Mel Thomas, a retired sergeant with more than 30 years' experience at Leicester Police, tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the way Khalife managed to escape from Wandsworth prison is "pretty unique".

Asked about CCTV footage, Thomas explains the UK is "probably the most surveilled country in the world".

Speaking about Khalife's past experience in the army, Thomas says that depending on the amount of training he's had, he might be "quite experienced", but it all boils down to his resilience.

He says an individual's resilience and network are important factors when trying to disappear from the radar.

"You can disappear - it's how you choose to disappear," Thomas adds, explaining that phones and other devices make it difficult for someone not to be tracked.