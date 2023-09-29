Sycamore Gap - the famous sycamore tree at the point along Hadrian's Wall
'It gave such comfort' - your memories and pictures of Sycamore Gap tree

  1. 'Our family used to walk there - it's a loss'

    Miles Courage with family and friends at the Sycamore Gap tree in 2022
    Copyright: Miles Courage
    Image caption: Miles Courage with family and friends at the Sycamore Gap tree in 2022

    Miles Courage lives in Hampshire and had a family reunion at the Sycamore Gap tree last year.

    Quote Message: “We grew up in Northumberland and I am one of four siblings. When we get together at Christmas and half term we often go there. It is such a memorable and cool tree in an amazing location and is unique. I also had a photo in 1992 with friends in the tree and now the next generation can't do that. It’s a loss” from Miles Courage
    Miles Courage

  2. In pictures: The tree that was 'perfection' for photographers

    Sycamore Gap tree at sunset
    Copyright: TOM WRIGHT
    Sycamore Gap tree in the sunshine
    Copyright: MARK BEADLE
    Sycamore Gap tree
    Copyright: FRANCESCA WILLIAMS

  3. More of your reaction: 'It makes me feel like crying'

    Quote Message: What an act of sheer stupidity. This tree wasn't just a north-east icon, it was a national icon. A photographer's dream. I have seen and walked past this tree many times and it was always awe-inspiring from wherever you saw it." from Sagar in Leeds
    Sagar in Leeds
    Quote Message: Why not start a public fund to erect a monument of some sort? Could be a competition to design something appropriate and permanent." from Rodney in Carlisle
    Rodney in Carlisle
    Quote Message: My sister and I walked along Hadrian's Wall in May 2021. Coming into our 70s this was quite a feat for us. En route to Sycamore Gap, I fell in some very boggy ground which had a detrimental effect on my footwear (to say the least!), but just coming over the brow of the hill and down to see that beautiful sycamore tree lifted our spirits no end. Now that it's no longer there makes me feel like crying." from Catherine McCabe in East Anglia
    Catherine McCabe in East Anglia

  4. BreakingBoy, 16, bailed pending further inquiries

    A 16-year-old boy has been released on bail pending further inquiries over the felling of the tree.

    The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Thursday.

  5. Charity walker devastated by loss of tree

    Vivienne Ranson has got in touch to tell us about a recent charity walk she did which went past it.

    Quote Message: The photo shows our UHNM haematology/cancer care unit fundraising team last Saturday at Sycamore Gap walking 26 miles for lymphoma. So devastated that this tree has been removed by vandals." from Vivienne Ranson
    Vivienne Ranson
    Charity walker Vivienne Ranson and friends at the Sycamore Gap tree last Saturday
    Copyright: Vivienne Ranson
    Image caption: Charity walker Vivienne Ranson and friends at the Sycamore Gap tree last Saturday

  6. How Sycamore Gap tree could regrow by coppicing stump

    Sycamore Gap tree after it was felled
    Copyright: Reuters

    As we've been reporting, National Trust general manager Andrew Poad told us earlier that the stump of the tree was "healthy" and they might be able to coppice it so that new shoots grow from the base of a trunk.

    Here's how that would work:

    • Coppicing is a technique that involves felling trees at their base to create a stump, known as the stool, where new shoots will grow
    • The shoots regrow from dormant buds at the base of the stump to create dense stands of multi-stemmed trees.
    • It dates back to the Stone Age and was originally used to ensure a regular source of firewood and timber.

  7. 'So sad to see it gone'

    Sycamore Gap Tree in August 2023
    Copyright: George Richford
    Image caption: George's partner Tiggy Brearley in front of the Sycamore Gap tree in August

    We're asking for your memories of the Sycamore Gap, as well as other trees which have a special meaning to you.

    George has got in touch to tell that seeing the tree on a wild and stormy day recently was a "wonderful moment".

    Quote Message: "I took the photos of this just over a month ago at Sycamore Gap on a wild and stormy day. It was just astonishing. I was exhausted, it was a wonderful moment. My partner and I were walking the stretch of Hadrian’s Wall. We are devastated to see it gone. It was less than month ago and it's so sad to see it gone now." from George Richford
    George Richford
    George and his partner Tiggy Brearley visited the tree just a few weeks ago
    Copyright: .

  8. Share your stories of the Sycamore Gap tree with us

    People’s love of trees is strong - the outpouring of emotion over the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree is testament to that.

    So let us know your thoughts and memories of the Northumberland landmark. Perhaps you got engaged there or it was a special place for your family?

    We'd love to hear tales of other trees that are special to you as well.

    And don’t forget to send us pictures.

  9. Tree at Sycamore Gap could regrow - National Trust

    The sycamore tree at Sycamore Gap
    Copyright: NNPA

    This morning, we've learned that the the tree's stump was healthy, which means that it could regrow.

    National Trust manager Andrew Poad told BBC Breakfast earlier: "It's a very healthy tree, we can see that now, because of the condition of the stump".

    "It may well regrow from the coppice of the stump", he aded.

    Quote Message: And if we could nurture that, then that might be one of the best outcomes, and then we keep the tree."

  10. A famous tree felled - but hope may not be lost

    Jo Couzens

    Live reporter

    People take pictures of the felled tree
    Copyright: PA Media

    There has been an outpouring of emotion since one of the UK's most famous trees was deliberately chopped down overnight on Wednesday.

    People have been sharing images of themselves on social media standing in front of the iconic tree at Sycamore Gap, beside Hadrian’s wall in Northumberland.

    The beloved landmark – known as Robin Hood’s Tree - was named Tree of the Year in 2016 and featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner.

    But all may not be lost, as the National Trust offers a glimmer of hope that new shoots could grow from the base of the “healthy” tree stump.

    A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

    Stay with us as we bring you stories, tributes and images of this special tree.

