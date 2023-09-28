Gary Lineker: New BBC social media rules 'all very sensible'

Elsewhere in the intro to his report, former ITN boss John Hardie notes that "very few" of the people he spoke to "considered the issue was solvable by a simple, satisfactory answer".

He says a small number of his interviewees said the BBC should set no impartiality rules for off-air social media comments of non-news presenters, beyond guidance on "matters of disrepute" such as overtly racist remarks.

He says an equally small number said such presenters who "enjoyed a high-profile on the BBC, well-paid through the licence fee" should not express views on political matters at all.

Hardie adds that he didn't find either answer convincing and the great majority of those he spoke to "considered there was no easy answer" and that there were "compelling and competing principles at play".