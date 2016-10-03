BBC Local Live: East of England (east)

Fire at newsprint mill discovered in one tonne bales of compacted paper
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
More than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze that started in a stack of compacted paper bales at a newsprint mill in King's Lynn.
Andrew Higginbotham, from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, said an investigation was now under way to discover how the fire started.
"Three or four one tonne paper bales were on fire, but access to them inside the mill was difficult," he said.
Mr Higginbotham said all the staff and workers were brought out of the building by managers and no-one was seriously injured.
The ambulance service said it sent a hazard response team and treated one person at the scene for breathing in smoke and they were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn for further treatment.
Mr Higginbotham said the flames had been confined to a small area, but crews would be inside the building for several hours on Friday night.
The review guide also suggests these three main hospitals in the county set up specialist units for particular types of operation.
The review is expected to take several months and its aim is to save money for NHS services in Norfolk and Waveney.
Basildon man arrested in £2m tobacco smuggling investigation
A 22-year-old man from Basildon has been arrested during raids as part of an investigation into a suspected £2m tobacco smuggling fraud.
HM Revenue and Customs says officers seized more than seven million suspected illicit cigarettes in Norfolk earlier this week.
A Dagenham man was also detained. Both men have since been released on police bail.
World Cup qualifiers: Berra's Scotland aiming to stay in pole position
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Town defender Christophe Berra (pictured) will be hoping to add to his 33 Scotland caps when his country hosts Lithuania tomorrow.
The Scots currently top Group F, which also includes England, after beating Malta 5-1 in their opening match.
Town's on-loan forward Tom Lawrence is part of the Wales squad which will host Georgia on Sunday.
Jury sent home in children's home abuse case
The jury at the Old Bailey has been sent home for the weekend after a fourth day of deliberations in the case of a former Bedfordshire children's home carer.
A 'trial of the facts' is being heard against James McCann, 80, of Norfolk on charges of physical and sexual abuse alleged to have been committed against boys at Shefford Boys Home in the 1960s and 70s.
Mr McCann is not having to face a normal criminal trial because of illness.
The jury is due to return at 09:45 on Monday to resume its discussions and the judge has told the court he will accept majority decisions.
Ryman League: Leaders Leiston looking to extend unbeaten run
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Leiston could go seven points clear at the top of the Ryman Premier Division if they win at Staines on Saturday.
Glenn Driver's (pictured) team has taken something from all 11 league games so far this season.
They're one of four Suffolk clubs on the road with Needham Market heading to Wingate & Finchley, AFC Sudbury at Kingstonian and Bury Town travelling to Sittingbourne in the FA Trophy.
Lowestoft Town are the only one of our Ryman League side who're at home - Ady Gallagher's men entertain Hendon.
BreakingBoy, 15, rebailed in Polish Harlow murder case
She told BBC Suffolk: "If you think about what could happen, obviously what makes sense is he's been out for a drink, he's tried to walk home, that is the most sensible thing.
"Clearly that doesn't appear to be what's happened this time, so then the 'what ifs'?
"The 'what ifs' with most people might not be that great.
"With Corrie, 'what if' could be absolutely anything could have happened, there's probably nothing that you couldn't imagine."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police's incident room on 01473 782019.
Is this the poshest bus stop in Essex?
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
We're not sure who did it or why they did it - but this bus stop in Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, certainly makes a change from the cold metal benches you usually have to sit on.
Least well-off residents face seven-year shortfall on life expectancy
Tim Addicott
BBC Radio Norfolk
People living in the least wealthy parts of Norfolk could die up to seven years sooner than those in more affluent places.
A new document explaining how the county's NHS service needs to change over the next five years shows the level of health inequality across the county.
In 2014, the difference in life expectancy between men in the most and least deprived parts of Norfolk was seven years, and for women it was four and a half years.
Corrie Mckeague's brother on their relationship: 'Two peas in a pod'
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
Darroch Mckeague, brother of missing serviceman Corrie Mckeague says they're a very close-knit family and had even spoken to him four times on the day before his night out in Bury St Edmunds.
Speaking at an interview with BBC Suffolk, 21-year-old Darroch said: "We are two peas in a pod. We're best friends.
"Obviously with him living here, it's stopped our contact with each other as much, but we've still been able to be on the phone to each other - on the Friday before we went out, he was on the phone to me four times before he went out.
He said there was no explanation as to why Corrie had disappeared, and described it as out of completely out of character.
He said he had planned to meet up with Corrie and go out with his friends from 2 Squadron, and was devastated that he was meeting Corrie's friends for the first time under such circumstances.
