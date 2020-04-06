BBC Copyright: BBC

Let's start with some words of encouragement to us all from the Queen.

In a rallying message to the nation she said the UK "will succeed" in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

In a rare speech, the monarch thanked people for following government rules to stay at home and praised those "coming together to help others".

She also thanked key workers, saying "every hour" of work "brings us closer to a return to more normal times".