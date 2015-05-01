Lars Petter Nordhaug

Tour de Yorkshire: Stage one

Summary

  1. Norway's Lars-Petter Nordhaug wins Stage One
  2. Yorkshire's Swift and Germany's Kittel both out
  3. Route covers 174km from Bridlington to Scarborough
  4. Hundreds gather to wave off riders at start
  5. Sir Bradley Wiggins among 144 top riders taking part
  6. Updates on Friday, 1 May 2015

Live Reporting

By Lauren Potts

All times stated are UK

One down, two to go

Lauren Potts

BBC Local Live

Today's race is over, but if you missed the first leg hope is not lost!

Map of the Tour de Yorkshire
Tour de Yorkshire

There are two more races to go, with a Selby to York route via Beverley on Saturday, then Wakefield to Leeds via Barnsley on Sunday.

We'll be back with more live updates from 11:00 on Saturday.

Coming up

Amy Garcia

Presenter, BBC Look North

Join me and Harry Gration on

BBC Look North at 18:30 BST, when we'll have all the reaction to stage one of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Tour de Yorkshire finish line
BBC

'Breathtaking scenery' helped lure event

Lauren Potts

BBC Local Live

Today's event was born out of the extraordinary success of last summer's Tour de France Grand Depart which proved to be an extremely effective showcase for major sport in Yorkshire.

The Tour de France in the Yorkshire Dales
PA

Christian Prudhomme, director of the Tour de France, said: "Alongside the public interest for cycling, highlighted by the Grand Départ, Yorkshire boasts beautiful, breathtaking scenery worthy of any of the cycling season's major events.

"It therefore seems perfectly natural for [us] to continue working together in this new land of cycling, through the Tour of Yorkshire."

Crowds turn out

Lauren Potts

BBC Local Live

Although the crowds weren't on the

same scale as last year's Tour de France, significant numbers still turned out for Yorkshire's inaugural race.

Tour de Yorkshire in Bridlington
Getty Images

Hundreds came out on a weekday and lined the streets of Bridlington (pictured), Whitby and Scarborough, as well as the villages in between.

More from the finish line

Nordhaug finished the 174km race in 4 hours 22 minutes and 38 seconds.

Finish line
BBC

Thomas Voeckler and Stephane Rossetto, both from France, came in second and third respectively.

Nordhaug wins

BBC Sport

Norway's

Lars Petter Nordhaug has won the first stage of the Tour de Yorkshire.

Post-race cake

BBC Look North

No bananas and energy drinks waiting for riders here at the finish line in Scarborough!

Celebration cakes for rider
BBC

Joy White and Julie Hellawell are offering unorthodox post-race fuel at the finish line.

They told us: "How better to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire than by giving each rider a cake?" And with logic like that, who are we to argue?

Thick and fast

People are eagerly watching out for a glimpse of the first riders arriving in Scarborough.

Scarborough Tour de Yorkshire
BBC

Look North editor Tim Smith is in the thick of it and

tweeted us the view from his vantage point.

Roads to re-open

Now that the riders have left Whitby, there's just 25km left of the first stage of the race.

TDY leaving Whitby
PA

As they head towards Scarborough, North Yorkshire County Council

tweets: #Whitby - We'll be opening the roads as soon as the last #TdY riders are through. Please be patient. #Tdytravel

Swift and Kittel out of race

Lauren Potts

BBC Local Live

TeamSky is

tweeting that Rotherham rider Ben Swift has been forced to leave the race after a slippery descent in Grosmont earlier.

Ben Swift
Tour de Yorkshire

It follows the exit of German sprinter Marcel Kittel who was forced to pull out after becoming unwell.

Wheeling through Whitby

Riders have passed the imposing sight of Whitby Abbey.

Whitby Abbey
PA

They have headed into the picturesque port, where crowds are lining the route through the old town and across the famous swing bridge

High fives in Cayton

Cherie Welburn is out in the village of Cayton capturing the excitement on her camera.

Cayton village
Cherie Welburn

She

tweets: So cool that the #Cayton School kids were getting #highfives from the Police bikes before the #TdY @NYorksPolice :)

Still to come...

Lauren Potts

BBC Local Live

The riders are currently making their way through drizzly Grosmont, with just under 50km to go till they reach the finish line.

Still to come are twists and turns through Sleights, Whitby, Robin Hood's Bay, Flyingthorpe, Burniston and finally Scarborough.

Waiting it out

The first leg of the Tour de Yorkshire is expected to end in Scarborough at around 16:00 BST.

Finish line in Scarborough
BBC

Keen cycle fans started staking out the best vantage points at the finish line at midday!

VIDEO: A bird's-eye view

Follow the route of the inaugural Tour de Yorkshire with sweeping aerial shots of the host county.

TDY route map
Tour de Yorkshire

Watch the video as it winds its way through the three stages of the race

here.

Dog tyred!

Even the dog is getting involved... Trish Brewster

tweets: Loli is ready for York tomorrow on ya bike

Dog on bike
Trish Brewster

Dig in lads!

Riders will no doubt appreciate the motivational words of spectators waiting for the race to whizz through Grosmont near Whitby.

Spectators wait at Grasmont Station
PA

Cyclists are expected to reach the North Yorkshire town just before 15:00 BST.

Party in Hackness

Grace Parnell

BBC Local Live

There's a real sense of community here in Hackness today.

Spectators in Hackness
PA

Loads of people watched it from Hackness Village Hall where they'd put on cups of tea and scones and Hackness Primary School decamped there to watch the race.

Children from a different school are having a party in the garden next door to us, so looks like people must have been given the afternoon off.

'Clouds of dust'

Grace Parnell

BBC Local Live

I'm here in Hackness where there was an amazing cold gust of wind as the cyclists all went past pretty fast, sending clouds of dust following.

Riders in Hackness
BBC

This morning amateur cyclists went past waving cheerfully - then later there was the parade of police motorbikes with horns blaring, followed by the cyclists.

Spied from the sky

As the riders approach Rosedale, Hull Look North's Phil Connell spied this striking artwork from his bird's-eye view in a helicopter.

Artwork in Rosedale
BBC

The giant painting is on a hillside adjacent to the Cote de Rosedale Abbey - the tough 340-metre climb out of the village.

It was commissioned by the moor's National Park Authority to greet riders and spectators on this particularly gruelling stretch of the race.

