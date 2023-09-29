GB News boss condemns Laurence Fox comments

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Laurence Fox made his name as an actor in films like The Hole and Gosford Park, but is perhaps best known for his role in Inspector Morse spin-off Lewis.

Acting very much runs in his family. Fox’s father, James, won a Bafta for his performance in the 1963 film The Servant and has also starred in Downton Abbey. His uncle Edward and cousins Emilia and Freddie also act.

In 2007, Fox married actor and star of Doctor Who Billie Piper, and the pair divorced in 2016.

The split came shortly after Fox was forced to apologise for swearing at a heckler while performing in a play.

In recent years, he has repositioned himself as a right-wing commentator, activist and aspiring politician, but has frequently caused controversy.

When the pandemic took hold in 2019, he expressed scepticism about the Covid vaccine and opposed lockdowns during the pandemic.

In 2021, Fox announced his candidacy for London mayor under the banner of the Reclaim Party, which he founded; on its website, the party says it exists "for patriotism and believes hard work should be rewarded".

Fox also stood in the recent Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, hoping to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, winning 714 votes.