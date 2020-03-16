Schools across England, Scotland and Wales are to close on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, some schools will be kept open with a skeleton staff to provide support for the children of key workers, such as NHS staff, police and delivery drivers.

England's Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says schools will be closed "until further notice".

Schools and universities are calling for urgent clarity from the government after it announced that GCSEs and A-Levels in England and Wales would be cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis.