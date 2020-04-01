The total number of people who have died with coronavirus in the UK has risen by 381 to 1,789 - the biggest daily increase so far.

NHS England said 28 people, aged from 19 to 91, who died in England did not have underlying health conditions.

BBC News online health editor Michelle Roberts said the latest increase was "not unexpected and does not suggest things are spiralling out of control".

"Had deaths continued to grow at the recent daily rate of roughly a third a day, we might have expected to see 350 new deaths on Sunday and 450 on Monday," she said.

