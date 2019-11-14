Live

Latest updates on flooding in West Midlands

Live Reporting

By Vanessa Pearce and Andy Giddings

All times stated are UK

  1. Cars stranded in flood water in Herefordshire

    Two cars became stranded in floods at Stockton Cross, near Leominster, said the fire service.

    It has issued a reminder for drivers not to attempt to drive through deep water

  2. Flood water closes school in Herefordshire

    Fairfield High School in Peterchurch, Herefordshire, has been closed as the routes to school are impassable due to flood water.

  3. Video: Your 50-second weather forecast

    Rich Davis

    BBC Weather presenter

    It will be a cold and breezy day with heavy rain and lows of 6C (43F).

  4. Flood water affecting roads across counties

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Flooding is affecting roads across the West Midlands.

    • The bridge over the River Avon is closed affecting traffic between Eckington and Birlingham in Worcestershire
    • The B5062 in Shropshire remains closed in both directions for emergency repairs to the retaining walls of the bridge
    • Gresy Lane, in Shavington, Crewe, is closed from Rape Lane to Gresty Lane.
    • New Street is closed in both directions between A4104 Old Street and Upper Hood Road in Worcestershire
    • Water Lane is closed between Lower Bullingham Lane and B4399 in Herefordshire.
  5. Flooding expected amid heavy rain

    River levels around Shropshire are being monitored closely after flood defences went up in Shrewsbury on Wednesday.

    Barriers have also been put up at Hereford and in Upton-upon-Severn and Bewdley, in Worcestershire, where Environment Agency workers remained overnight.

    More than a dozen flood alerts remain in place across the West Midlands.

  6. Weather warnings for rain and snow issued

    Periods of rain are expected to become widespread across the West Midlands and there's a possibility of flooding, the Met Office is warning.

    Snow could also fall on higher ground in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Worcestershire, it said.

    The yellow warning for snow is in place until 10:00, with the rain warning until the end of the day.

  7. Live updates on flooding in the West Midlands

    Vanessa Pearce

    BBC News

    Welcome to our live page looking at disruption caused by flooding across the West Midlands.

    We love to hear from you, so share your news, thoughts and photos of the area with us via email, Twitter and Facebook.

