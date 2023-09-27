As we have been reporting Storm Agnes is expected to lash much of the UK this afternoon and this evening.

But it has already brought rain and strong winds to parts of Ireland.

Sherkin Island, off the south-west coast, recorded an average speed wind of 69kmph (44mph) with gusts of 111kmph (68mph), the Irish Met Office said just after 10:30 this morning

And just before midday emergency services in County Cork were sent to the Youghal Strand beach front after the roof of a building was ripped off .

As you can see below, cars in Cork have been dealing with floodwater on the roads.