Retired Metropolitan Police officers are being asked to return to the force as it tries to cope with the coronavirus outbreak in London. Former PCs and sergeants who left in the past five years are to be offered work in a paid or voluntary capacity. The Met also wants those nearing retirement to consider staying on. Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said: "Demands on us will grow and vary over the coming weeks but I want people to know and see the Met is here for them." She is now writing to retired police constables and sergeants to re-join at those ranks, either on a full or part-time basis.
Live Reporting
By Jennifer Meierhans and Jay Vydelingum
All times stated are UK
Met Police calls for retired officers to return
Retired Metropolitan Police officers are being asked to return to the force as it tries to cope with the coronavirus outbreak in London.
Former PCs and sergeants who left in the past five years are to be offered work in a paid or voluntary capacity.
The Met also wants those nearing retirement to consider staying on.
Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said: "Demands on us will grow and vary over the coming weeks but I want people to know and see the Met is here for them."
She is now writing to retired police constables and sergeants to re-join at those ranks, either on a full or part-time basis.
Don't move
The government has urged people not to move house to try to limit the spread of coronavirus across the UK.
Buyers and renters should delay moving while emergency stay-at-home measures are in place, it said.
Its comments come amid reports banks are pressing for a full suspension of the UK housing market.
Supermarket shoppers 'keep calm' and queue
Emma Kasprzak
BBC Online
Britons are known around the world for our queuing skills, and it would seem we still love to line up even when maintaining social distance.
Social media has been full of people sharing their experience of shopping while keeping 2m (6ft 6in) apart.
And supermarket bosses have been sending guides to the new shopping etiquette designed to protect employees and customers.
Here's what it's like to step inside a supermarket while England's under lockdown.
A closer look at the death toll
Jennifer Meierhans
BBC News
The death toll has risen from 475 to 578, with 11,658 confirmed cases.
It’s the first time that number has jumped by more than 100 in a day - but let me give you some context on those figures.
Thursday saw a change in the way NHS England and the Department of Health are reporting deaths.
The latest figures are for a 24-hour period, but Wednesday's were not - they were only for eight hours.
So Wednesday's rise of 28 reported deaths and the 107 reported deaths on Thursday cannot be directly compared.
I’ve got more detail on what that means here.
GP being treated for coronavirus dies
The family of a GP who died while being treated for suspected coronavirus say he sacrificed his life for his job.
Dr Habib Zaidi, 76, died in intensive care at Southend Hospital, Essex, 24 hours after being taken ill on Tuesday.
His daughter Dr Sarah Zaidi, also a GP, said he showed "textbook symptoms" of the virus.
If test results confirm he had Covid-19, he would be the first doctor in the UK to die after contracting the virus.
Clap for Carers: England applauds NHS workers
People around England have taken part in a "Clap for Carers" tribute, saluting NHS and care workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
The Royal Family and the prime minister joined well-wishers who flocked to their balconies and windows to applaud.
A message from the NHS on social media described the tribute as "emotional".
Good morning
Jennifer Meierhans
BBC News
Thank you for joining me, I hope you’re all safe and well.
I’ll be bringing you news updates as another day in lock down unfolds.
As we all work to find our new normal I’ll share some of the small victories and moments of joy the day brings.