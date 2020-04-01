People at supermarket
Coronavirus in England: Latest updates

By Jennifer Meierhans

  1. Coronavirus deaths 'not spiralling out of control'

    Jennifer Meierhans

    BBC News

    The total number of people who have died with coronavirus in the UK has risen by 381 to 1,789 - the biggest daily increase so far.

    NHS England said 28 people, aged from 19 to 91, who died in England did not have underlying health conditions.

    NHS 111
    BBC News online health editor Michelle Roberts said the latest increase was "not unexpected and does not suggest things are spiralling out of control".

    "Had deaths continued to grow at the recent daily rate of roughly a third a day, we might have expected to see 350 new deaths on Sunday and 450 on Monday," she said.

  2. 13-year-old boy who had coronavirus dies

    A 13-year-old boy who tested positive for coronavirus has died at King's College Hospital in London.

    Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton in south London, died early on Monday.

    His family said they were "beyond devastated" by his death.

    King's College Hospital London
    His family said they were "beyond devastated", in a statement released by a family friend.

    They said he had no apparent underlying health conditions and tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, a day after he was admitted to hospital.

  3. Good morning

    Jennifer Meierhans

    BBC News

    Thank you for joining me for updates on coronavirus as lockdown continues.

    I'll be bringing you the latest news as the day unfolds.

    And I'll be highlighting the important work of those making a difference.

