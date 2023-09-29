Striking NHS staff in Wirral are leaving the picket line to return to work following a "serious traffic incident" in the area, according to the local union branch.
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Unison North West says it has dispersed its picket and clinical support workers are "returning home to be on-call to help".
"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this terrible incident," it adds.
Unison says its pickets in Warrington and Halton will continue for now.
The union also says it will cease posting on social media today "as a mark of respect for the victims and their families".
Birkenhead MP Mick Whitley offers support after 'terrible incident'
In a post on X, Labour MP for Birkenhead Mick Whitley said: "My thoughts are with everyone who's been affected by the terrible incident on the M53.
"Please keep clear of the area and allow the emergency services to do their work.
"If you're a Birkenhead constituent who's been affected, I will do whatever I can to support you."
Two air ambulances in attendance
A spokesperson for the North West Air Ambulance said: "We can confirm that the North West Air Ambulance Charity was called to an incident on the M53 earlier today, two of our resources have attended."
BreakingBus struck a reservation, police say
In a statement, Merseyside Police said it received a report a bus had struck a reservation on
Junction 5 of the motorway just after 08:00BST.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
The force asked people to remain patient while the incident is ongoing.
Two schools confirm their school bus involved
Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Calday Grange Grammar School, based in West Kirby, earlier confirmed that one of their school buses was involved in the crash this morning and it was "assisting students and families".
A separate post from West Kirby Grammar School has also confirmed that one of its vehicles was involved in an accident this morning.
"We are aware of a situation involving one of our school buses on the motorway earlier today," it says.
"We're actively gathering details and assisting affected students and their familes."
According to the schools' websites, the service carries pupils from both schools.
Coach travelling to two schools when it overturned - councillor
The coach was travelling to two different schools when it
overturned on the M53 this morning, according to a local councillor.
Posting on Facebook, Sherin Akhtar said the coach was bound for both Calday
Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School.
Akhtar says she will try to offer an update as soon as
possible.
She also said children were being taken to Arrowe Park
Hospital "as a precautionary measure".
Ambulances and fire engines at the scene
Here is an image of the scene this morning shared by local councillor Sherin Aktar.
One female patient taken to hospital with major injuries so far - ambulance service
One female patient has been taken to hospital so far with major injuries, according to the North West Ambulance Service. Fifty people are being assessed at the scene.
Developing situation on the M53
A school coach has overturned on a motorway in Wirral, Merseyside,
with an air ambulance called to the scene.
The incident, on the M53, occurred shortly after 08:00 BST.
Calday Grange Grammar School, based in Birkenhead, confirmed
one of their school buses was involved and it was assisting students and families.
This news is breaking and the situation is developing
quickly.
