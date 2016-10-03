BBC Local Live: East of England (east)

Corrie Mckeague's police officer mother Nicola Urquhart says that of her three sons, Corrie is the one to whom "fantastic" things happen.

Nicola Urquhart told BBC Suffolk his disappearance was uncharacteristic and that they are an "incredibly close" family.

She said: "This is really out of character. People say they're close all the time - we are an incredibly, incredibly close family.

BBC

"I'm a police officer so I can take things and rationalise quite well. If it had been Darroch [another of her three sons] who had gone missing, or Makeyan [her other son] that had gone missing, I think I would be able to pinpoint where they were and what they might have done very easily.

"However, if anything absolutely fantastic could happen, it would happen to Corrie - the things that have happened to him in his life, silly little things, being hit by cars, falling out of windows, never a scratch on him, never had an injury, never had any problems like that, but amazing things like that, and he always bounces back every single time."