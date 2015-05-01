Tour de Yorkshire: Stage one
Summary
- Norway's Lars-Petter Nordhaug wins Stage One
- Yorkshire's Swift and Germany's Kittel both out
- Route covers 174km from Bridlington to Scarborough
- Hundreds gather to wave off riders at start
- Sir Bradley Wiggins among 144 top riders taking part
- Updates on Friday, 1 May 2015
By Lauren Potts
All times stated are UK
One down, two to go
Lauren Potts
BBC Local Live
Today's race is over, but if you missed the first leg hope is not lost!
There are two more races to go, with a Selby to York route via Beverley on Saturday, then Wakefield to Leeds via Barnsley on Sunday.
We'll be back with more live updates from 11:00 on Saturday.
'Breathtaking scenery' helped lure event
Lauren Potts
BBC Local Live
Today's event was born out of the extraordinary success of last summer's Tour de France Grand Depart which proved to be an extremely effective showcase for major sport in Yorkshire.
Christian Prudhomme, director of the Tour de France, said: "Alongside the public interest for cycling, highlighted by the Grand Départ, Yorkshire boasts beautiful, breathtaking scenery worthy of any of the cycling season's major events.
"It therefore seems perfectly natural for [us] to continue working together in this new land of cycling, through the Tour of Yorkshire."
Crowds turn out
Lauren Potts
BBC Local Live
Although the crowds weren't on thesame scale as last year's Tour de France, significant numbers still turned out for Yorkshire's inaugural race.
Hundreds came out on a weekday and lined the streets of Bridlington (pictured), Whitby and Scarborough, as well as the villages in between.
More from the finish line
Nordhaug finished the 174km race in 4 hours 22 minutes and 38 seconds.
Thomas Voeckler and Stephane Rossetto, both from France, came in second and third respectively.
Nordhaug wins
BBC Sport
Norway'sLars Petter Nordhaug has won the first stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.
Post-race cake
BBC Look North
No bananas and energy drinks waiting for riders here at the finish line in Scarborough!
Joy White and Julie Hellawell are offering unorthodox post-race fuel at the finish line.
They told us: "How better to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire than by giving each rider a cake?" And with logic like that, who are we to argue?
Thick and fast
People are eagerly watching out for a glimpse of the first riders arriving in Scarborough.
Look North editor Tim Smith is in the thick of it andtweeted us the view from his vantage point.
Roads to re-open
Now that the riders have left Whitby, there's just 25km left of the first stage of the race.
As they head towards Scarborough, North Yorkshire County Counciltweets: #Whitby - We'll be opening the roads as soon as the last #TdY riders are through. Please be patient. #Tdytravel
Swift and Kittel out of race
Lauren Potts
BBC Local Live
TeamSky istweeting that Rotherham rider Ben Swift has been forced to leave the race after a slippery descent in Grosmont earlier.
It follows the exit of German sprinter Marcel Kittel who was forced to pull out after becoming unwell.
Wheeling through Whitby
Riders have passed the imposing sight of Whitby Abbey.
They have headed into the picturesque port, where crowds are lining the route through the old town and across the famous swing bridge
High fives in Cayton
Cherie Welburn is out in the village of Cayton capturing the excitement on her camera.
Shetweets: So cool that the #Cayton School kids were getting #highfives from the Police bikes before the #TdY @NYorksPolice :)
Still to come...
Lauren Potts
BBC Local Live
The riders are currently making their way through drizzly Grosmont, with just under 50km to go till they reach the finish line.
Still to come are twists and turns through Sleights, Whitby, Robin Hood's Bay, Flyingthorpe, Burniston and finally Scarborough.
Waiting it out
The first leg of the Tour de Yorkshire is expected to end in Scarborough at around 16:00 BST.
Keen cycle fans started staking out the best vantage points at the finish line at midday!
VIDEO: A bird's-eye view
Follow the route of the inaugural Tour de Yorkshire with sweeping aerial shots of the host county.
Watch the video as it winds its way through the three stages of the racehere.
Dog tyred!
Even the dog is getting involved... Trish Brewstertweets: Loli is ready for York tomorrow on ya bike
Dig in lads!
Riders will no doubt appreciate the motivational words of spectators waiting for the race to whizz through Grosmont near Whitby.
Cyclists are expected to reach the North Yorkshire town just before 15:00 BST.
Party in Hackness
Grace Parnell
BBC Local Live
There's a real sense of community here in Hackness today.
Loads of people watched it from Hackness Village Hall where they'd put on cups of tea and scones and Hackness Primary School decamped there to watch the race.
Children from a different school are having a party in the garden next door to us, so looks like people must have been given the afternoon off.
'Clouds of dust'
Grace Parnell
BBC Local Live
I'm here in Hackness where there was an amazing cold gust of wind as the cyclists all went past pretty fast, sending clouds of dust following.
This morning amateur cyclists went past waving cheerfully - then later there was the parade of police motorbikes with horns blaring, followed by the cyclists.
Spied from the sky
As the riders approach Rosedale, Hull Look North's Phil Connell spied this striking artwork from his bird's-eye view in a helicopter.
The giant painting is on a hillside adjacent to the Cote de Rosedale Abbey - the tough 340-metre climb out of the village.
It was commissioned by the moor's National Park Authority to greet riders and spectators on this particularly gruelling stretch of the race.