WhatsApp messages sent between the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior officials are expected to form an important part of the evidence during the second part of the inquiry.

The inquiry asked for unredacted WhatsApp messages between Johnson and 40 colleagues, but the government launched a legal challenge, arguing some of the requested material was irrelevant. In July the High Court confirmed the documents should be provided.

According to reports by the Guardian , Rishi Sunak has told the inquiry he did “not have access” to the WhatsApp messages during his time as chancellor and had failed to back them up.

Messages sent by Johnson before May 2021 have now been accessed, after a delay, because these were held on a mobile phone which had been turned off and securely locked away after a security breach.