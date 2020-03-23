Volunteers for the Midland Langar Seva Society have been handing out food across the West Midlands. The charity said it had been dropping off food for NHS staff, people in self isolation and temporary accommodation as well as giving food to the homeless.
Live Reporting
By Kate Darlington, Rob England and Kate Marshall
All times stated are UK
Charity hands out food in West Midlands
Volunteers for the Midland Langar Seva Society have been handing out food across the West Midlands.
The charity said it had been dropping off food for NHS staff, people in self isolation and temporary accommodation as well as giving food to the homeless.
Garage fuels up fire service for free
A garage in Oakham, Leicestershire did its bit to help out the emergency services earlier by sending a local fire crew on their way with a free tank of petrol.
Traders launch local delivery and dog walking service
A community group has been set up in Dorset to help support a town's vulnerable people and businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.
Sherborne Viral Kindness is one of a number of groups nationwide that aim to assist those who are self-isolating.
It was created by several independent traders in the Dorset abbey town and also aims to keep local shops "afloat".
You can read more here.
Police dog puppies to make you 'paws'
Surrey Police are getting rid of the Monday blues with these pictures of some of their pups.
Do you have a favourite one?
Volunteers flock to join community support groups
More than 1,000 volunteer groups have been set up to help those self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.
Tens of thousands have come forward offering to pick up shopping or deliver medicine to the most vulnerable.
Covid-19 Mutual Aid UK, an umbrella organisation co-ordinating the groups, is itself run by around a dozen volunteers from south London.
Co-founder Kelsey Mohamed, 28, said the response had been "overwhelming".
Church 'pop-up shop' helps vulnerable people
Father Neil says he will "continue to serve" the community, despite churches services being stopped.
Don't forget to keep your hands safe
Actors use Zoom to save coronavirus-hit birthdays
Thirty children took part in the virtual celebration for a self-isolated four-year-old.
'Unexpected offers of support and companionship'
David Sillito
Media and Arts correspondent
A note pushed through a door offering help from a neighbour I’ve never met.
A new WhatsApp group that has brought everyone on the street in to contact for the first time.
A spontaneous daily online sing along with 500 isolated singers across the World.
It is a strange and frightening time but what has struck me personally over the last week or so are the sudden and often unexpected offers of support and companionship.
The coronavirus is terrifying and it’s changing the world in ways that were unimaginable only a week or two ago but it is also proving to be a catalyst for kindness and community support.
These stories need to be told.
Today's live page is an attempt to focus on stories about how people are coping and helping one another through what will be a very difficult period.
Postie praised for 'bringing joy' with deliveries
A postal worker has been praised for his acts of kindness as the coronavirus outbreak continues to escalate.
Residents in Clevedon, North Somerset, have been thanking Geoff Sacklyn, 59, for checking on people he delivers to and for "bringing them joy".
Read more here.
Positive stories in a difficult time
Rob England
BBC England
It is a challenging time for everyone, but today we will be sharing people's positive stories alongside the latest updates on what is happening around the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.
You can keep up with the latest news here until 19:00.