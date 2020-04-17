A dad has made a pasty the same size and weight as his newborn son.

It took Tim Fuge 19 hours to eat the 2.8kg (6.4lb) beef pasty in honour of Jowan's birth during lockdown.

The 33-year-old said the trickiest part was not making it but finding a baking tray big enough to cook it on.

TIM FUGE Copyright: TIM FUGE The Cornish pasty weighs 2.8kg (6.4lb) - the same as Mr Fuge's newborn son Image caption: The Cornish pasty weighs 2.8kg (6.4lb) - the same as Mr Fuge's newborn son

The pasty is estimated to have up to 4,000 calories and is half a metre (50cm) in diameter - the same length as Jowan, who is two weeks old.

It has a filling of beef skirt, which cooks at the same speed as the swede, onion and potatoes accompanying it.