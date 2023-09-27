'Aim is to make emissions per barrel as low as possible'
We've just heard from Gilad Myerson, the executive chairman of Ithaca Energy - a company with 20% stake on this project.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Myerson said: "The objective is to make sure the emissions per barrel is as low as possible."
Asked about suggestions that most of the reserves could be exported, Myerson said that was "simply incorrect" and that most of the oil would be used within in the UK.
He went on to make the economic case for the project, saying it "will be providing over 1,600 jobs. It's going to be providing a significant amount of tax revenues for the treasury going forwards".
Government welcomes regulator's decision
The government has welcomed the regulator's decision to approve the Rosebank development.
Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said the government was still investing in "world-leading renewable energy," but that oil and gas were still needed as part of the mix to reach net zero.
(Net zero means no longer adding to the total amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere in an effort to curb climate change.)
"It makes sense to use our own supplies from North Sea fields such as Rosebank," Coutinho said, adding that the government would continue to support the UK's oil and gas industry to underpin energy security, and grow the economy.
"The jobs and billions of pounds this is worth to our economy will enable us to have greater energy independence, making us more secure against tyrants like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin," Coutinho said.
Project met opposition in Parliament
It's not just the Green Party who've criticised the plan.
Last month, 50 MPs and peers from all major parties raised concerns the oil field could produce 200m tonnes of carbon dioxide.
They wrote to then Energy Secretary Grant Shapps urging him to block Rosebank, adding that most of the cost of development would be shouldered by the taxpayer.
The letter was spearheaded by Caroline Lucas - mentioned in our post below - and urged the government to consider the damage to the UK's international climate leadership. It said that the science was clear about there not being any scope for new oil and gas infrastructure if global temperature rises were to stay within safe limits.
The MPs further expressed their concerns about the new oil and gas licenses being announced during parliamentary recess.
Rosebank decision 'morally obscene' - Green Party
Today's decision is "morally obscene", Green Party MP Caroline Lucas has just said in reaction to the announcement.
Lucas says the current government "must be held accountable for its complicity in this climate crime".
She sets the news in the context of the last few months of "raging wildfires" and the hottest July on record.
The Green Party MP says the government's decision will "produce more than the combined CO2 emissions of all 28 low-income countries in the world".
What is Rosebank - and where is it?
Owners Ithaca Energy and Equinor previously said if production started in 2026, then Rosebank could account for 8% of the UK's total oil production between then and 2030.
It has been predicted that Rosebank could produce 69,000 barrels of oil a day at its peak, and about 44 million cubic feet of gas per day in its first 10 years.
'Net zero considerations taken into account' - regulator
Permission has been given to owners Equinor and Ithaca Energy, following the acceptance of an environmental statement.
The oil and gas regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), said it had been approved "in accordance with our published guidance and taking net zero considerations into account throughout the project's lifecycle".
The UK's largest untapped oil field has been approved by regulators, despite widespread opposition.
Located 80 miles of west of Shetland, Rosebank is estimated to contain 500 million barrels of oil.
Last month 50 MPs and peers from all major parties raised concerns the field could produce 200m tonnes of carbon dioxide.
A spokesperson for the oil and gas regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), said: "We have approved the Rosebank Field Development Plan which allows the owners to proceed with their project."
Stay with us for the latest news, reaction and analysis.
The UK's largest untapped oil field has been approved by regulators, despite widespread opposition.
Located 80 miles of west of Shetland, Rosebank is estimated to contain 500 million barrels of oil.
Last month 50 MPs and peers from all major parties raised concerns the field could produce 200m tonnes of carbon dioxide.
A spokesperson for the oil and gas regulator, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), said: "We have approved the Rosebank Field Development Plan which allows the owners to proceed with their project."
Stay with us for the latest news, reaction and analysis.