Next to grill the prime minister is BBC Radio Shropshire. Host Adam Green plays a question from Roz near Shawbury, a village in the county, who asks why rural communities are being ignored.

"We always seem to be last for hospitals and public transport," she asks.

He says he has enormous sympathy for Roz and talks about his rural community near Northallerton.

Green then asks: "Have rural communities been left behind by 13 years of Conservative government? Buses, social care, poor broadband or access to healthcare are made worse because of rurality?"

Sunak points to his net zero announcement last week, which delayed the ban on selling new petrol and diesel cars, which he says is "important for rural communities".