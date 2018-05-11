A man's car was stolen in Buckinghamshire after two men who were test driving it threatened him with a gun.

The owner of the car, a 44-year-old man from Stokenchurch, had placed an advert on an auction website to sell his grey BMW M3.

He was contacted by a group of men who said they were interested in buying the vehicle and accompanied them on a test drive at 23:30 on Wednesday.

As they turned into Bolter End the owner had a gun held to his face by a man in the back seat, police said. He was told to get out of the car before two men drove off.

The men are described as Asian and were aged in their twenties. The one with the gun was described as slightly overweight with short dark hair and wore a white top.