Striking NHS staff in Wirral are leaving the picket line to return to work following a "serious traffic incident" in the area, according to the local union branch.

Posting on X , formerly Twitter, Unison North West says it has dispersed its picket and clinical support workers are "returning home to be on-call to help".

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this terrible incident," it adds.

Unison says its pickets in Warrington and Halton will continue for now.

The union also says it will cease posting on social media today "as a mark of respect for the victims and their families".