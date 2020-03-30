A picture of a rainbow is seen in a window in East Grinstead
Coronavirus: People making a difference

By Jennifer Meierhans, Kathryn Hamlett and Kate Marshall

  1. 'I'm sure we can get through this together'

    Jennifer Meierhans

    BBC News

    Lockdown is difficult for us all, but some people living with dementia say they couldn't do it without the help of their amazing carers.

    Pat Horriben, who cares for her friend Jane Roberson, said the pair had been going on long walks near their home in Bransford, Worcestershire, to keep busy and active.

    Pat Horriben, left, cares for her friend Jane Roberson
    Copyright: Pat Horriben

    The 81-year-olds also "keep up our singing", Ms Horriben said.

    "We were both war babies," Ms Horriben said. "That sense of people getting on with it, of managing and making the best of things has come back to us so that's what we are doing.

    "I'm sure we can get through this together."

    They're just two of wonderful people we've spoken to about living in lockdown with dementia.

  2. How to maintain social distancing

    How far should you keep apart from people to maintain social distancing?

    Video content

    Video caption: Coronavirus social distancing advice: What two metres looks like

    Working out a 2m distance when you're out and about isn't that easy, so here are some simple tips to help you in your everyday life.

  3. 'I still wear a suit even in my own home'

    Jennifer Meierhans

    BBC News

    Ben Lawson-Green, like many of us, is waking up to a new working-from-home routine

    He gets up at 06:30, has a shower, makes a coffee and puts his suit on.

    He walks "about five steps" into his home office, in the kitchen of the "caravan-sized cottage" where he is self-isolating.

    Ben Lawson-Green
    Copyright: Ben Lawson-Green

    Pretending "it's just a normal day" is a big part of trying to continue his training as a wealth manager, he says.

    The 25-year-old from North Yorkshire has shared his tips on maintaining a normal routine during the coronavirus pandemic.

