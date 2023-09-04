As we mentioned earlier, it’s not just schools
that have been built with the lightweight concrete at risk of collapse.
Hospitals,
courts, police stations and other public buildings have also been built with
reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) -
a popular choice for roofs, floors and walls between the 1950s and 1990s.
The
government says it is yet to draw up a definitive list of its own buildings
affected by RAAC.
So,
as with the RAAC crisis in schools, the scale of the issue across the public
sector is relatively unknown.
What is RAAC and why is it a safety risk?
You will likely have heard the word RAAC (pronounced: rack) a lot over the past few
days. But what actually is it?
Reinforced
autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is
a lightweight material that was used mostly in flat roofing - but also in floors
and walls - between the 1950s and 1990s.
It
is aerated, or "bubbly", and a cheaper alternative to
standard concrete, and is quicker to produce and easier to install.
But
it is less durable and has a lifespan of around 30 years.
It
can also deteriorate when exposed to moisture.
The
bubbles can allow water to enter the material, and if that happens, any steel bar
reinforcing the RAAC can also decay, rust and weaken.
How much will it cost to fix?
So what exactly did the Chancellor say on
Laura Kuenssberg's Sunday programme?
When
asked if he would commit to covering "whatever costs"
were required to remove dangerous concrete from schools, he said: "We will spend what it takes to make
sure children can go to school safely, yes."
He
didn't give an exact figure on what those costs would be, and the Treasury has
since said that promise won't mean any new money outside of current budgets.
But
he has committed to doing" absolutely what
it takes" to address the issue.
Good morning
The return of pupils to classrooms after the
summer holidays is being disrupted for more than 100 schools across the country.
Pressure
is being piled on the government to share a list of schools forced to close
classrooms days before the start of the new term due to the risk of dangerous
concrete collapses.
More than 100
schools in England have been told to close
buildings where
reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is
present without safety measures in place.
But it’s
not just schools. We
know now that other public buildings - including courts
and hospitals -
were built with the material. But, again, there is no definitive list of
affected government premises.
Over
the weekend, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the BBC that the
government would spend “what it
takes” to fix the RAAC crisis in schools, but he refused to be drawn on the likely
cost.
All
told, questions remain over the scale of
the problem.
Stay
with us as we bring you the latest news, reaction and analysis.
Live Reporting
Edited by Rob Corp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Troubling memories of lockdown for some parents
Speaking to the BBC last week, some parents described their shock at being told their children's schools need to close due to the risk of dangerous concrete collapses.
Some said the short notice left them scrambling to arrange childcare.
"This is an absolute disgrace," said Wendy Kirwood, who was told several corridors, a library and sports hall at her son's school in Workington, Cumbria, were affected.
Martina Eliasova's daughter had been due to start Year Two at Katherines Primary Academy in Harlow, but the start of term has been postponed to 11 September.
"I don't have family here. I can't say 'mum, can you help my daughter?' I have to either take holiday, or just have her home and somehow battle through," she said.
Pascal Dowling, whose child's school in Somerset has been affected, said she wanted the government to "bear responsibility for yet another catastrophic failure".
"Our children have already had two years of their education turned upside down by Covid countermeasures and now face a winter trying to catch up in hastily constructed sheds," she said.
Read more on the reaction from parents here.
It’s not just schools
As we mentioned earlier, it’s not just schools that have been built with the lightweight concrete at risk of collapse.
Hospitals, courts, police stations and other public buildings have also been built with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) - a popular choice for roofs, floors and walls between the 1950s and 1990s.
RAAC planks are thought to be present in 26 hospitals, while six court buildings are affected, according to government sources.
The government says it is yet to draw up a definitive list of its own buildings affected by RAAC.
So, as with the RAAC crisis in schools, the scale of the issue across the public sector is relatively unknown.
What is RAAC and why is it a safety risk?
You will likely have heard the word RAAC (pronounced: rack) a lot over the past few days. But what actually is it?
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is a lightweight material that was used mostly in flat roofing - but also in floors and walls - between the 1950s and 1990s.
It is aerated, or "bubbly", and a cheaper alternative to standard concrete, and is quicker to produce and easier to install.
But it is less durable and has a lifespan of around 30 years.
It can also deteriorate when exposed to moisture.
The bubbles can allow water to enter the material, and if that happens, any steel bar reinforcing the RAAC can also decay, rust and weaken.
How much will it cost to fix?
So what exactly did the Chancellor say on Laura Kuenssberg's Sunday programme?
When asked if he would commit to covering "whatever costs" were required to remove dangerous concrete from schools, he said: "We will spend what it takes to make sure children can go to school safely, yes."
He didn't give an exact figure on what those costs would be, and the Treasury has since said that promise won't mean any new money outside of current budgets.
But he has committed to doing" absolutely what it takes" to address the issue.
Good morning
The return of pupils to classrooms after the summer holidays is being disrupted for more than 100 schools across the country.
Pressure is being piled on the government to share a list of schools forced to close classrooms days before the start of the new term due to the risk of dangerous concrete collapses.
More than 100 schools in England have been told to close buildings where reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) is present without safety measures in place.
But it’s not just schools. We know now that other public buildings - including courts and hospitals - were built with the material. But, again, there is no definitive list of affected government premises.
Over the weekend, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told the BBC that the government would spend “what it takes” to fix the RAAC crisis in schools, but he refused to be drawn on the likely cost.
All told, questions remain over the scale of the problem.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest news, reaction and analysis.