Corrie Mckeague's mum: Son 'always bounces back, every single time'
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
Corrie Mckeague's police officer mother Nicola Urquhart says that of her three sons, Corrie is the one to whom "fantastic" things happen.
Nicola Urquhart told BBC Suffolk his disappearance was uncharacteristic and that they are an "incredibly close" family.
She said: "This is really out of character. People say they're close all the time - we are an incredibly, incredibly close family.
"I'm a police officer so I can take things and rationalise quite well. If it had been Darroch [another of her three sons] who had gone missing, or Makeyan [her other son] that had gone missing, I think I would be able to pinpoint where they were and what they might have done very easily.
"However, if anything absolutely fantastic could happen, it would happen to Corrie - the things that have happened to him in his life, silly little things, being hit by cars, falling out of windows, never a scratch on him, never had an injury, never had any problems like that, but amazing things like that, and he always bounces back every single time."
BBC Radio Suffolk loud and clear in Ipswich, Australia
While we're celebrating BBC Radio Suffolk's arrival on digital radio, one listener in Australia is reminding us he's an avid listener down under.
Allan Roebuck works in the mayor's office in Ipswich, Queensland and picks up the radio station via the internet in his car.
Essex Police's press office has said it does "not have capacity to provide details of every incident which has been linked to this craze or involved clowns this week. Please accept this as our only statement on clown incidents at this time".
Acting Ch Insp Darren Deex said: "Essex Police is aware of a number of reports from concerned residents relating to people dressed as clowns, specifically near to schools during opening times.
"It would appear the intentions of these ‘clowns’ is to scare members of the public.
"There has been huge public interest in these photographs and videos, particularly on social media networking sites which more often than not do not represent accurate reporting.
"This inaccurate reporting is further fuelling the ‘craze’ and creating a perception of fear in the community.
"We would also like to warn people who are thinking of being actively involved in this ‘craze’ that in doing so they may commit offences under the Public Order Act 1986 and to be more considerate of the feelings of others, especially young children and the elderly.”
Speedway: 'A different Ipswich side' heading to Somerset - Louis
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Revenge will be in the minds of Ipswich Witches riders when they head to Somerset tonight for the first leg of their play-off semi-final.
It finished 61-31 to the Rebels when the two sides last met at the Oak Tree Arena, back in April.
Since then the Witches have improved almost beyond recognition.
"It's a different Ipswich side," said director Chris Louis. "It's three riders different and a massive difference in confidence. They've really turned it around and come a long way and really want to finish it off."
Speedway: Witches will be aiming for a win at Somerset
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Witches director Chris Louis believes his side can cause an upset in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at Somerset tonight.
The Rebels were the outstanding side in the regular Premier League season, winning all of their home meetings to finish top.
"We'll go there to win, but I'll think it's very much game on if we lose by less than 12 points," said Louis.
"We won't be going there with any real targets, but it would be nice to win the meeting and that would take a little bit of the pressure off for the home leg."
Football: Lafferty waits for O'Neill's nod to start against San Marino
Lafferty, 29, made little impression in the draw against the Czech Republic last month and has since remained largely out of favour at Norwich City.
Manager O'Neill must decide whether to again opt for a lone central striker in Saturday's game at Windsor Park.
Clown sightings in the UK
So what is this new clown craze that is sweeping the nation and now Essex?
Speedway: Witches change riding order for Somerset test
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins has shuffled his pack ahead of tonight's Premier League play-off semi-final first leg at Somerset Rebels.
Ben Barker (pictured) moves up to number three, with Nico Covatti switching to the number five berth.
"It was really to combat their own riding order, particularly away at Somerset," said director Chris Louis.
"They have a strong trio with Rohan Tungate moving to number one and he's very good in their opening heats at the Oak Tree Arena."
Police warning as 'clown craze' spreads to Essex
People dressing up as clowns and scaring the public has become popular on Twitter in the USA - now it has spread to Essex.
But Essex Police is warning anybody who is thinking of taking part that they could be committing an offence under the Public Order Act 1986.
Acting Ch Insp Darren Deex said the force was aware of a "number of reports" of incidents in the county, however to date there have been no reports of physical threats, harm or violence.
Coastal flood protection: 'There's no defences', resident says
Kelly McCormack
BBC Radio Suffolk
As future plans for flood protection for Suffolk are discussed, one Lowestoft resident whose home was badly affected, has said not enough's been done to protect the town and she still doesn't feel safe.
