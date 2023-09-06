BreakingKhalife strapped himself to underside of delivery van
Chris Mason
Political editor
The BBC understands that the escaped terrorism
suspect, Daniel Abed Khalife, managed to get out of Wandsworth Prison by
strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery van.
It is thought Khalife was working in the prison
kitchens at the time and may have been dressed in a chef’s uniform.
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has held what
was called an “urgent call” with the prison governor and other senior prison
service officials to “seek reassurances about security at the prison".
Additional checks introduced at airports
Airports have introduced additional checks after an alert was issued to UK border points following the escape of Khalife from HMP Wandsworth.
London's Heathrow Airport confirmed to BBC transport correspondent Katy Austin that it was among those to have introduced more thorough checks, but wouldn't give any further detail.
It also says these checks will have a minimal impact on passengers.
A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Additional security measures are currently in place... we apologise for any delays passengers may experience."
Army routinely discharges those facing serious charges
George Bowden
Live reporter
More on that statement from the Ministry of Defence that
confirmed Khalife was discharged from the Army in May.
We asked if this was a longstanding policy and a spokesman explained
that, where charges are severe enough and a person is held on remand, the Army
discharges them for not being able to fulfil their contract.
MoD confirms Khalife discharged from the Army
In the last few minutes we have had a statement from the Ministry of Defence.
In it, an Army spokesperson says Khalife is a “former soldier” and outlines the charges he faces under the Terrorism Act 2000 and Criminal Law Act 1977.
Quote Message: As a result of being held on remand for these charges, Daniel Khalife was discharged from the Army on 22 May 2023."
As a result of being held on remand for these charges, Daniel Khalife was discharged from the Army on 22 May 2023."
BreakingAlert issued by police to UK ports and airports
An alert was issued to UK ports and airports over Daniel Abed Khalife's escape from HMP Wandsworth, the Met Police says amid reports of long queues at border points.
In a new statement, the force says:
Quote Message: An alert was issued by the Counter Terrorism Command earlier today in relation to Khalife through established operational briefing channels to relevant UK police and law enforcement agencies, including those at UK ports and borders."
An alert was issued by the Counter Terrorism Command earlier today in relation to Khalife through established operational briefing channels to relevant UK police and law enforcement agencies, including those at UK ports and borders."
What we know about Daniel Abed Khalife
George Bowden
Live reporter
Daniel Abed Khalife is a 21-year-old former soldier who had been based at the MoD Stafford military base – also known as Beacon Barracks.
He disappeared from the barracks on 2 January after an alleged bomb hoax, a court heard, before he was arrested a few weeks later on 26 January.
A prosecutor told Westminster Magistrates Court on 28 January there had been “active efforts to look for him” and he was “arrested in or near his car”.
After that court appearance, he was held at Belmarsh Prison. He was not released on bail and it is currently unclear when he was transferred to Wandsworth.
Khalife appeared in court on 28 January, 17 February and 21 July, according to the PA News agency archive.
By July he was at Wandsworth, appearing for his court date that month by video link.
He was due to face a trial of up to six weeks at Woolwich Crown Court from 13 November.
What are the police saying?
Police have been unequivocal in their advice to the public: if
you see Khalife, do not approach him and call 999 immediately.
Here’s
the full statement from Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command:
Quote Message: We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible.
We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent enquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible.
Quote Message: However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 or the immediately.
However, the public can help us as well and should anyone see Khalife, or have any information as to where he might be, then please call 999 or the immediately.
Quote Message: I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away." from Cdr Dominic Murphy Metropolitan Police
I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public, but our advice if you do see him is not to approach him and call 999 straight away."
Welcome
Met PoliceCopyright: Met Police
Good afternoon,
You join us as police launch a manhunt for terror suspect Daniel
Abed Khalife, who has escaped from HMP Wandsworth.
Khalife, 21, was awaiting trial after being accused of
leaving fake bombs at a military base while serving as a soldier
He is 6ft 2ins (1.88m) tall and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt,
red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe-capped boots, police said.
Police have urged the public not to approach him and to call
999 immediately if they see him.
Live Reporting
Edited by Rob Corp
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Met PoliceCopyright: Met Police
BreakingKhalife strapped himself to underside of delivery van
Chris Mason
Political editor
The BBC understands that the escaped terrorism suspect, Daniel Abed Khalife, managed to get out of Wandsworth Prison by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery van.
It is thought Khalife was working in the prison kitchens at the time and may have been dressed in a chef’s uniform.
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has held what was called an “urgent call” with the prison governor and other senior prison service officials to “seek reassurances about security at the prison".
Additional checks introduced at airports
Airports have introduced additional checks after an alert was issued to UK border points following the escape of Khalife from HMP Wandsworth.
London's Heathrow Airport confirmed to BBC transport correspondent Katy Austin that it was among those to have introduced more thorough checks, but wouldn't give any further detail.
It also says these checks will have a minimal impact on passengers.
A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Additional security measures are currently in place... we apologise for any delays passengers may experience."
Army routinely discharges those facing serious charges
George Bowden
Live reporter
More on that statement from the Ministry of Defence that confirmed Khalife was discharged from the Army in May.
We asked if this was a longstanding policy and a spokesman explained that, where charges are severe enough and a person is held on remand, the Army discharges them for not being able to fulfil their contract.
MoD confirms Khalife discharged from the Army
In the last few minutes we have had a statement from the Ministry of Defence.
In it, an Army spokesperson says Khalife is a “former soldier” and outlines the charges he faces under the Terrorism Act 2000 and Criminal Law Act 1977.
BreakingAlert issued by police to UK ports and airports
An alert was issued to UK ports and airports over Daniel Abed Khalife's escape from HMP Wandsworth, the Met Police says amid reports of long queues at border points.
In a new statement, the force says:
What we know about Daniel Abed Khalife
George Bowden
Live reporter
Daniel Abed Khalife is a 21-year-old former soldier who had been based at the MoD Stafford military base – also known as Beacon Barracks.
He disappeared from the barracks on 2 January after an alleged bomb hoax, a court heard, before he was arrested a few weeks later on 26 January.
A prosecutor told Westminster Magistrates Court on 28 January there had been “active efforts to look for him” and he was “arrested in or near his car”.
After that court appearance, he was held at Belmarsh Prison. He was not released on bail and it is currently unclear when he was transferred to Wandsworth.
Khalife appeared in court on 28 January, 17 February and 21 July, according to the PA News agency archive.
By July he was at Wandsworth, appearing for his court date that month by video link.
He was due to face a trial of up to six weeks at Woolwich Crown Court from 13 November.
What are the police saying?
Police have been unequivocal in their advice to the public: if you see Khalife, do not approach him and call 999 immediately.
Here’s the full statement from Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command:
Welcome
Good afternoon,
You join us as police launch a manhunt for terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife, who has escaped from HMP Wandsworth.
Khalife, 21, was awaiting trial after being accused of leaving fake bombs at a military base while serving as a soldier
He is 6ft 2ins (1.88m) tall and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe-capped boots, police said.
Police have urged the public not to approach him and to call 999 immediately if they see him.
Stick with us as we bring you the latest updates.