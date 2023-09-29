Live
'It gave such comfort' - your memories and pictures of Sycamore Gap tree
viewing this page
We want to hear your stories and see your pictures - email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on +44 7756165803
We want to hear your stories and see your pictures - email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on +44 7756165803
Live Reporting
Edited by Jamie Whitehead
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
TOM WRIGHTCopyright: TOM WRIGHT MARK BEADLECopyright: MARK BEADLE FRANCESCA WILLIAMSCopyright: FRANCESCA WILLIAMS ReutersCopyright: Reuters
-
Coppicing is a technique that involves felling trees at their base to create a stump, known as the stool, where new shoots will grow
-
The shoots regrow from dormant buds at the base of the stump to create dense stands of multi-stemmed trees.
-
It dates back to the Stone Age and was originally used to ensure a regular source of firewood and timber.
.Copyright: . .Copyright: .
-
WhatsApp:+44
7756 165803
-
Tweet:@BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload
pictures or video
-
Please
read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
NNPACopyright: NNPA PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
'Our family used to walk there - it's a loss'
Miles Courage lives in Hampshire and had a family reunion at the Sycamore Gap tree last year.
In pictures: The tree that was 'perfection' for photographers
More of your reaction: 'It makes me feel like crying'
BreakingBoy, 16, bailed pending further inquiries
A 16-year-old boy has been released on bail pending further inquiries over the felling of the tree.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage on Thursday.
Charity walker devastated by loss of tree
Vivienne Ranson has got in touch to tell us about a recent charity walk she did which went past it.
How Sycamore Gap tree could regrow by coppicing stump
As we've been reporting, National Trust general manager Andrew Poad told us earlier that the stump of the tree was "healthy" and they might be able to coppice it so that new shoots grow from the base of a trunk.
Here's how that would work:
'So sad to see it gone'
We're asking for your memories of the Sycamore Gap, as well as other trees which have a special meaning to you.
George has got in touch to tell that seeing the tree on a wild and stormy day recently was a "wonderful moment".
Share your stories of the Sycamore Gap tree with us
People’s love of trees is strong - the outpouring of emotion over the felling of the Sycamore Gap tree is testament to that.
So let us know your thoughts and memories of the Northumberland landmark. Perhaps you got engaged there or it was a special place for your family?
We'd love to hear tales of other trees that are special to you as well.
And don’t forget to send us pictures.
Please get in touch by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
Tree at Sycamore Gap could regrow - National Trust
This morning, we've learned that the the tree's stump was healthy, which means that it could regrow.
National Trust manager Andrew Poad told BBC Breakfast earlier: "It's a very healthy tree, we can see that now, because of the condition of the stump".
"It may well regrow from the coppice of the stump", he aded.
A famous tree felled - but hope may not be lost
Jo Couzens
Live reporter
There has been an outpouring of emotion since one of the UK's most famous trees was deliberately chopped down overnight on Wednesday.
People have been sharing images of themselves on social media standing in front of the iconic tree at Sycamore Gap, beside Hadrian’s wall in Northumberland.
The beloved landmark – known as Robin Hood’s Tree - was named Tree of the Year in 2016 and featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner.
But all may not be lost, as the National Trust offers a glimmer of hope that new shoots could grow from the base of the “healthy” tree stump.
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
Stay with us as we bring you stories, tributes and images of this special tree.