Experts are due to examine what progress has been made since the tidal surge in December 2013 (seafront waves pictured above).
Julie Fox, who lives in Marine Parade (pictured below), said: "You can see that everything is just crumbling into the [harbour], there's no defences in there.
"I've done everything I can, I've got brick wall all the way round [my house], I've got flood barriers at the back gate, at the back door, front door [and] down the drains."
Family tribute to man involved in fatal crash on A47 last month
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
The family of a car driver, who died in a collision involving two vehicles on the A47 to the east of Norwich last month, have paid tribute to a "kind and caring man".
Adam Whiting, 52, from Witton, is believed to have turned in his Austin Healy through a gap in the central barrier close to the Church Road junction, and was involved in a crash with a Honda Civic travelling on the opposite carriageway.
He died at the scene of the crash which happened at about 23:00 on 21 September.
"Adam was a strong, generous, kind and caring man whose enthusiasm to enjoy and love life brought happiness and enjoyment to many," his brother and sister-in-law Dean and Julie Whiting said in a statement.
"Adam was a loving and kind father, brother, son and uncle and will be truly missed by many."
The surge in December 2013 was the worst since 1953 with those affected taking months to get their lives back to normal.
Today's meeting at Snape Maltings is bringing together experts to decide what can be learnt and what needs to be done to plan for the future.
People at the conference include the former chief executive of Friends of the Earth Mark Farrah; the regional director of Balfour Beatty, Daniel Johns; and the floods minister and Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey.
Fatal crash pilot shows signs of recovery in hospital
Patrick Byrne
BBC News
A Suffolk pilot severely injured in an aircraft crash in which a passenger died is showing signs of recovery at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
Maurice Hammond, the pilot of a vintage aircraft which crashed at Hardwick near Long Stratton at the weekend, has been moved to a less critical area of the intensive care unit.
Family spokesman Nik Coleman said in a Facebook post that this was "in line with his recovery, freeing his previous room for more critical cases".
"Staff have once again moderated his sedation - for an extended period - and I am told he's been able to open his eyes as a reaction to some sensory input like touching his hand," he said.
"The hospital is officially 'pleased with his progress'. The team have also had the opportunity to wash his face as the visible effects of the incident and surgery reduce a little, and that's proven a real encouragement for the family."
Baroness Chakrabarti to stand down as University of Essex chancellor
Baroness Chakrabarti is to step down as University of Essex chancellor at the end of the academic year, it has been announced.
The Labour peer sparked controversy last month when she said "don't leave me locked in a room with Essex man" at a party conference event.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Our live coverage across the day
Weather: Rather cloudy, but staying mostly dry
Dan Holley
BBC Look East weather
There'll be little change from earlier through this evening and overnight, with often cloudy skies and the odd shower possible.
Whilst the moderate easterly breeze will gradually ease, it will remain chilly with a minimum temperature of 11C (52F).
The cloudy skies could potentially bring a few further showers through tomorrow. Some brighter or sunny spells are likely as it peaks at 16C (61F).
Get your local forecast from BBC Weather.
Today has been a dark day for Essex
BBC Weather Watchers
Feel like there have been dark clouds above your head all day today? Don't worry - it's been like that everywhere in Essex it seems...
Review of hospital treatment could see more patients dealt with at home
Tim Addicott
BBC Radio Norfolk
A review has started into how three hospitals treat patients in Norfolk and Waveney.
Managers from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the James Paget Hospital at Gorleston are proposing fewer hospital treatments with more people treated at home.
The review guide also suggests these three main hospitals in the county set up specialist units for particular types of operation.
The review is expected to take several months and its aim is to save money for NHS services in Norfolk and Waveney.
Basildon man arrested in £2m tobacco smuggling investigation
A 22-year-old man from Basildon has been arrested during raids as part of an investigation into a suspected £2m tobacco smuggling fraud.
HM Revenue and Customs says officers seized more than seven million suspected illicit cigarettes in Norfolk earlier this week.
A Dagenham man was also detained. Both men have since been released on police bail.
World Cup qualifiers: Berra's Scotland aiming to stay in pole position
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Ipswich Town defender Christophe Berra (pictured) will be hoping to add to his 33 Scotland caps when his country hosts Lithuania tomorrow.
The Scots currently top Group F, which also includes England, after beating Malta 5-1 in their opening match.
Town's on-loan forward Tom Lawrence is part of the Wales squad which will host Georgia on Sunday.
