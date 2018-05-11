A man's car was stolen in Buckinghamshire after two men who were test driving it threatened him with a gun.
The owner of the car, a 44-year-old man from Stokenchurch, had placed an advert on an auction website to sell his grey BMW M3.
He was contacted by a group of men who said they were interested in buying the vehicle and accompanied them on a test drive at 23:30 on Wednesday.
As they turned into Bolter End the owner had a gun held to his face by a man in the back seat, police said. He was told to get out of the car before two men drove off.
The men are described as Asian and were aged in their twenties. The one with the gun was described as slightly overweight with short dark hair and wore a white top.
A1 Peterborough roadworks to last four weeks
Motorists using part of the A1(M) near Peterborough face four weeks of disruption as Highways England carries out what it says are essential repairs.
A three-mile (5km) stretch of the southbound carriageway between junction 17 for Peterborough and 16 for Yaxley will be affected as resurfacing takes place in addition to new road markings, drainage work, safety barrier repairs and verge maintenance.
A spokeswoman said: "Following earlier surveys of the motorway we realised the need to act to carry out these repairs to ensure it could remain safe for drivers."
Olivia Colman traces Norfolk family tree to India for TV show
Norfolk-born actress Olivia Colman will be one of the celebrities tracing their family history in the new series of Who Do You Think You Are?
The TV star, who has appeared in hit shows including The Night Manager, Broadchurch and Peep Show, will travel from her family home in Norfolk to India, where she uncovers some surprises about her ancestry.
Other household names delving into their family tree for the 15th series include Boy George, comedian Lee Mack and actress Michelle Keegan.
The series will be broadcast on BBC One this summer.
Man robbed at gunpoint in Cheshunt car park
A teenager has been dragged out of his car by a man who pointed a gun at him.
Hertfordshire Police said it happened in the Tesco car park, on the Brookfield Retail Park, at about 20:30 on Wednesday.
It said a 19-year-old man was sitting in his car with two friends when the
offender opened the driver’s side door, pointed "what
is believed to be a firearm" at the victim, and threatened him before dragging
him out of the vehicle.
He then discovered his wallet, car keys and phone had been stolen.
Det Con Claire Sprent said: "I would like to stress that these types of incidents are unusual in the Broxbourne area and we are doing all we can to trace the offender."
She added the teenager was not "physically injured".
Two lorries crash in ditches on A1 at Alwalton
Two lorries ended up in ditches off the A1 at Alwalton last night.
The first one tipped over after "taking avoiding action from inattentive car driver", Cambridgeshire Police said.
The driver sustained minor injuries.
The vehicle overturned at about 19:30 on the southbound carriageway.
However, while officers were dealing with that, along came another lorry driver who was "not paying attention and doesn't see the tailback", road policing officers wrote on Twitter.
The driver ended up taking "avoiding action into the ditch".
A woman who was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after crashing her car into a roundabout "at speed" had a child in the car, police have said.
An off-duty police officer attended the scene, at a roundabout linking the A47 and A1260 in Peterborough, at 00:30 this morning.
The woman, in her 40s, was almost three times over the drink-drive limit, and an at-the-scene test showed she had 100 micrograms of alcohol on her breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
No other vehicles were involved and no-one was injured.
A Cambridgeshire road policing officer involved in the arrest, described it as "unbelievable" and said a "child protection referral" had been made.
Properties to be bought to help Beds homeless
Plans to buy properties to house people who have unintentionally been made homeless, in Central Bedfordshire, have been approved.
Permission to access funding for housing thought to be suitable was given to officers at Central Bedfordshire Council at an executive meeting yesterday.
Conservative councillor Carole Hegley, the executive member for housing operations, told the meeting there was "a proposal to acquire properties to help with our homeless population".
She said: "It will allow council officers to secure properties which we valuably need."
'Spectacular' launch for Norfolk and Norwich Festival
Giant singing dolls and carnival drummers will parade through the city streets tonight to herald the start of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival.
Transe Express (pictured) - a French troupe of musicians, acrobats and comedians - are set to wow the crowds in Norwich with their night-time display, culminating in an aerial showstopper.
The performance, which gets under way at 21:00 at Cathedral Close, marks the start of two weeks of art, musical and theatrical events.
New festival director Daniel Brine says spectators will be treated to a show on the move.
"Trans Express... are really well known for doing great spectacles in cities so we have asked them to a promenade performance through the city," he said. "It finishes in a spectacular ending."
