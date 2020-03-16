Live

Schools to close from Friday across England

By Rob England

All times stated are UK

  2. Forty Tube stations to close

    Up to 40 stations on the London Underground network are to be shut as the city attempts to reduce the effect of the coronavirus outbreak.

    Transport for London announced there would be a partial shutdown of the network from Thursday morning.

  3. Schools brace for early closure on Friday

    Schools across England, Scotland and Wales are to close on Friday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

    However, some schools will be kept open with a skeleton staff to provide support for the children of key workers, such as NHS staff, police and delivery drivers.

    England's Education Secretary Gavin Williamson says schools will be closed "until further notice".

    Schools and universities are calling for urgent clarity from the government after it announced that GCSEs and A-Levels in England and Wales would be cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis.

  4. Good morning

    BBC News England

    We'll be bringing you the latest updates and information from across England today after the news that schools across the country will close from Friday afternoon.

