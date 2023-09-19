PA Media Copyright: PA Media

At the top of the description of all but his most recent video commenting on the allegations, Russell Brand has a prominently-placed "spon" - a piece of sponsored content.

The companies include a skincare brand, a food supplement powder, a VPN, and a coffee alternative.

Brands pay for prominent sponsorship on videos earning hundreds of thousands of views, and will generally pay much more for the amount of conversions - people who buy the product using the link.

It’s impossible to accurately estimate how much this is for Russell Brand, as the finances are agreed on a case-by-case basis. But suffice to say, it is not uncommon for a YouTuber to make more money through spons than any other income source on the platform.