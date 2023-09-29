'It gave such comfort' - your memories and pictures of Sycamore Gap tree

. Copyright: .

People’s love of trees is strong - the outpouring of emotion over the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree is testament to that.

So let us know your thoughts and memories of the Northumberland landmark. Perhaps you got engaged there or it was a special place for your family?

We'd love to hear tales of other trees that are special to you as well.

And don’t forget to send us pictures.

Please get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways: