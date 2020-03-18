Live
School closures: Latest updates from West Midlands
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Listen live to your BBC local radio station: BBC WM; BBC CWR; BBC Hereford & Worcester; BBC Radio Shropshire; BBC Radio Stoke
Live Reporting
By Vanessa Pearce
All times stated are UK
Get involved
School closures: Live updates for the West Midlands
Vanessa Pearce
BBC News
As schools are set to close across the West Midlands, we'll be bringing you live updates.
If you'd like to share your story you can contact us via via email, Twitter and Facebook.