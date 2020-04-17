The car park at the Bet365 stadium was an "ideal location" for testing, Staffordshire County Council's director of health, Richard Harling, said.
Burton Albion's ground will also be used to test "front-line workers" including NHS staff, carers and emergency personnel.
The football clubs will also provide volunteers to support the testing
Isolation coping tips, from an expert - British astronaut Dr Helen Sharman
Astronauts know better than most how to cope with isolation - something many people are now dealing with. As coronavirus restrictions are extended in the UK, can we learn any lessons from space travel?
Sheffield-scientist Dr Helen Sharman became the first British astronaut in 1991 and has been speaking to the BBC to share her isolation coping strategies.
The man making curry for carers
Have you thought about what you are having for dinner yet?
Anwar Hussain from Cheddar has made curry meals for 62 NHS workers in his kitchen at home as a thank you for all their hard work, so it is one less thing for them to worry about.
People working from home have been sharing images of their video conferences after joining in the Fancy Dress Fridays craze.
Members of Dragon CoWorking in Kent (pictured) have been dressing up for their virtual meetings every week since restrictions began.
Sharma announces vaccine taskforce
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has announced a new government-led vaccine taskforce, which he says will accelerate the development and manufacture of vaccines in the UK to fight the coronavirus outbreak.
He says it is up and running, and will report to himself and the Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
It will be led by chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan van Tam, and made up of experts from across government, academia and industry.
Target of a million vaccines 'by September'
James Gallagher
Health and science correspondent, BBC News
Scientists at the University of Oxford say they should have at least a million doses of a coronavirus vaccine ready by September.
They say they hope to have hundreds of millions of doses for use by the end of 2020.
However, it is still uncertain whether the jab will work as the first patients are not expected to take part in trials until next week.
Most argue it will take between 12 and 18 months before there is a vaccine that can be widely administered.
Separately the government has announced it has formed a vaccine taskforce to accelerate the development of a working vaccine.
Testing could be trialled now in Yorkshire and Cornwall, says Hunt
As chair of the Health and Social Care Committee, Jeremy Hunt has called for an increase in virus testing and contact tracing.
He said contact tracing could be trialled in places such as Yorkshire or Cornwall today "because those are parts of the country which have relatively few Covid cases".
He said testing and contact tracing might offer a way out of the lockdown.
"That really has to be the next step," the former health secretary added.
Capt Tom Moore's heroic NHS fundraiser hits £19m
A painting of a 99-year-old war veteran who has raised more than £19m for the NHS has appeared on a wall in Pontefract.
Captain Tom Moore, originally from Keighley, raised millions of pounds by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.
The mural was painted on the wall of the Malt Shovel, in Cornmarket, earlier by artist Rachel List.
She said: "When I saw what Capt Tom had done I just thought it was amazing. It's going to be talked about in 10 and 20 years time and I felt it needed documenting."
Met Police responds to social distancing criticism
Some officers were seen failing to observe social distancing while clapping for key workers on Thursday.
A spokesman for the Met Police force said: "Officers, along with other emergency service workers, came together last night on Westminster Bridge to celebrate the work of all key workers."A large number of members of the public also gathered to express their gratitude."
"While many people adhered to social distancing guidance, it appears that some did not."
"We regularly remind our officers of the importance of social distancing where practical, and will continue do so."
practical, and will continue do so."
'London-only lockdown' was considered by government
A London-specific lockdown was considered before strict measures were introduced to tackle coronavirus nationwide, the health secretary Matt Hancock has said.
He told the Health Committee earlier that limits on daily life may have been introduced in London first.
The government eventually decided separating off London would affect "national unity," Mr Hancock added.
Met officers 'seen' breaking social distancing rules
The Mayor of London has called for an explanation after videos showing a large gathering of Met Police officers, including its chief, Cressida Dick, taking part in a large-scale event to applaud NHS staff last night..
A video posted by a London doctor on social media clearly shows many members of the public and the police not observing social distancing rules on Westminster Bridge.
