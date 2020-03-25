It was eerily quiet in the capital last night as people heeded the government's call to stay indoors.
By Rob England and Jay Vydelingum
Lockdown: London at night
Joe Wicks keeps children fit with online PE
Ready for your lockdown PE lesson?
Fitness guru Joe Wicks is running free online classes every weekday for children - and their parents too.
He's pitching himself as the "PE teacher for the nation" while schools are closed for most pupils due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Lockdown: What are the new restrictions and why are they needed?
On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new rules people have to follow to help tackle the coronavirus emergency.
Mr Johnson said everybody should stay at home and would only be allowed to leave for specific reasons:
Coronavirus: Pressure to halt construction work grows
The government is facing growing pressure to stop non-essential construction work to help tackle the spread of coronavirus in the UK.
On Tuesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said those who cannot do their jobs from home should go to work to "keep the country running".
Construction work can continue so long as people are 2m (6.5ft) apart, Mr Hancock said.
But critics said public health should be prioritised over the economy.
We'll be giving you all the latest updates from across England on the coronavirus pandemic as the country enters its second day of lockdown.