exact figure on what those costs would be, and the Treasury has since said that promise won't mean any new money outside of current budgets.

    ​​But he has committed to doing" absolutely what it takes" to address the issue.

  5. Good morning

    The return of pupils to classrooms after the summer holidays is being disrupted for more than 100 schools across the country.

    ​​Pressure is being piled on the government to share a list of schools forced to close classrooms days before the start of the new term due to the risk of dangerous concrete collapses.

    ​​More than 100 schools in England have been told to close buildings where reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is present without safety measures in place.

    ​​But it’s not just schools. We know now that other public buildings - including courts and hospitals - were built with the material. But, again, there is no definitive list of affected government premises.

    ​​Over the weekend, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the BBC that the government would spend “what it takes” to fix the RAAC crisis in schools, but he refused to be drawn on the likely cost.

    ​​All told, questions remain over the scale of the problem.

    ​​Stay with us as we bring you the latest news, reaction and analysis.

