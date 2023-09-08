Enhanced checks at border points likely to continue all weekend
Simon Jones
Reporter, BBC South East Today
Enhanced security searches at ports - such as Dover and Eurotunnel - are likely to continue all weekend if necessary, as the hunt for Daniel Khalife continues.
Measures include the boots of all cars being examined, in case the escaped terror suspect might be trying to stow away to get out of the country.
Khalife training may help him stay under radar - police sergeant
Mel Thomas, a retired sergeant with more than 30 years' experience at Leicester Police, tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme the way Khalife managed to escape from Wandsworth prison is "pretty unique".
Asked about CCTV footage, Thomas explains the UK is "probably the most surveilled country in the world".
Speaking about Khalife's past experience in the army, Thomas says that depending on the amount of training he's had, he might be "quite experienced", but it all boils down to his resilience.
He says an individual's resilience and network are important factors when trying to disappear from the radar.
"You can disappear - it's how you choose to disappear," Thomas adds, explaining that phones and other devices make it difficult for someone not to be tracked.
WATCH: Footage shows vehicle being searched by police
CCTV footage shows the Bidfood van, which Khalife clung to as he escaped, in a transit after leaving Wandsworth prison.
Other footage showed the police later searching the lorry.
‘He’s been able to disappear into thin air’
Sue Sim, former chief constable from Northumbria Police, led the man hunt on Raoul Moat in
2010.
She tells BBC Radio 5 Live that Daniel Khalife's flight from prison is “more than a spontaneous opportunistic escape - he’s been able
to disappear into thin air”.
“He’s been able to get out from under a van and disappear in a city... it’s very surprising there’s been no sightings of this man,” Sim adds.
Addressing the priorities for the police, Sim says they "will
be looking for any known associates, family members, places he’s used
frequently... they will be checking everything and everywhere”.
“The police will use all of their intelligence capabilities to track him
down and put him back into prison where he belongs before he faces trial.”
Where is Richmond Park?
We've heard that police have been searching Richmond Park, in south-west London, as part of their manhunt for Daniel Khalife. Residents report seeing two police helicopters shining lights into the park overnight and officers on the ground guarding gates.
Richmond Park is the largest of the capital's eight Royal Parks, covering 2,500 acres. It's located roughly five miles (8km) from Wandsworth prison, where Khalife escaped from on Wednesday.
Anyone who has visited it will know that the police search is likely to take some time - the park is sprawling and includes areas of dense woodland.
Cuts have consequences - union chairman
Mark Fairhurst, national chairman of the Prison Officers' Association, has told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that Wandsworth prison - where Khalife escaped from - needed a "major refurbishment programme" which would remodernise it.
"We need investment in our prisons," he said.
Asked whether he could see a link between the conditions at the prison and Khalife's escape, he said: "I think the clear link is going back to 2010 when the Tory government came into power with austerity measures... Within the prison service, they removed £900m from the budget," he said.
"We've now lost... years of experience because of staff leaving and continuing to leave... We're unable to retain the staff we recruit.
"Cuts have consequences," Fairhurst said.
He added that while Wandsworth had 1,600 prisoners, it only had certification to look after 979.
Not useful or credible to speculate - Cleverly
A little while ago, we heard from Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
Asked whether he was confident Daniel Khalife would be found, he said: "I don't think it would be useful or credible for me to speculate."
Speaking to ITV, Cleverly added it was important to let police and investigators do their work.
Who is Daniel Khalife?
Name: Daniel Abed Khalife
Age: 21
Height: 6ft 2ins (1.88m)
Where was he last seen? Khalife is accused of escaping from HMP Wandsworth at 07:50 BST on Wednesday morning.
Last seen wearing: Prison-issue chef's uniform of a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots, according to police.
Why was he in Wandsworth prison? Khalife was being held ahead of a trial in relation to terrorism. He is accused of leaving fake bombs at RAF Stafford, where he worked as part of the British Army. He is also charged with eliciting information about another member of the armed forces which could be used in preparing an act of terror. He was allegedly working for a hostile state, but it is not known what country this is. Khalife denies the charges.
Is he considered high risk? Police say Khalife poses a "low risk" to the public, but anyone who thinks they've spotted him are being urged not to approach him and to call 999 instead.
Does he have a history of going missing? Khalife had previously disappeared from RAF Stafford on 2 January after the alleged offences took place. He was arrested "in or near his car" on 26 January after "active efforts to look for him", a court was told earlier this year.
When was Khalife's trial set to start? 13 November at Woolwich Crown Court.
How did Khalife escape from Wandsworth prison?
As we relaunch our live coverage, here's a quick reminder of what happened:
How did Khalife escape? Police say he escaped Wandsworth prison by prison kitchen by strapping himself to the underside of a delivery van that left the prison at 07:30. It is not known how he managed to get the equipment to attach himself to the vehicle.
Why was he in the kitchen? Khalife is thought to have had a role in the kitchen of HMP Wandsworth. MPs have questioned why he was given this position.
What was he last seen wearing? Khalife is thought to have been wearing a prison-issue chef's uniform of a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots.
How long was it before anyone realised he was missing? Police say he was reported missing 18 minutes after the van left.
What happened next? The prison was put on lockdown and a major police hunt was launched. Fears that Khalife would try to flee the country meant an alert was released to UK ports and airports, leading to delays for passengers as additional checks were carried out.
And what's happening now? The search for Khalife continues.
BreakingRichmond Park searched for escaped terror suspect
Alexandra Fouché
Live reporter
Richmond Park has been searched in the hunt for escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife, police have confirmed this morning.
Khalife, an ex-soldier, escaped from nearby Wandsworth prison on Wednesday morning.
On Thursday, officers said there had been no confirmed sightings since he fled.
But on Friday morning, the Met confirmed officers had been searching Richmond Park, in south-west London. Officers have described the 21-year-old as being "very resourceful".
We're relaunching our live coverage of the hunt for Khalife.
Stay with us for the latest news, reaction and analysis.
