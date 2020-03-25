Coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

Live Reporting

By Rob England and Jay Vydelingum

All times stated are UK

  1. Lockdown: London at night

    It was eerily quiet in the capital last night as people heeded the government's call to stay indoors.

    Sondheim Theatre
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: The Sondheim Theatre in a near deserted Shaftesbury Avenue
    Chinatown
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Chinatown was similarly quiet
    Piccadilly Circus
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Piccadilly Circus fell silent amid the lockdown
    Palace Theatre
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: There was no magic last night at the Palace Theatre - normally showing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

  2. Joe Wicks keeps children fit with online PE

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: Joe Wicks keeps children fit with online PE classes

    Ready for your lockdown PE lesson?

    Fitness guru Joe Wicks is running free online classes every weekday for children - and their parents too.

    He's pitching himself as the "PE teacher for the nation" while schools are closed for most pupils due to the coronavirus outbreak.

  3. Lockdown: What are the new restrictions and why are they needed?

    On Monday Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new rules people have to follow to help tackle the coronavirus emergency.

    Mr Johnson said everybody should stay at home and would only be allowed to leave for specific reasons:

    • Shopping for "basic necessities", as infrequently as possible. People should use delivery services, where they can
    • Medical reasons, to provide care, or to help a vulnerable person
    • Travelling to and from work, but only if it is "absolutely necessary"
    infographic in coronavirus lockdown measures
    Copyright: BBC

  4. Coronavirus: Pressure to halt construction work grows

    construction workers
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The government is facing growing pressure to stop non-essential construction work to help tackle the spread of coronavirus in the UK.

    On Tuesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said those who cannot do their jobs from home should go to work to "keep the country running".

    Construction work can continue so long as people are 2m (6.5ft) apart, Mr Hancock said.

    But critics said public health should be prioritised over the economy.

  5. Good morning

    Rob England

    BBC England

    We'll be giving you all the latest updates from across England on the coronavirus pandemic as the country enters its second day of lockdown.