Town left without a bank after its only branch closes
The last bank in a Suffolk town has shut its doors for the final time.
Lloyds Bank in Bungay's Market Place closed yesterday as part of nationwide cuts, prompted by more customers switching to online and telephone banking.
Greengrocer Simon Thompson criticised the decision to shut Bungay's only bank and said it would put shops under pressure.
"The alternative is to go to Beccles - that's six miles away - but I can’t take that amount of time out," he said.
"Also there are a lot of people who don’t have cars, how will they get to Beccles? The buses aren’t exactly brilliant."
CCG defends Hemel urgent treatment centre overnight closure
Herts Valleys CCG has defended its decision to keep the Hemel Hempstead urgent treatment centre closed overnight.
It said it had to make the best use of its local doctors.
The opening hours of the former 24-hour centre were cut as a temporary measure in 2016 as difficulties with filling GP shifts overnight was resulting in ad hoc closures and led to the provider, West Herts Hospitals NHS Trust, temporarily introducing interim hours of 08:00 to 22:00.
Yesterday, the CCG board confirmed these hours would continue but it would look at the feasibility of extending the service to midnight following a workforce review.
CCG chair Dr Nicolas Small said: "We have made the decision not to open overnight because we need to make the best use of our local doctors – which are a scarce resource and who are busy with their own practices, covering out of hours shifts and the increasing number of evening surgeries.
"There was little demand for the night service when it was open for 24 hours, and the board felt retaining current hours would mean we would be making better use of GP time and creating a safer service overall.
"Just as they do now, residents will be able to access help overnight from GPs and other medical professionals when they need it, through NHS 111 and GP out of hours services."
Families 'reeling and fearful' over Nascot Lawn decision
The decision to stop funding from the Nascot Lawn Respite centre means the parents who have fought to keep it open will be "left reeling and fearful", a campaign group has said.
Herts Valleys Clinical Commissiong Group confirmed its decision to to withdraw the £600,000 a year funding from the centre yesterday.
Amanda Batten, chair of the Disabled Children's Partnership, said: "Families that use centres like Nascot Lawn describe them as being nothing short of a lifeline.
nothing short of a lifeline.
"They save the state tens of millions of pounds by
supporting parents to look after their disabled children and they give disabled
children opportunities that their peers take for granted.
"The CCG’s decision means the parents who have fought long and hard to keep Nascot Lawn open
will be left reeling and fearful for their families' future.
"We look forward to hearing Herts County Council’s response and call
on them to act decisively and refer this situation to the Secretary of State
for Health as a matter of urgency."
Nascot Lawn: CCG focus on finding alternative care
The Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group (HVCCG) has said working with the county council and families to provide respite care for disabled children is its "top priority" after its decision to stop funding the Nascot Lawn respite centre.
It decided to remove the £600,000 a year funding and instead enter into an agreement
with Hertfordshire County Council and also East and North Hertfordshire CCG to
jointly fund overnight short breaks, with each CCG providing £100,000 a year
towards supporting the health needs of the children.
It said it was focussing on the arrangements for making
sure that children receiving care from Nascot Lawn transition to one of the
other council commissioned services safely and in a way that meets all their
individual needs.
Dr Nicolas Small, from the CCG, said: "We continue to see the needs of this group of
children as absolutely central and working together closely - with families and
partners at Hertfordshire County Council - is our top priority as we move
towards new care arrangements.
"We will now redouble our efforts with our county
council colleagues to progress the transition arrangements and will formalise
the agreement with our partners - to contribute the £100,000 per year
towards supporting children and families who need respite care."
Funding to be withdrawn from Nascot Lawn
Health bosses have decided to stop funding the Nascot Lawn respite care centre in Watford.
The decision was confirmed by the Herts Valleys Clinical commissioning Group (HVCCG) yesterday.
Nascot Lawn currently offers respite care for children and young people with complex health needs and learning disabilities from across Hertfordshire.
Last year, the HVCCG said it would stop the £600,000 a year funding due to "financial challenges". In February the plans were blocked by the High Court, which found that the CCG had not formally consulted with the county council and ruled the CCG must now consult with the authority over the proposed closure.
On Wednesday, Hertfordshire County Council said it should be given more time to try and reach an agreement with the CCG on a series of recommendations regarding the future of the respite centre. If it can't, then the matter could be referred to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt for consideration.
But at a board meeting yesterday, the CCG agreed to enter into a joint agreement with Herts County Council (HCC) and East and North Herts CCG to support respite care at the council's three existing respite facilities.
