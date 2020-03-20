Like lots of people, Jamie Dobson from West Yorkshire enjoys taking part in Parkrun events, but they've been suspended.

He's still going out running on his own because he says "it's a good way to clear your head and gives you a positive attitude for the rest of the day".

Sport England says it's fine to get out for a run, walk or cycle ride if you're feeling well but that you should do so on your own or with someone you live with.

People have been speaking about the mental health benefits of continuing to exercise.