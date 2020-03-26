Live

Coronavirus in England: Day three of lockdown

By Jennifer Meierhans and Kathryn Hamlett

  1. How to wash your hands

    The NHS says that washing your hands is a key part of preventing the spread of viruses such as the coronavirus.

    Here Dr Adele McCormick, from the University of Westminster, demonstrates how to do this properly, which should take about 20 seconds.

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus: How to wash your hands - in 20 seconds

  2. Cancer patient's chemo on hold

    A woman with brain cancer has been told her chemotherapy has stopped because of the coronavirus outbreak.

    Nancy Carter-Bradley, 44, from Hampshire, said the health secretary should ring-fence cancer treatment.

    Nancy Carter-Bradley
    Copyright: Nancy Carter-Bradley

    She said her treatment at a London hospital had paused as it was at full capacity and oncologists were helping with the response to coronavirus.

    Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust said it was "exploring use of private healthcare facilities".

  3. Banks under fire for coronavirus loan tactics

    Jennifer Meierhans

    BBC News Online

    Staying with the financial impact of the virus, MPs have criticised banks for asking business owners to put their own property up to secure loans.

    Barclays and HSBC offices in Canary Wharf
    Copyright: Getty Images

    It means that the banks can go after the personal property of the owner of a firm if their business goes under and they cannot afford to pay off the debt.

    Our economics correspondent Andy Verity has some analysis of the issue here.

  4. Chancellor to unveil support for workers

    Jennifer Meierhans

    BBC News Online

    Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil financial support for self-employed workers later today.

    Last week he told us his plans for 80% wage subsidies for staff kept on by employers - and the PM has said he wants similar protection for freelancers.

    Here's a reminder of what the chancellor has promised so far.

    Video content

    Video caption: Rishi Sunak: UK govt to 'help to pay people's wages'

  5. Good morning everyone

    Jennifer Meierhans

    BBC News Online

    Thanks for joining me, I hope you’re safe and well.

    I’ll be bringing you the latest coronavirus updates from across England.

    And I’ll be shining a light on the things we have to smile about today.

    Let’s navigate day three of lockdown together.

