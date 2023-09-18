BBC Copyright: BBC

Just a few hours after the allegations against Brand were made public on Saturday, he was onstage in London as part of his Bipolarisation tour.

Starting an hour late, a delay which Brand blamed on the traffic, he took to the stage saying, “There are obviously some things that I absolutely cannot talk about and I appreciate that you will understand” and asked his audience not to film.

“Before the show began, I was almost certain it would be cancelled,” our correspondent Chi Chi Izundo reported from Troubadour Wembley Park. But she added that Brand “appeared distracted” as the show went on.

He got a standing ocation at the end lasting a few minutes.

There are still three dates of the tour left, in Windsor tomorrow before its due to visit Plymouth and Wolverhampton.