Jury sent home in children's home abuse case
The jury at the Old Bailey has been sent home for the weekend after a fourth day of deliberations in the case of a former Bedfordshire children's home carer.
A 'trial of the facts' is being heard against James McCann, 80, of Norfolk on charges of physical and sexual abuse alleged to have been committed against boys at Shefford Boys Home in the 1960s and 70s.
Mr McCann is not having to face a normal criminal trial because of illness.
The jury is due to return at 09:45 on Monday to resume its discussions and the judge has told the court he will accept majority decisions.
Ryman League: Leaders Leiston looking to extend unbeaten run
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Leiston could go seven points clear at the top of the Ryman Premier Division if they win at Staines on Saturday.
Glenn Driver's (pictured) team has taken something from all 11 league games so far this season.
They're one of four Suffolk clubs on the road with Needham Market heading to Wingate & Finchley, AFC Sudbury at Kingstonian and Bury Town travelling to Sittingbourne in the FA Trophy.
Lowestoft Town are the only one of our Ryman League side who're at home - Ady Gallagher's men entertain Hendon.
BreakingBoy, 15, rebailed in Polish Harlow murder case
A teenager arrested in connection with the death of a Polish man who was killed with a single punch in Harlow has been rebailed.
The 15-year-old boy from Harlow was detained after Arek Jozwik, 39, died in The Stow in August. He will now return to a police station on 31 October.
Five other teenagers were released without charge yesterday.
Rugby union: Bury aiming to break their away duck
Brenner Woolley
BBC Radio Suffolk sport
Unbeaten at home but without a win on the road - that's been the story of Bury St Edmunds season to date.
Tomorrow afternoon Gavin Hogg's men head to Henley Hawks in National League Two.
Victory could lift The Wolf Pack up to fourth place in the table.
Ipswich MP backs slippers campaign
Age UK is holding a Slip Into Slippers fundraising day on 21 October, and Ipswich MP Ben Gummer is backing it with a rather snazzy pair:
Chairs at bus stop 'nothing to do with us', says council
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
Sadly, padded velour chairs at bus stops won't be rolled out across the borough of Southend as the town's council has just confirmed to me that the four below had nothing to do with them.
The mystery continues.
Is this the poshest bus stop in Essex?
Jack Warren
BBC Local Live
We're not sure who did it or why they did it - but this bus stop in Station Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, certainly makes a change from the cold metal benches you usually have to sit on.
Least well-off residents face seven-year shortfall on life expectancy
Tim Addicott
BBC Radio Norfolk
People living in the least wealthy parts of Norfolk could die up to seven years sooner than those in more affluent places.
A new document explaining how the county's NHS service needs to change over the next five years shows the level of health inequality across the county.
In 2014, the difference in life expectancy between men in the most and least deprived parts of Norfolk was seven years, and for women it was four and a half years.
BBC Radio Suffolk loud and clear in Ipswich, Australia
While we're celebrating BBC Radio Suffolk's arrival on digital radio, one listener in Australia is reminding us he's an avid listener down under.
Allan Roebuck works in the mayor's office in Ipswich, Queensland and picks up the radio station via the internet in his car.
Essex Police's press office has said it does "not have capacity to provide details of every incident which has been linked to this craze or involved clowns this week. Please accept this as our only statement on clown incidents at this time".
Acting Ch Insp Darren Deex said: "Essex Police is aware of a number of reports from concerned residents relating to people dressed as clowns, specifically near to schools during opening times.
"It would appear the intentions of these ‘clowns’ is to scare members of the public.
"There has been huge public interest in these photographs and videos, particularly on social media networking sites which more often than not do not represent accurate reporting.
"This inaccurate reporting is further fuelling the ‘craze’ and creating a perception of fear in the community.
"We would also like to warn people who are thinking of being actively involved in this ‘craze’ that in doing so they may commit offences under the Public Order Act 1986 and to be more considerate of the feelings of others, especially young children and the elderly.”
Clown sightings in the UK
So what is this new clown craze that is sweeping the nation and now Essex?
Corrie Mckeague's puppy anxiously awaiting his return
Kate Williams
BBC Local Live
While the search for missing serviceman Corrie Mckeague continues, his mother has told how his puppy is being cared for by his squadron at RAF Honington.
Writing in a Facebook post, Nicola Urquart said: "This little puppy also needs Corrie back. Corrie adores him.
"Little Louell was left alone in Corrie's room on the Friday night he disappeared. He is being cared for by 2 Sqdn until Corrie comes home.
"Someone has information, please get in touch with the Major Investigation Team at Suffolk Police," she said.
