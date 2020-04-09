People at supermarket

Coronavirus: Latest updates from England

Live Reporting

Jennifer Meierhans and David Cosgrove

All times stated are UK

  1. Ministers to discuss lockdown review

    Jennifer Meierhans

    BBC News

    Ministers are meeting today to discuss whether the UK's lockdown restrictions should be extended.

    The government's emergency Cobra committee will look at evidence from scientists on the impact of measures brought in two-and-a-half weeks ago to restrict people's movement.

    A boy looking out of a window with a rainbow paintng
    Copyright: Reuters

    New laws mean a lockdown review must happen at least every 21 days, with the first deadline by 16 April.

    We are not expecting a formal decision on extending the measures today.

    Lockdown measures in Wales will stay in place beyond next week and it's thought England will follow suit.

  2. Good morning

    Jennifer Meierhans

    BBC News

    Thank you for joining me for live updates on the coronavirus in England.

    I'll be bringing you the latest news as it unfolds throughout the day.

    I'll share with you some of the good things people are doing to make a difference.

