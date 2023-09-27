We've just heard from Gilad Myerson, the executive chairman of Ithaca Energy - a company with 20% stake on this project.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Myerson said: "The objective is to make sure the emissions per barrel is as low as possible."

Asked about suggestions that most of the reserves could be exported, Myerson said that was "simply incorrect" and that most of the oil would be used within in the UK.

He went on to make the economic case for the project, saying it "will be providing over 1,600 jobs. It's going to be providing a significant amount of tax revenues for the treasury going forwards".