London news stream

Hundreds of children in Sutton were on the brink of going hungry last year.
Data released by The Trussell Trust, the UK’s major food bank charity, shows that last year was its busiest since it was founded in 1997.
And in Sutton between April 2018 and March 2019 more than 2,000 three-day emergency food supplies were given to local people in crisis.
With a sobering 757 of these going to children.
There was an 18% increase in people turning to food banks across London The Trussell Trust is calling for the end of a five-week wait for Universal Credit.
Chief executive of the charity Emma Revie said: “Our benefits system is supposed to protect us all from being swept into poverty. Universal Credit should be part of the solution but currently the five week wait is leaving many without enough money to cover the basics.
“As a priority, we’re urging the government to end the wait for Universal Credit to ease the pressure on thousands of households.”
Her message was echoed by MP for Carshalton and Wallington, Tom Brake, who said nobody should have to rely on food banks.
Hundreds of Sutton children 'relied on foodbanks' in 2017
Local Democracy Reporting Service
The show that inspired Fleabag is coming to London
A one-woman show that inspired the hit TV series Fleabag is coming to the West End for one month only.
Writer and actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge's production will play at Wyndham's Theatre between 20 August and 14 September after finishing a sold-out run Off-Broadway in New York.
The BBC Three show, starring Waller-Bridge, Andrew Scott and Olivia Colman, ended last month after two series.
Like the series, the stage show follows a young woman through the ups and down of sex, family and self-obsession.
It found success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe then played at the Soho Theatre in 2013 before being adapted for the small screen.
Waller-Bridge, 33, also penned the script for the first series of cat-and-mouse BBC America thriller Killing Eve.
Last week, the James Bond series showrunners confirmed she had been brought in to liven up the script for the forthcoming Bond 25.
Tickets go on sale at 15:00 BST today.
Burglar 'ran into knife' during break-in
Richard Osborn-Brooks stabbed Henry Vincent to death during a raid at his south-east London home.Read more
Assange 'doesn't consent' to US extradition
The Wikileaks co-founder's extradition hearing relates to the leak of US government secrets.Read more
Boy, 15, killed in street stabbing
The boy ran into a shop pleading for help saying he had been stabbed, an eyewitness says.Read more
'LGBT shelter means I can be myself'
Victoria Derbyshire
The UK's first permanent homeless shelter for LGBT people has opened in London.
The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme met residents, who explained why having a dedicated facility was so important.
Man in court over bodies in freezer
Zarhid Younis, 34, faces two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.Read more