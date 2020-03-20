More than 65,000 ex-doctors and nurses are being asked to return to service to help the NHS cope with the strain of the coronavirus outbreak.
Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said: "I am urging all recent former nurses to lend us your expertise and experience during this pandemic, because I have no doubt that you can help to save lives."
Robots use light beams to zap hospital viruses
Demand has surged for robots equipped with powerful ultraviolet lights that can kill viruses.
How to exercise safely while social distancing
Like lots of people, Jamie Dobson from West Yorkshire enjoys taking part in Parkrun events, but they've been suspended.
He's still going out running on his own because he says "it's a good way to clear your head and gives you a positive attitude for the rest of the day".
Sport England says it's fine to get out for a run, walk or cycle ride if you're feeling well but that you should do so on your own or with someone you live with.
People have been speaking about the mental health benefits of continuing to exercise.
Coronavirus: Workers 'laid off with little notice'
People are being made redundant "suddenly" and with "very little notice," according to a trade union boss.
Unite's regional officer for south Cumbria, Gail Bundy, said some people had found themselves in a "desperate" situation.
Gail, who represents a wide range of employees in areas including manufacturing, aerospace and the NHS, said bigger employers were better placed to address the situation.
But she warned small and medium-sized employers were suffering.
She said she was "somewhat" reassured by government promises of help, but added: "They need to do more to assist people with the benefits system and to assist people who rent properties."
Self-isolation birthday surprise
Lesley Sharpe may be self-isolating but that didn't mean she had to spend her birthday alone. Her family was in fine voice to wish her many happy returns - from a safe distance.
Schools and libraries close in Bexley over coronavirus
All libraries and schools across the London Borough of Bexley will close from today.
Library online services will be available as usual and will be enhanced, to provide additional opportunities for people who are required to self-isolate over the coming weeks, Bexley council said. .
The home library service closed earlier this week, and loan periods on all books will be extended until 11 June.
Libraries will also be suspending all further fines and suspend notices and debt collection activities.
A number of other key services will also shut, including children’s and youth centres
Good morning on Friday 20 March
We’ll bring you the latest updates and information from across England as ex-doctors and nurses are being asked to help tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.
Schools across England are also preparing to close to most pupils until further notice this afternoon to help reduce the spread of infection.