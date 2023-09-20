Rishi Sunak considers weakening key green policies

This isn’t the first time net zero has been mentioned by politicians - and it certainly won't be the last.

But what does it actually mean?

In short, net zero means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases - such as carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane - in the atmosphere.

Not all emissions can be reduced to zero, so those that remain need to be matched by actively removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. This is known as "offsetting".

The government has said it wants to reach net zero by 2050 and in his statement last night, Sunak said he remains committed to this.