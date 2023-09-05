PA Media Copyright: PA Media

School's minister Nick Gibb is doing morning interviews on the concrete safety issue, and has told BBC Breakfast that the government is waiting on questionnaires sent to schools to see how prevalent RAAC concrete is.

He said: "We started these questionnaires in March 2022, the vast majority of schools have responded and have not identified RAAC in schools.

"From those surveys we now know that 156 schools have RAAC and in 52 of them we've already taken action, where it was regarded as critical."

Gibb explained that the government is "proactively seeking more evidence about RAAC" and has discovered more schools containing the material in the process.

He added that has resulted in new guidance where even non-critical RAAC has been taken out of use.