Herts Valley CCG chief executive Kathryn Magson said the plans reflected the acceptance that respite care was the statutory responsibility of Hertfordshire County Council and would ensure all children had access to care that was equitable across the county, as well as cutting costs for the CCG.
Dialysis to be moved out of hospital to make more space for overflow beds
Rubbish left on Bedfordshire road 'danger to motorists'
Fly-tippers who left a large amount of rubbish on an unlit Bedfordshire road caused a "dangerous road obstruction", police have said.
Officers were called at about 23:00 last night by a resident who found the waste dumped on the road between Tingrith and Eversholt. The caller said he was concerned it "could cause danger to motorists travelling late at night".
The BCH Road Policing team attended and contacted Central Bedfordshire Council's highways team to clear the rubbish, which was done by 01:15.
Lorry stopped after 'waving hands' spotted inside
Police have detained seven people on the M1 in Hertfordshire after hands were spotted waving from inside a trailer.
The HGV was stopped near Hemel Hempstead yesterday, and the people were detained for what police described as "immigration issues".
The Border Agency was also called in.
Noble to face leadership challenge today
Suffolk County councillor Matthew Hicks will formally launch a leadership challenge against Colin Noble (pictured) at the council's annual meeting later today.
In a letter to all Conservative councillors, Mr Hicks says he made the move because he wanted to unite the group and be more inclusive and transparent. He also cited the possibility of Suffolk becoming a unitary authority as a trigger for his challenge.
Asked about the leadership challenge, Mr Noble said: "In any group there’s always a debate on the direction of travel and what are our policies are and how we are going about our business."
Fifty-two Conservative councillors will vote in secret - with the winner due to be announced at lunchtime.
Norfolk and Norwich has highest cancellation figures in east
The latest NHS figures reveal Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has the highest number of cancelled elective operations in the east - and the fifth highest in England.
Between January and March, 572 operations were cancelled at the last minute.
Of those, more than 100 patients were still not treated within the 28 day target.
A hospital spokesman said the bad weather in the first three months of the year caused the cancellation of 219 elective operations.
He added the hospital carried out 9,572 operations during the same period.
Nationally more than 25,000 routine operations were cancelled.
HVCCG said the urgent need to address patient safety issues did not allow time for consultation about this temporary change and it later launched a consultation on three options - to keep the current temporary hours, to open from 08:00 to midnight or to return to 24-hour opening.
At a board meeting on Thursday the CCG confirmed the centre would remain closed between 22:00 and 08:00.
'No details' on potential cuts at Martlesham BT base
Details on the impact announced job cuts at BT is to have on Martlesham's 3,000-employee research base are yet to be announced, the telecoms giant said.
BT said it was to cut 13,000 jobs, about 12% of its workforce, over three years as it seeks to slim down its management and back-office roles.
It added that it would be hiring about 6,000 employees to "support network deployment and customer service".
A BT spokesman said there were no details of either the reduction in roles, the new jobs, or what it meant for individual locations around the country.
"Today we’re announcing that we will reduce the number of offices we have in the UK over the coming years, developing a network of 30 modern workplaces across the country.
"There are no details yet of what this means for individual locations around the country," he said.
Posters aim to stop 'aggressive begging' in Bedford
Posters saying "Give a Hand Up, Not a Hand Out" are to be placed around Bedford in the hope it will tackle complaints made by local businesses and residents about "aggressive begging".
Various groups, including charities, the council and police have come together to work on the campaign.
The aim is to raise awareness of the help being give to homeless people in the town.
Sam Price, from the Bedford Homeless Partnership, said: "By donating to a homelessness charity or
support agency, you know that your money will go towards making a positive
change in people’s lives, and enable them to break the cycle of poverty and
despair."
Norfolk County Council says "there have been sustained calls to fill in the 'missing link'".
It would connect the Northern Distributor Road (which has been renamed the Broadland Northway) from the A1067 to the A47 west of Norwich.
The council says it would bring benefits including removing additional traffic from congested suburban city streets, reducing rat-running in villages to the west of Norwich and improving transport links to the A47 and beyond.
Three local acts have been added to the line-up for this summer's Latitude Festival.
Caswell, Piers James and Sun Scream will perform on the Lake Stage at Henham Park, near Southwold.
BBC Radio One DJ Huw Stephens curates the stage and each year asks BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk to put forward local acts who deserve the chance to play at one of the biggest festivals in the country.
This year's event, which takes place 12-15 July, will feature headline performances from Solange, The Killers and alt-J.
