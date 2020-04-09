Ministers are meeting today to discuss whether the UK's lockdown restrictions should be extended.

The government's emergency Cobra committee will look at evidence from scientists on the impact of measures brought in two-and-a-half weeks ago to restrict people's movement.

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

New laws mean a lockdown review must happen at least every 21 days, with the first deadline by 16 April.

We are not expecting a formal decision on extending the measures today.

Lockdown measures in Wales will stay in place beyond next week and it's thought England will follow suit.