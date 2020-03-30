Lockdown is difficult for us all, but some people living with dementia say they couldn't do it without the help of their amazing carers.

Pat Horriben, who cares for her friend Jane Roberson, said the pair had been going on long walks near their home in Bransford, Worcestershire, to keep busy and active.

Pat Horriben Copyright: Pat Horriben

The 81-year-olds also "keep up our singing", Ms Horriben said.

"We were both war babies," Ms Horriben said. "That sense of people getting on with it, of managing and making the best of things has come back to us so that's what we are doing.

"I'm sure we can get through this together."

They're just two of wonderful people we've spoken to about living in lockdown with dementia.