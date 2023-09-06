The BBC understands that the escaped terrorism suspect, Daniel Abed Khalife, managed to get out of Wandsworth Prison by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery van.

It is thought Khalife was working in the prison kitchens at the time and may have been dressed in a chef’s uniform.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has held what was called an “urgent call” with the prison governor and other senior prison service officials to “seek reassurances about security at the prison".