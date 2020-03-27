Retired Metropolitan Police officers are being asked to return to the force as it tries to cope with the coronavirus outbreak in London.

Former PCs and sergeants who left in the past five years are to be offered work in a paid or voluntary capacity.

The Met also wants those nearing retirement to consider staying on.

Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said: "Demands on us will grow and vary over the coming weeks but I want people to know and see the Met is here for them."

She is now writing to retired police constables and sergeants to re-join at those ranks, either on a full or part-time basis.