Dad bakes pasty the size of his newborn son
A dad has made a pasty the same size and weight as his newborn son.
It took Tim Fuge 19 hours to eat the 2.8kg (6.4lb) beef pasty in honour of Jowan's birth during lockdown.
The 33-year-old said the trickiest part was not making it but finding a baking tray big enough to cook it on.
The pasty is estimated to have up to 4,000 calories and is half a metre (50cm) in diameter - the same length as Jowan, who is two weeks old.
It has a filling of beef skirt, which cooks at the same speed as the swede, onion and potatoes accompanying it.
Opera singer finds role in different theatre
An opera singer who was due to make her debut with English National Opera has become a hospital porter.
Milly Forrest was set to perform in the Marriage of Figaro until the theatres were closed down.
Three weeks ago she applied for a new job and became an NHS worker at Watford General, saying she was "not good at sitting at home not doing anything."
"I heard they were in desperate need of porters," she said.
"I'm on the minimum wage and with long hours, but I am absolutely loving it."
'Live streamed' cremations to help mourners
Local Democracy Reporting Service
"Live streamed" cremation services are being trialed in Merseyside to allow people to attend without breaking social distancing rules.
Currently, just 15 mourners are allowed at funerals in Wirral.
Wirral Council is piloting live streaming at Landican Crematorium this week.
The council believes this is a good way to ensure social distancing is maintained while allowing people to grieve.
Who should wear a mask?
As guidance evolves on wearing face masks to combat coronavirus, the BBC's Laura Foster looks at the science about when and where we should wear them.
'Not a high probability of success', for many coronavirus vaccine projects
The UK's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance has sounded a note of caution regarding a possible coronavirus vaccine.
He said there were more than 100 vaccine projects in development around the world but added: "Each single project does not have a high probability of success".
He stressed that only when a vaccine had been successfully tested and proven to be safe could it be rolled out and then produced to scale, urging "realism" on current vaccine development.
The UK death toll from coronavirus has officially reached 14,576, the government has announced as 847 new deaths are reported in hospitals.
You can use this tool to find out how many confirmed cases there are where you live.
The force's HQ is a stone's throw away from the bridge but a Met spokeswoman denied last night's appreciation was a planned event.
Speaking to LBC, London's mayor Sadiq Khan said he had seen the videos adding, "I'm equally concerned that the social distancing rules don't seem to have been observed."
He added it was "not unreasonable" that the public were querying how this could happen.
"I suspect and I have no confirmation that the Met and London Ambulance Service will be asking these kind of questions in relation to this.
"The police have a difficult job to make sure the rules are observed and I think they will both be asking questions," Mr Khan added.
The now weekly UK wide event sees member of the public clap in unison to show support for the NHS and all key workers.
Vodka and chocolate: UK cornershops see lockdown sales soar
Vodka and chocolate are among the most bought items at convenience stores during the lockdown, according to new UK data.
Payments provider Paypoint said sales were up 56% compared with the same time last year.
It has announced it will work with takeaway service Deliveroo to help small shops reach their customers.
Norman Hunter 'loved Leeds like nothing else'
Former Leeds defender Danny Mills said: "He loved Leeds like nothing else. It's incredibly sad that he won't get to see Leeds promoted back to the Premier League.
"His knowledge of football was immense. He could be critical of the players and the team but he did it in a charming way. He could be critical but never offended anybody."
Our colleagues at BBC Sport are continuing the reaction to the death of footballer Norman Hunter with a special live page here.
More public service staff to receive virus tests
Testing for coronavirus is to be rolled out to staff in public service roles such as police officers, firefighters and prison staff, the health secretary has said.
About 50,000 NHS workers have been tested so far, Matt Hancock said.
He said capacity was rising "sharply" but not as many NHS staff had come forward for tests as had been expected.
The government said 21,328 tests were carried out on Thursday, but there had been capacity for at least 38,000.