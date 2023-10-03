The first phase of the Covid Inquiry wrapped up in July, after it took evidence from 69 independent experts and former and current government officials and ministers.
They were asked about the UK's planning for a pandemic and the state of the healthcare system when Covid struck.
We learned about whether the pandemic planning was too focused on flu; whether lessons from other countries could have been learnt and if earlier austerity policies inflicted damage.
Brexit's impact was analysed as was front-line prep for a pandemic and why a lockdown wasn't planned for.
Read more about what happened during the first round here.
Second round of UK Covid Inquiry begins
Emily McGarvey
Live reporter
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the second round of the UK’s Covid inquiry.
This phase will focus on central government’s response to the pandemic and how ministers made decisions, as well as how Westminster worked with devolved nations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
This morning we’ll hear the opening statements from Baroness Hallett, who chairs the inquiry. We may hear more about Rishi Sunak’s WhatsApp messages, after he told the inquiry he’s unable to provide them from his time as Chancellor during the pandemic because he failed to back them up, the Guardian reports.
I’m joined by our writers Rachel Russell and Thomas Mackintosh who will bring you the opening statements from today’s session.
It is being chaired by Baroness Hallett who is a former Court of Appeal judge. She previously led the inquests into the 7 July London bombings in 2005
- Witnesses will be announced each week, but we expect to hear from key politicians, scientists, unions, health and care organisations, Covid bereavement groups and more
- Members of the public are being encouraged to share their stories with the inquiry by filling in this form online
-
No-one will be found guilty or innocent during this inquiry
-
This is about going through what happened and learning lessons
-
Any recommendations made by the inquiry at the end of this process do not have to be adopted by governments
Analysis PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Key things to know about the Covid inquiry
Here's a reminder of some of the key things to know about the UK's Covid inquiry:
Sunak 'failed to back up WhatsApp messages' - reports
WhatsApp messages sent between the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior officials are expected to form an important part of the evidence during the second part of the inquiry.
The inquiry asked for unredacted WhatsApp messages between Johnson and 40 colleagues, but the government launched a legal challenge, arguing some of the requested material was irrelevant. In July the High Court confirmed the documents should be provided.
According to reports by the Guardian, Rishi Sunak has told the inquiry he did “not have access” to the WhatsApp messages during his time as chancellor and had failed to back them up.
Messages sent by Johnson before May 2021 have now been accessed, after a delay, because these were held on a mobile phone which had been turned off and securely locked away after a security breach.
Covid Inquiry focuses on government as stakes rise
Jim Reed
BBC News health reporter
Decisions made by Boris Johnson, his government and his team of scientists in the early days of the pandemic are to come under intense scrutiny as the second part of the Covid inquiry begins.
Until Christmas, the spotlight will be on key decisions made to try to control the spread of the virus, from lockdowns to border controls to face masks.
But what is at stake for the ex-prime minister and his former team?
On 7 March 2020, England beat Wales in front of 82,000 in a Six Nations rugby match at Twickenham. Johnson was in the crowd shaking hands with England captain Owen Farrell.
On the same day, newspaper front pages were full of one subject.
Read the full story here.
Who is leading the UK Covid Inquiry?
Although established and funded by government, the Covid inquiry is being led by an independent chair, Baroness Heather Hallett.
This morning we'll hear opening statements from Baroness Hallett, a former High Court judge and crossbench peer in the House of Lords.
She presided over the inquests into the terrorist attacks in London on 7 July 2005 and she was the first woman to chair the Bar Council.
You can listen to Radio 4's profile on her here.