Speaking at a press event at Henham Park, festival creator Melvin Benn said he was pleased to also be adding Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Mad Professor and Hollie Cook to the musical offering.
"Joining our fantastic music headliners are a long list of unparalleled
talent from the latest and best upcoming artists," he said.
Staff 'traumatised' by 'nasty armed robbery' in Dunstable
Staff at a Dunstable Co-Op have been threatened with an imitation firearm and Tasers by two robbers, police say.
Officers say the men stole cash in a "nasty armed robbery" that left staff at the Westfield Road store "traumatised".
It happened at about 21:55 on Tuesday.
'A day in the life' of a Norfolk film crew
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
Filming continued in Gorleston "yesterday" for the Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis film, that's being shot in Suffolk and Norfolk.
Eastern Daily Press
Key services are being moved out of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to free up space in a bid to avoid a repeat of the winter capacity crisis.
Power restored to centre of Cambridge
Power has been restored to the centre of Cambridge after a major outage caused Park Street car park in the city to close.
UK Power Networks says the faulty underground cable which caused power to fail in parts of Park Street, Lower Park Street and Jesus Lane shortly after 09:00 has been fixed.
Cambridge firm's 'pawternity leave' for staff with new puppies
Cambridge News
Working pet owners have, until now, had no option but to book time off with their new puppy, but that is no longer the case for staff at one Cambridge firm.
Tech firm Airsorted is offering its employees 'Pawternity Leave' - paid time at home with their new pet.
Car park closes as power cut hits Cambridge
Park Street car park in the centre of Cambridge has been forced to close after parts of the city were hit by a power cut.
UK Power Networks says the outage has been caused by a fault on an underground electricity cable.
The company says it expects power to be restored between 16:30 and 17:30.
The final part of Norwich's £205m Northern Distributor Road has only just been opened - and now the county council wants your thoughts on a proposed western bypass.
Suffolk trio added to Latitude Festival line-up
Richard Haugh
BBC Introducing in Suffolk
Three local acts have been added to the line-up for this summer's Latitude Festival.
Caswell, Piers James and Sun Scream will perform on the Lake Stage at Henham Park, near Southwold.
BBC Radio One DJ Huw Stephens curates the stage and each year asks BBC Music Introducing in Suffolk to put forward local acts who deserve the chance to play at one of the biggest festivals in the country.
This year's event, which takes place 12-15 July, will feature headline performances from Solange, The Killers and alt-J.
Speaking at a press event at Henham Park, festival creator Melvin Benn said he was pleased to also be adding Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Mad Professor and Hollie Cook to the musical offering.
"Joining our fantastic music headliners are a long list of unparalleled talent from the latest and best upcoming artists," he said.
Staff 'traumatised' by 'nasty armed robbery' in Dunstable
Staff at a Dunstable Co-Op have been threatened with an imitation firearm and Tasers by two robbers, police say.
Officers say the men stole cash in a "nasty armed robbery" that left staff at the Westfield Road store "traumatised".
It happened at about 21:55 on Tuesday.
'A day in the life' of a Norfolk film crew
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
Filming continued in Gorleston "yesterday" for the Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis film, that's being shot in Suffolk and Norfolk.
It's thought the film is about a world without the Beatles. "Imagine" that?
Rehearsals were taking place for a crash scene, involving a bus and cyclist.
With rumours circulating that Ed Sheeran has a role, it seems like Donna and Anna have a special message for the singer.
We hope it all "comes together" nicely.
Two police cars damaged in 'mindless' vandalism
Essex Police says two of its cars had windows smashed and bonnets dented while officers were investigating an alleged assault against a woman in Colchester yesterday.
While assisting the victim, police received a call at about 12:50 to say the vehicles in Berechurch Hall Road had been damaged.
A witness reported that suspects got out of a silver Ford Fiesta, climbed on to the vehicles and damaged them before driving off at speed.
Police have appealed for witnesses to what they called "mindless" actions.
Anger after bike stolen from Bedford charity
Alex Pope
BBC Local Live
A charity worker has been left "angry" after a bike was stolen from one of its stores.
The ReUse Centre in Bedford has handed a CCTV image of a man to police, after the cycle was taken from its shop in Church Arcade on Wednesday.
Mark Thompson, the charity's chief officer, said the bike was worth between £40 and £50.
"Of all the places you could steal from, you choose a charity," he said.
"It really is a poor show and it has left me angry."
