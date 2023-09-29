GB News boss condemns Laurence Fox comments

From Gosford Park to GB News: Laurence Fox’s change of career
Laurence Fox made his name as an actor in films like The Hole and Gosford Park, but is perhaps best known for his role in Inspector Morse spin-off Lewis.
Acting very much runs in his family. Fox’s father, James, won a Bafta for his performance in the 1963 film The Servant and has also starred in Downton Abbey. His uncle Edward and cousins Emilia and Freddie also act.
In 2007, Fox married actor and star of Doctor Who Billie Piper, and the pair divorced in 2016.
The split came shortly after Fox was forced to apologise for swearing at a heckler while performing in a play.
In recent years, he has repositioned himself as a right-wing commentator, activist and aspiring politician, but has frequently caused controversy.
When the pandemic took hold in 2019, he expressed scepticism about the Covid vaccine and opposed lockdowns during the pandemic.
In 2021, Fox announced his candidacy for London mayor under the banner of the Reclaim Party, which he founded; on its website, the party says it exists "for patriotism and believes hard work should be rewarded".
Fox also stood in the recent Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, hoping to replace former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, winning 714 votes.
WATCH: Comments were 'really nasty' - Ava Evans
Political reporter Ava Evans has called Laurence Fox’s insults about her on GB News "really nasty", adding that she has since received threats online.
She says she doesn’t blame the show’s producers, rather “that man in the chair” who she says “should have known better” with all his years of experience.
GB News boss 'appalled' by Fox remarks
The boss of GB News Angelos Frangopoulos has said he is "appalled" by Laurence Fox’s on-air remarks about a female journalist.
Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: "They are not in keeping with the values of us as a business and as a media company and obviously, we took action immediately.
"There is a process that needs to be followed, and we expect that that process will be completed very soon.”
He confirmed neither Fox nor host Dan Wootton had been sacked and that he expected the channel's investigations "to be resolved very quickly".
Laurence Fox sparked the controversy when he asked what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with journalist Ava Evans. He has since apologised.
On Tuesday, GB News presenter and frequent commentator Laurence Fox made insulting on-air comments about a female journalist while appearing on Dan Wootton's programme on the channel. Both men were later suspended by the broadcaster.
This morning, the boss of GB News Angelos Frangopoulos told the BBC he was "appalled" by the remarks and promised that the "process" being followed would be completed "very soon".
Fox himself has said he expects to be sacked on Friday.
We'll bring you the latest right on this page as it happens - stick with us.
