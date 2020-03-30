Lockdown is difficult for us all, but some people living with dementia say they couldn't do it without the help of their amazing carers. Pat Horriben, who cares for her friend Jane Roberson, said the pair had been going on long walks near their home in Bransford, Worcestershire, to keep busy and active. The 81-year-olds also "keep up our singing", Ms Horriben said. "We were both war babies," Ms Horriben said. "That sense of people getting on with it, of managing and making the best of things has come back to us so that's what we are doing. "I'm sure we can get through this together." They're just two of wonderful people we've spoken to about living in lockdown with dementia.
Live Reporting
By Jennifer Meierhans, Kathryn Hamlett and Kate Marshall
All times stated are UK
'I'm sure we can get through this together'
How to maintain social distancing
How far should you keep apart from people to maintain social distancing?
Working out a 2m distance when you're out and about isn't that easy, so here are some simple tips to help you in your everyday life.
'I still wear a suit even in my own home'
Ben Lawson-Green, like many of us, is waking up to a new working-from-home routine
He gets up at 06:30, has a shower, makes a coffee and puts his suit on.
He walks "about five steps" into his home office, in the kitchen of the "caravan-sized cottage" where he is self-isolating.
Pretending "it's just a normal day" is a big part of trying to continue his training as a wealth manager, he says.
The 25-year-old from North Yorkshire has shared his tips on maintaining a normal routine during the coronavirus pandemic.
Good morning
Thank you for joining me as we begin another week under lockdown.
During this tough time it's the acts of kindness and togetherness that will get us through.
That's why I'm dedicating this live stream to the people making a difference.