Young farmer's death prompts safety campaign
A campaign is being launched for tractor-trailers to have an annual check following the death of a young farmer from Bedfordshire.
Harry Christian-Allan, 19, from Sandy, died from multiple injuries after the tractor's trailer brakes failed and it struck a bridge on Rusts Lane, Alconbury, in Cambridgeshire on 1 August 2014.
His employers were fined £400,000 for breaching health and safety rules.
Mr Christian-Allan's mum, Jane Gurney, says the Tilly your Trailor campaign, named after Harry's beagle Tilly, encourages farmers to get yearly checks, as trailers and tractors do not have an MOT.
She says the voluntary scheme works by people having their trailer tested by a qualified mechanic.
"You end up with a Tilly's passed certificate, that is put on the back of the trailer, and everyone can see it's been properly maintained and is in good working order," she said.
"We feel that will move things forward to make things safer."
Man charged after Luton stabbing
A 21-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent and the possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, after a man was stabbed in the leg in Dumfries Street in Luton on Sunday.
The victim was left with serious injuries and needed hospital treatment.
Police do not believe it is connected with another stabbing in the town, on Bishopscote Road, in which a 20-year-old man, Waryam Hussain, died.
Car on fire 'abandoned by occupants'
The occupants of a vehicle on fire on the hard shoulder of the M1 left the scene before the emergency services arrived, police say.
BCH Road Policing tweeted a picture of the fire, saying the "occupants left the scene".
The fire happened on the M1, southbound by junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead, it said.
Crews from Redbourn and Hemel put the fire out, after attending when it was "well alight".
Strange sinkholes appear in Bedford road
Bedford Today
Mysterious sinkholes that suddenly appeared in Goldington Road caused alarm to residents over the bank holiday weekend.
European Union flags appear in Southend
Essex Live
A total of 42 European Union flags have appeared along the coast in Southend-on-Sea, leaving locals questioning where they have come from.
Teenagers held over Vodafone shop raid
Police have arrested two teenagers on suspicion of robbery after mobile phones were stolen from a shop in Southend.
They'd received reports from the public that six boys and two men had grabbed phones from displays in the Vodafone store on the High Street, on bank holiday Monday.
The boys - aged 15 and 17 - have been released on bail.
Police want to speak to anyone with information.
Health warning over caterpillars found in north Norfolk
People have been warned to stay away from caterpillars that can cause severe rashes and breathing problems after they were spotted in parts of north Norfolk.
The brown-tail moth caterpillars have been spotted in nests in trees along the coast, including at Cromer (pictured) and Bacton.
North Norfolk District Council has advised people to avoid contact with the creatures.
The caterpillars' hairs can break off in the wind and act as barbs triggering rashes, skin irritation, headaches and even breathing difficulties.
Anyone who comes into contact with them should wash their hands in soapy water and clean eyes with eyewash - and seek medical advice if symptoms don't go away.
Teenager threatened with knife in Leigh-on-Sea
A 13-year-old boy has been threatened with a knife and robbed in Leigh-on-Sea.
Police say the teenager was cycling on Two Tree Island when he was approached and threatened by two other boys at about 16:00 on bank holiday Monday.
He was shown a knife and handed over his bag and bicycle.
Detectives say his belongings were recovered after a member of the public intervened and chased the offenders.
They're appealing for witnesses.
Bid 'to keep on top' of homelessness in Ipswich and Lowestoft
Jon Wright
BBC Radio Suffolk
Organisations which help the homeless say they cannot become "complacent" despite a fall in numbers.
A police and charity sweep of Ipswich this morning found less than a handful of rough sleepers in the town centre - compared to about 15 this time last year.
Rob Bragg, from the Chapman Centre, a homelessness hub in Ipswich, said it knew where most of those without a roof over their heads were - but some will deliberately move to avoid detection.
He said: "All we want to do is engage with them and get them to try to start that journey to get themselves in accommodation as and when they are ready."
Meanwhile, Emma Ratzner, chief executive of Access Community Trust in Lowestoft, said they were down to just one or two rough sleepers in the seaside town.
"The important thing is not to get too complacent and say 'well we've more or less sorted out the problem', you absolutely have to keep on top of it," she said.
Pig farm plans deferred
Kettering councillors have decided to defer a decision on plans for two barns to house up to 1,800 pigs at a new farm near the village of Cranford.
Nearly 20,000 people have signed a petition organised by an animal rights group against the proposals. Some residents have objected on the grounds of noise, smell and increased traffic.
Members of the planning committee want more evidence and information about the plans.