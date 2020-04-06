A picture of a rainbow in a window in East Grinstead
By Jennifer Meierhans, Kathryn Hamlett, Tom Garry and Kate Marshall

All times stated are UK

  1. Queen thanks people for staying at home and saving lives

    The Queen
    Let's start with some words of encouragement to us all from the Queen.

    In a rallying message to the nation she said the UK "will succeed" in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

    In a rare speech, the monarch thanked people for following government rules to stay at home and praised those "coming together to help others".

    She also thanked key workers, saying "every hour" of work "brings us closer to a return to more normal times".

  2. Good morning

    Thank you for joining me for live updates on coronavirus.

    Today this page is dedicated to those who are making a difference.

    If you have an example of how people are helping one another in this difficult time please tweet us @bbcengland.

